When is 'Digger' streaming? Here's our best guess

Tom Cruise is known for hanging off airplanes and leaping between buildings, but his latest role might be his most unexpected yet. In “Digger,” the action star trades stunts for satire, playing a power-mad energy tycoon in Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s pitch-black comedy, which opened in theaters on Oct. 2.

The film comes from the Oscar-winning director of “Birdman” and “The Revenant,” so you can expect it to be a little offbeat. Cruise is Digger Rockwell, “the most powerful man in the world,” who scrambles to convince everyone he’s humanity’s savior before the climate catastrophe he set in motion wipes everything out. John Goodman, Sandra Hüller, Jesse Plemons and Riz Ahmed fill out the ensemble. And now that you're in the know, how long will it be before you can watch it from the comfort of your own couch?

Since it just hit theaters, “Digger” isn’t available on any of the best streaming services just yet. Here’s the good news, though: Based on Warner Bros.’ recent release patterns, we can make a solid guess about when you’ll be able to rent, buy and stream it at home. If you’re curious about when you should start planning for a movie night, we’ve got the answers right here. Keep reading to find out.

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When can we expect 'Digger' to arrive on streaming?

Warner Bros. has settled into a fairly predictable groove when it comes to getting its movies out to viewers to stream at home. In fact, the studio usually sends its films to premium video-on-demand (PVOD) after about five weekends, or roughly 31 to 32 days, at which point you can rent or buy them on platforms like Amazon and Apple TV.

Counting forward from the Oct. 2 release, that points to a digital debut for “Digger” in early November 2026. That's not long to wait at all; it's likely ou can jump right in right after Halloween.

There's one thing that could push that back, though. As an awards-season prestige title from a major director, “Digger” may earn a longer theatrical run than a typical release if Warner Bros. decides to campaign it, which could nudge the digital date later. If so, you may want to start making plans to see it in theaters after all.

DIGGER | Official Final Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Physical media usually follows a few weeks behind, so if you want to have the movie on your shelf, you might have to keep waiting for a while. Warner Bros. typically puts its films on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD within a couple of months of the theatrical debut, so a disc release for “Digger” sometime in late November or December seems likely, though nothing’s been confirmed just yet. Since the film was shot for IMAX, a 4K disc will be the closest most people get to that presentation at home.

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As for streaming it with a subscription, “Digger” has a guaranteed home on HBO Max, since Warner Bros. and the streamer are corporate siblings. Lately, Warner Bros. films have taken about 77 days after their theatrical debut to reach HBO Max, which would land “Digger” on the platform around mid-December 2026.

But that could change, as previously mentioned, especially if the film sticks around theaters for an awards run, so a streaming debut stretching into January 2027 wouldn’t be a surprise.

For now, the only place to catch Cruise’s wild ride as Digger Rockwell is the theater. And even if you plan to watch at home eventually, it could be a fun little weekend excursion anyway.

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