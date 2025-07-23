How to watch 'Love Island U.K.' on ITVX — it's *FREE*

You can watch "Love Island U.K." season 12 on ITVX in the U.K. — for free! Every episode so far is available to stream on demand and new episodes land at the same time as they go out on ITV, which is every evening of the week at 9 p.m. BST.

The U.K.'s ITVX has free "Love Island" S12 episodes available to stream with no need to subscribe — details below. But can you get free "Love Island U.K." streams in the U.S., Canada and Australia, too? And what devices is ITVX available on?

Here's our full (and quick) guide to how to watch "Love Island U.K." 2025 for free on ITVX...

How to watch 'Love Island U.K.' 2025 on ITVX

Free-to-air U.K. TV channel ITV2 is broadcasting daily episodes of "Love Island" in 2025. That means they'll also be streamed on the station's ITV streaming service.

✅ You don't need any subscription to watch ITVX live and on demand. Simply sign up for a free account or download the app to your smartphone, tablet or streaming device.

OUTSIDE THE U.K? WATCH ITVX FREE WITH A VPN

P.S. We tested it ourselves — NordVPN works perfectly and streams are presented in HD. You can also catch up with all previous seasons!

How to watch 'Love Island' on ITVX from anywhere

ITVX is only streaming "Love Island U.K." season 12 for free in the U.K.

Fans holidaying or working outside the U.K. will need to use a VPN to access ITVX's free "Love Island" stream in the U.S, Canada, Australia or anywhere else.

There are lots of VPNs but NordVPN is the one we would rely on to unblock ITVX and stream "Love Island U.K." wherever you are... and you can save 70% now.

NordVPN deal: FREE $50 / £50 Amazon gift card Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN. ✅ FREE Amazon gift card worth up to $50/£50

✅ 4 months extra FREE!

✅ 76% off usual price Use Nord to unblock ITVX and watch Love Island UK live online with our exclusive deal.

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch "Love Island U.K." on ITVX...

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you want to watch the free "Love Island" stream on ITVX, choose 'United Kingdom' from the list of servers.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX and watch "Love Island U.K." season 12 for free – from the U.S., Australia and beyond.

What does ITVX's coverage include? 'Love Island: Unseen Bits'? Catch-up?

(Image credit: ITV)

ITV2 has shown an episode of "Love Island U.K." everyday since the series premiere on Monday, June 9. All of those are available to watch on demand via the broadcaster's ITVX streaming platform.

For six days a week, that means an hour-long catch up of what has been happening that day in the villa. However, Saturday's episode is "Love Island: Unseen Bits", which is a clip show of fun and frolics that didn't make the usual programming.

What devices can I watch 'Love Island U.K.' on ITVX with?

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)

Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)

Freely

Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes) (some models aren’t supported)

iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above

LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above)

Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck

Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)

YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)

Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)

When is 'Love Island U.K.' season 12 ending? At the time of writing there has still been no confirmation of when the 12th series of 'Love Island U.K.' will end. However, it's widely rumored that Monday, August 4 will be the date of this year's finale.

More from Tom's Guide