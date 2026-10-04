Netflix just added Brad Pitt’s breathtaking $100 million sci-fi movie — and it’s seriously underrated

I’ve been on a bit of a Brad Pitt binge recently. I greatly enjoyed “Heart of the Beast” in theaters (I recommended watching it in cinemas in my video review), and last week I compiled a roundup of the best Brad Pitt movies on each of the top streaming services. So, it feels like a case of auspicious timing that 2019’s “Ad Astra” was part of Netflix’s October 1 movie drop, which saw almost 60 films added to the platform at once. Here’s a bold statement: “Ad Astra” might be Pitt’s most underrated movie to date.

From director James Gray, it’s an ambitious sci-fi that goes toe-to-toe with genre greats like “Interstellar” in the visual department. While its narrative is a little alienating (some have labeled it boring, I will admit), it’s anchored by an excellent performance from Pitt. This thoughtful drama asks some big questions about humanity's place in the universe.

It’s not a sci-fi movie centered on high-stakes battles against space creatures, but instead a flick that uses its intergalactic setting to explore some very human ideas. If that sounds appealing to you, here’s the scoop on “Ad Astra” now that it’s available to stream on Netflix.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

What is ‘Ad Astra’ about?

Ad Astra | Official Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX - YouTube Watch On

Thirty years ago, experienced astronaut Clifford McBride (Tommy Lee Jones) led a daring voyage into deep space to search for signs of intelligent life in our galaxy. 16 years into the mission, contact was lost with Clifford and his team, and nobody knows what happened.

Back on Earth, his estranged son Roy (Brad Pitt), who followed in his father’s footsteps and became an accomplished astronaut, experiences a series of power surges that threaten life on our planet. The vital answers that humanity needs may be linked to Clifford’s mission.

When readings from Neptune suggest that Clifford could still be alive, Roy heads into outer space in the hopes of uncovering the truth about his father. And, of course, save our threatened planet in the process.

Here’s why you should stream ‘Ad Astra’ on Netflix

(Image credit: Francois Duhamel)

If for no other reason, “Ad Astra” is worth watching for its stunning presentation. The movie takes viewers from Earth to the Moon, over to Mars and beyond, and each intergalactic sight is quite something to behold. It’s a truly marvellous visual trip through our solar system.

Want more streaming news? Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If the visuals are bold, bright and beautiful, the narrative framework is a little colder. Pitt’s Roy is an interesting character, driven by a sense of duty and resentment towards his long-absent father, but he’s not the warmest figure. The movie attempts to make him more sympathetic by including a love interest, his estranged wife, played by Liv Tyler.

(Image credit: Alamy / 20th Century Fox)

While the trailer(s) aimed to sell “Ad Astra” as a grand sci-fi epic, and to some degree it most certainly is, beyond one moon-surface buggy chase sequence (which includes a gang of space bandits!), the thrills in this movie are found in the quieter, character-driven moments.

A recurring motif in which Roy undergoes a series of psychological evaluations is particularly effective at bringing you into the character's headspace. Nevertheless, don’t expect an action-packed trip through space. “Ad Astra” is a subtler and more meditative watch.

(Image credit: Alamy / 20th Century Fox)

It should also be noted that, while “Ad Astra” concerns itself with intergenerational trauma and Roy’s difficulties connecting with others, there’s still an optimism to the movie, especially in its conclusion. It’s a sci-fi flick that ultimately finds hope within our universe.

Maybe it was the (arguably) misleading marketing, which sold “Ad Astra” as something it’s not, or perhaps it was the slow-burn pacing, but not all viewers warmed to this one. I can still vividly recall heading to my local DVD store (those still existed in 2019) to pick up a Blu-ray copy after enjoying it so much in theaters, only for the clerk to tell me it was the worst movie they’d ever watched. So, this is a your mileage may vary situation.

(Image credit: Alamy / 20th Century Fox)

On the other hand, the movie's critical reception was strong. On Rotten Tomatoes, “Ad Astra” has an 83% rating, enough for a “Certified Fresh” seal of approval. The site’s summary reads, “‘Ad Astra’ takes a visually thrilling journey through the vast reaches of space while charting an ambitious course for the heart of the bond between parent and child.”

In Pitt’s stacked filmography, “Ad Astra” stands out as a movie worthy of reevaluation (the 40% audience score on RT is far too low), and its recent arrival on Netflix may just give it that chance. But if you’re still not convinced, here’s a guide to everything new on Netflix in October 2026, with loads of alternative movies and TV shows for your watchlist.

Watch "Ad Astra" on Netflix now

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow Tom's Guide Entertainment on TikTok and Instagram. Finally, you can visit our dedicated Tom's Guide Savings Squad hub for expert help on getting the best products for less.