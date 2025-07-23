How to watch 'Love Island U.K.' on ITVX — it's *FREE*
ITVX is streaming 'Love Island U.K.' 2025 for free — here's how to catch every episode without spending a penny
You can watch "Love Island U.K." season 12 on ITVX in the U.K. — for free! Every episode so far is available to stream on demand and new episodes land at the same time as they go out on ITV, which is every evening of the week at 9 p.m. BST.
The U.K.'s ITVX has free "Love Island" S12 episodes available to stream with no need to subscribe — details below. But can you get free "Love Island U.K." streams in the U.S., Canada and Australia, too? And what devices is ITVX available on?
Here's our full (and quick) guide to how to watch "Love Island U.K." 2025 for free on ITVX...
How to watch 'Love Island U.K.' 2025 on ITVX
Free-to-air U.K. TV channel ITV2 is broadcasting daily episodes of "Love Island" in 2025. That means they'll also be streamed on the station's ITV streaming service.
✅ You don't need any subscription to watch ITVX live and on demand. Simply sign up for a free account or download the app to your smartphone, tablet or streaming device.
OUTSIDE THE U.K? WATCH ITVX FREE WITH A VPN
P.S. We tested it ourselves — NordVPN works perfectly and streams are presented in HD. You can also catch up with all previous seasons!
How to watch 'Love Island' on ITVX from anywhere
ITVX is only streaming "Love Island U.K." season 12 for free in the U.K.
Fans holidaying or working outside the U.K. will need to use a VPN to access ITVX's free "Love Island" stream in the U.S, Canada, Australia or anywhere else.
There are lots of VPNs but NordVPN is the one we would rely on to unblock ITVX and stream "Love Island U.K." wherever you are... and you can save 70% now.
NordVPN deal: FREE $50 / £50 Amazon gift card
Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN.
✅ FREE Amazon gift card worth up to $50/£50
✅ 4 months extra FREE!
✅ 76% off usual price
Use Nord to unblock ITVX and watch Love Island UK live online with our exclusive deal.
It's really easy to use a VPN to watch "Love Island U.K." on ITVX...
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you want to watch the free "Love Island" stream on ITVX, choose 'United Kingdom' from the list of servers.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX and watch "Love Island U.K." season 12 for free – from the U.S., Australia and beyond.
What does ITVX's coverage include? 'Love Island: Unseen Bits'? Catch-up?
ITV2 has shown an episode of "Love Island U.K." everyday since the series premiere on Monday, June 9. All of those are available to watch on demand via the broadcaster's ITVX streaming platform.
For six days a week, that means an hour-long catch up of what has been happening that day in the villa. However, Saturday's episode is "Love Island: Unseen Bits", which is a clip show of fun and frolics that didn't make the usual programming.
What devices can I watch 'Love Island U.K.' on ITVX with?
- Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)
- Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)
- Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above
- Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)
- Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)
- Freely
- Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)
- Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes) (some models aren’t supported)
- iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above
- LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)
- NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)
- PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)
- Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)
- Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above)
- Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck
- Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)
- YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)
- Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)
When is 'Love Island U.K.' season 12 ending?
At the time of writing there has still been no confirmation of when the 12th series of 'Love Island U.K.' will end. However, it's widely rumored that Monday, August 4 will be the date of this year's finale.
What else is on ITVX?
In addition to all 12 seasons of "Love Island U.K" being shown on ITV, the broadcaster also has the rights to show international versions of the show. "Love Island USA" season 7 and "Love Island: Beyond the Villa", will both be on the way soon, for example.
It's also the exclusive home of other reality shows like "Dancing on Ice", "The Masked Singer", "Big Brother U.K.", and "I'm a Celeb".
It's long been the home for old bastions of British culture such as "Coronation Street" and "Emmerdale". But can also deliver hard-hitting drama like "Mr Bates vs The Post Office" and thought-provoking factual television such as "The Assembly".
ITV also shows bits of live sport, although not as much as it once did. It hosts significant soccer matches from the FA Cup and international tournaments like the FIFA World Cup, as well as high profile horse racing meets such as the Grand National. However, 2025 is the last year it has the rights to show live Tour de France action.
