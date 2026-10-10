Another weekend is here, and that means the question of what to watch is fresh on our minds. With spooky season in full force, there's horror movies aplenty to choose from — and precious few worth you're time (more on those below) — across the best streaming services, as well as new releases of this year's biggest blockbusters.

Leading the pack is the MCU's latest "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" on paid video on-demand platforms, one of the best Marvel movies in ages (though "Thunderbolts still tops my list).

Netflix has a new Ben Affleck-led thriller, "Animals," that looks perfect for a breezy weekend watch, as well as one of Christopher Nolan's most slept-on movies: "The Prestige." Speaking of big name directors, Stephen Spielberg's latest, the gripping and cerebral "Disclosure Day," landed on Peacock this week. Over on Apple TV, you can catch some laughs with John Cena in the ridiculous but action-packed "Matchbox: The Movie."

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If you're looking for one of the best horror movie in decades that won't be too scary for most folks, check out "It Follows" on Paramount+. And if horror movies are you're thing, you really owe it to yourself to watch Robert Eggers' "The Witch" on Prime Video before "Werwulf" comes out this Christmas.

So without further ado, let's dive into the best new movies on streaming this weekend.

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ (PVOD)

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY – New Trailer (4K) - YouTube Watch On

I went into "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" expecting it to make me nostalgic for the MCU heyday. And it was...fine. I don't think there's any returning to the glorious reunion of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and "Brand New Day" proved a flashy but forgettable Spidey adventure. Maybe wait for this one to come out on Disney+, is all I'm saying. Save yourself that $25 rental fee.

To save the day in "No Way Home," Peter Parker (Tom Holland) had to erase the memory of him from existence. Zipping about New York City, he fights crime without the support of his former girlfriend, MJ (Zendaya), and best friend, Ned (Jacob Batalon). Just as his powers start to mutate in strange ways, a new threat faces the city — and she's even more pissed than Wanda.

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Buy or rent "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" on Amazon or Apple now

‘Animals’ (Netflix)

Animals | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix subscribers can't get enough crime thrillers, and "Animals" is shaping up to be this weekend's marquee hit. When the son of Los Angeles mayoral candidate Mark Kimball (Ben Affleck) is kidnapped, he and his wife, Abigail (Kerry Washington), race to find a way to pay the ransom and get him home in one piece. With the clock ticking, the couple run headfirst into one impossible situation after another as an already awful situation spirals out of control.

Ben Affleck steps behind the camera for this tense crime thriller, which combines a high-stakes kidnapping with heaps of family drama and plenty of twists. Washington and Anderson add some serious star power to the cast, making this a solid choice for anyone looking to waste away a lazy afternoon with a popcorn thriller. It's not the worst way to kill time (though if you're keen to celebrate spooky season, keep scrolling for some solid horror movies for fans and non-fans alike).

Watch "Animals" on Netflix now

‘Disclosure Day’ (Peacock)

Disclosure Day | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steven Spielberg's latest sci-fi movie about aliens isn't his best, if I'm being honest. But that's for no lack of spectacle, and sci-fi fans who enjoy a good mystery will still get enough of a kick out of "Disclosure Day" even if it doesn't quite stick the landing. Emily Blunt stars as Kansas City weather presenter Margaret Fairchild (Emily Blunt) who gets a hot tip from government whistleblower Daniel Kellner (Josh O’Connor) that aliens are real. Given that they somehow hacked into her brain to force her to speak an alien language live on air, she's inclined to believe him.

As their investigations intersect, the truth threatens to upend everything we think we know about our place in the universe. In our 4 out of 5 star "Disclosure Day" review, my colleague Malcolm McMillion called it "an instant Best Picture contender" that "might be the best movie of 2026 so far." The cast delivers solid performances, but where Spielberg really shines is in building tension as the employer Daniel burned hunts him down.

Watch "Disclosure Day" on Peacock now

‘Matchbox: The Movie’ (Apple TV)

Matchbox The Movie — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

John Cena's surprisingly great acting career continues with a new action comedy for Apple TV called "Matchbox: The Movie." He stars as Sean Walker, a retired soldier turned undercover CIA agent who heads back to his hometown and reunites with some old buddies from childhood. These Joe Schmoes are less than thrilled when Sean and his off-brand James Bond shenanigans get them wrapped up in an international conspiracy where they have to steal a nuclear bomb back to clear their names.

It's convoluted and silly and also a charming globe-trotting adventure with plenty of car chases and shootouts to keep the pace humming along. Director Sam Hargrave, who also helmed the "Extraction" movies, proves once again he can stage an action sequence that has you sat. It’s my pick for anyone after a fun, fast-paced movie night this weekend.

Watch "Matchbox: The Movie" on Apple TV now

'It Follows' (Paramount+)

It Follows Official Trailer 1 (2015) - Horror Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

"It Follows" is the horror movie I recommend most to folks who don't like horror movies. It leans heavy into suspense with precious few jump scares and a hook that snags your attention and won't let go. Maika Monroe stars as Jay, a young woman who finds herself cursed after a one-night stand. The conditions are simple: An entity that can look like anyone will hunt you down and kill you.

The only way to escape the curse is to have sex with someone else to give it a new target. As Jay and her friends scramble to find a way to break the curse without dooming someone else, paranoia sets in. Its slow-burn tension and ever-present sense that anyone could be a threat make “It Follows” the kind of movie that’ll have you hiding behind your hands anytime a background character gets a little too close.

Watch "It Follows" on Paramount+ now

'The Witch' (Prime Video)

The Witch | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Now if you are a horror movie fan and you haven't seen "The Witch": Where ya been, man? Before Robert Eggers jump-scared audiences with mermaid Willem Dafoe in "The Lighthouse," his directorial debut starring a young and haunting Anya Taylor-Joy made us never look at goats the same way again.

Set in 17th-century New England, it revolves around William (Ralph Ineson) and his family who put down roots on a remote farm in the forest after getting banished from their settlement. When their youngest son, Samuel, goes missing, all signs point to the eldest daughter, Thomasin (Anya Taylor-Joy), and her witchy business being behind it. Shut in by the winter's cold and going mad with worry, William grows convinced that something evil is lurking in the woods — and that Thomasin is to blame.

Watch "The Witch" on Prime Video now

'The Prestige' (Netflix)

The Prestige (2006) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

From "Oppenheimer" to "Inception" to "Interstellar", Christopher Nolan movies are big blockbuster affairs, but one underrated gem that doesn't get its flowers enough is "The Prestige," a sci-fi drama starring Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman. Set in Victorian-era London, it stars Jackman as illusionist Robert Angier, who's wrapped up in a years-long feud with Bale's rival magician, Alfred Borden. The two were once partners, parting on bitter terms after Robert's wife died during an onstage trick.

When Robert learns that Alfred's mastered a particularly tricky teleportation illusion, he's desperate to understand his secret. After roping in his assistant Olivia (Scarlett Johansson) to his mad quest, he convinces a masterful trick designer named Cutter (played by longtime Nolan collaborator Michael Caine) to help him experiment with a new science to conquer teleportation himself — no matter the cost.

Watch "The Prestige" on Netflix now

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