There's a simple way to watch UEFA Super Cup 2026 for *FREE*

You can watch PSG vs Aston Villa live and FREE on RTÉ Player from anywhere with a VPN. The free-to-air streaming service will show every moment of the UEFA Super Cup clash as the Champions League winners take on the Europa League winners on Wednesday, August 12.

Luis Enrique's PSG are the defending Super Cup champions, having beaten Tottenham Hotspur on penalties last year, and could become only the second club after Real Madrid to win the trophy back-to-back.

PSG have no confirmed absences, but it'll be interesting to see how many of Enrique's World Cup returnees actually start. They've also had a mixed pre-season, losing 3-0 to Mallorca before drawing 1-1 with Manchester United.

Unai Emery's Aston Villa, meanwhile, are making their first Super Cup appearance in more than 30 years, having previously won the trophy in 1982. The Villains are without Amadou Onana, Johan Manzambi, and Leon Bailey for Wednesday's clash.

Naturally, PSG go in as favourites, but they will know Villa can trouble them after the two sides split their Champions League quarter-final legs in 2024/25, with PSG ultimately progressing 5-4 on aggregate.

Want to catch UEFA Super Cup 2026 free on RTÉ Player (Ireland)? How can you stream this region-specific platform from anywhere? Can you watch the match while in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, or elsewhere too? Here’s our full guide to watching PSG vs Aston Villa live and free online from anywhere.

How to watch UEFA Super Cup 2026 for free

Football fans in Ireland are in luck! RTÉ Player will broadcast the PSG vs Aston Villa game for free today, Wednesday, August 12 at 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET.

New to RTÉ Player? Register for a free account or simply download the app on your mobile device.

RTÉ Player is free but you'll have to sign up with your email to watch PSG vs Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup 2026.

TRAVELING ABROAD? ACCESS RTÉ PLAYER FROM ANYWHERE WITH A VPN.

Additionally, we've found a sneaky way for U.S. football fans to watch UEFA Super Cup 2026 live and free. The trick? Live TV services Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV all come with free trials, so new subscribers can catch the match at no cost!

How to watch UEFA Super Cup 2026 free from anywhere

RTÉ Player is only available to residents of Ireland who have signed up for the free service.

Soccer lovers that are traveling or working abroad for this weekend's game will need to use a VPN to access their local free stream.

There are lots of VPNs but NordVPN will allow you safely unblock RTÉ Player's stream of PSG vs Aston Villa — plus you can save 75%.

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It's really simple to use a VPN to watch PSG vs Aston Villa on RTÉ Player.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose a location to connect to in the VPN app. For example, if you want to watch the free UEFA Super Cup 2026 stream on RTÉ Player, choose 'Ireland' from the listed countries.

3. Sit back and enjoy the game. Open RTÉ Player on your chosen device, sign in, and watch the match for free.

Which devices can I watch UEFA Super Cup 2026 with?

You can use RTÉ Player on all of the following devices and platforms:

Web Browsers: Chrome, Edge, Firefox

Mobile apps: iOS (16+) and Android (9.0+)

Chromecast: Casting supported

Streaming Devices: Sky Glass, Sky Stream pucks, Vodafone TV play, Roku, Now TV and Apple TV

Smart TVs: Selected LG, Samsung, Vestel, Android TVs and other supported models

Set-top boxes: Sky Q

Amazon Firestick

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