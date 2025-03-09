How to watch 'The Age of Disclosure' – can you stream UFO documentary online?
Are aliens visiting Earth? A group of senior military officials claim we 'not alone' in Dan Farah's bombshell documentary
"The Age of Disclosure" – billed as the biggest UFO documentary of all time – features shocking claims from senior U.S. officials who are convinced that the government has covered up the existence of "non-human intelligence" (aliens) for 80 years.
"The Age of Disclosure" first premiered on March 9 and is expected to be hit U.S,. streaming platforms soon. Viewers abroad can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.
Dan Farah's "The Age of Disclosure" (2025) premiered at SXSW on Sunday, March 9.
• U.S. — SXSW (streaming date TBC)
• U.K. — TBC
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free
Directed by Dan Farah, producer of Steven Spielberg's "Ready Player One", the 1 hour 49 minute doc features an impressive cast including ex-Pentagon officer Lue Elizondo, physicist Dr. Hal Putoff and former UAP Task Force boss Jay Stratton ("I have seen with my own eyes non-human craft and non-human beings").
The film asserts that China and the U.S. are locked in a 'secret war' to collect and reverse engineer extraterrestrial vehicles; that the technology is so secret that even U.S. presidents are not 'read into' the program, and that the first country to crack the code will dominate world affairs.
Can it be true? Or are the participants confusing our own military 'black' tech with alien craft? The official trailer has 1.6 million views on YouTube, so there's clearly an appetite to know more.
With the first "The Age of Disclosure" screenings underway in Texas, here's our guide to all the latest on where to watch and stream this huge UFO doc.
How to watch "The Age of Disclosure" in the U.S.
UFO doc "The Age of Disclosure" is screening at SXSW film festival (Paramount Theater, Austin, Texas). The first screening took place at 2:30 p.m. CT on March 9.
The second screening takes place at 6 p.m. CT on March 11.
So, when can you watch it online?
Plex lists the streaming release date as March 14 but it likely just a placeholder. It's the same story over at Mubi.
The latest rumors suggest that "The Age of Disclosure" will stream first on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, which is also home to James Fox's 2024 UFO doc "The Program".
We'll update this page as soon as we hear more about the streaming drop.
Abroad? If you're traveling outside the U.S. you use a VPN to access your local streaming services from any country. We recommend NordVPN (save 70%) and it's the most reliable VPN for unblocking streaming services.
How to watch 'The Age of Disclosure' from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching content on your usual streamer?
When it does arrive on a streaming platform, you can watch "The Age of Disclosure" from anywhere thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country. Ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in Australia and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Fire up your usual website or streaming service and tune into content as if you were back in your home country.
Can I watch 'The Age of Disclosure' in the U.K. yet?
Despite premiering at South By South Weston March 9, there's no news on when "The Age of Disclosure" might start streaming in the U.K..
We'll update you as soon as we hear more on this – soon, hopefully. In the meantime you might want to watch James Fox's "The Program" and Jeremy Corbell's "UFO Revolution" season 2.
Remember, if you're traveling abroad you might need a VPN to unblock your usual streaming service when watching "The Age of Disclosure".
Can you watch 'The Age of Disclosure' in Australia?
So far, we've not see any discussion of "The Age of Disclosure" release date in Australia, let alone which streaming platform it will land on.
Traveling away from the U.K. or U.S.? You can still rent and watch your usual content from anywhere with the help of our favorite streaming VPN.
'The Age of Disclosure' cast
- Dan Farah – Director/producer known for "The Age of Disclosure", "Ready Player One" and "The Phenomenon"
- Lue Elizondo – former Pentagon senior intelligence official
- Jay Stratton – former director of the U.S. government's UAP Task Force
- Marco Rubio – Secretary of State
- Mike Rounds – U.S. Senator
- Kirsten Gillibrand – U.S. Senator
- James Clapper – former Director of National Intelligence
- Dr. Eric Davis – astrophysicist and DARPA contractor
- Dr. Hal Puthoff – former director of the CIA-Initiated 'Remote Viewing Program' at Stanford Research Institute
- Christopher Mellon – former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence
- André Carson – Representative for Indiana's 7th congressional district
