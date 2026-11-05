I just reviewed the MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display — Ask me anything!
Not just the PROLED, but iMac M6 and MacBook Pro M6 too
The next stop on Apple's "Why Not?" era takes us to the MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR display, and I've just reviewed it! Spoiler alert: it's an expensive, beautiful breakthrough for the Mac.
But we've heard you. You have a lot of questions about this new notebook — from how macOS behaves on a touchscreen to how specific workflows perform. And we're here to answer every single one of them in this Live Q&A.
...did I say "we're" here? Well, we didn't just test the PROLED. With the MacBook Pro M6 and iMac M6 reviews in the books too, we're taking questions across all of the Cupertino crew's computing glow-up.
So before you buy anything, drop your burning questions in the Live Q&A box below, and we'll give you all the advice we possibly can.
Same chat rules apply! Please keep all questions on-topic and keep it a space where everyone feels safe and respected.
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Tony is a computing writer at Tom’s Guide covering laptops, tablets, Windows, and iOS. During his off-hours, Tony enjoys reading comic books, playing video games, reading speculative fiction novels, and spending too much time on X/Twitter. His non-nerdy pursuits involve attending Hard Rock/Heavy Metal concerts and going to NYC bars with friends and colleagues. His work has appeared in publications such as Laptop Mag, PC Mag, and various independent gaming sites.
- Jason England Managing Editor — Computing
- Paul Antill Content & Video Producer
- Anthony Spadafora Managing Editor Security and Home Office
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