How to watch 'JAŸ-Z In 8' online – watch the rapper in conversation from anywhere and even for free

In "JAŸ-Z In 8" the iconic rapper teams up with legendary music producer Rick Rubin to explore breakdowns of his songs, lyrics, and the creative process behind his work.

You can watch "JAŸ-Z In 8" online and from anywhere with a VPN (and even for free).

Across eight episodes, Jay-Z and Rubin sit down for intimate conversations about their craft, with the rapper detailing everything from how his childhood impacted and influenced his work, to how he made his music, and the fame that came with it all.

"JAŸ-Z In 8" is directed by Rubin, but also has involvement from none other than Daniel Kaluuya, with the British actor serving as an executive producer on the docuseries. Whether you're a fan of Jay-Z or not, no one can deny his cultural significance, and this series promises to make for a fascinating watch for anyone interested in the art of music.

Ready to learn more about Hova? Here's where to watch "JAŸ-Z In 8" online and from anywhere, including the U.S., U.K., Canada or Australia.

How to watch 'JAŸ-Z In 8' in the U.S.

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"JAŸ-Z In 8" will air on the HBO channel every Friday in the U.S. starting on September 18 at 8 p.m. ET / PT with two episodes. Two more will follow each Friday night through to October 9. Don't have cable? Don't worry, you can still watch HBO by signing up for a service like YouTube TV (which offers a free trial) and getting access to linear cable channels like HBO and more. If you miss the broadcast, "JAŸ-Z In 8" will be on HBO Max in the U.S. as well. The cheapest plan available is currently $10.99/month and is all that you require to watch "JAŸ-Z In 8". Alternatively, you have the Standard plan at $18.49/month and Premium at $22.99/month. Traveling outside the States? You'll need to use a VPN to watch your U.S. streaming services when abroad.

Watch 'JAŸ-Z In 8' from anywhere

If you're traveling overseas and "JAŸ-Z In 8" isn't airing where you're currently located, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual U.S. streams.

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service and watch "JAŸ-Z In 8" online from wherever you are in the world.

Watch 'JAŸ-Z In 8' around the world

How to watch 'JAŸ-Z In 8' online in Canada

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You can watch "JAŸ-Z In 8" online in Canada on HBO and the Crave streaming service.

Crave subscriptions start at $11.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $20/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Crave as it will be geo-blocked when not at home.

How to watch 'JAŸ-Z In 8' online in the U.K.

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Here's where things get a little bit different. "JAŸ-Z In 8" will be available on Mubi in the U.K. (as well as lots of other international territories) from Saturday, September 19. Further episodes drop weekly, with the double finale on Saturday, October 10.

A Mubi subscription in the U.K. costs £11.99/month or £95.88 for the year. You can also get a 7-day free trial.

Those visiting the U.K. will need a good streaming VPN to log in back into their local streaming service and watch "JAŸ-Z In 8" from anywhere.

How to watch 'JAŸ-Z In 8' in Australia

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Aussies can also watch "JAŸ-Z In 8" on Mubi from September 19 and follows the same timetable as the U.K..

Mubi subscriptions for those Down Under cost AU$14.99 per month or AU$119.88 for the year.

If you're away from home, sign up to NordVPN and access your usual streaming apps even if you're on holiday.

'JAŸ-Z In 8' — trailer

JAŸ-Z in 8 | Official Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

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