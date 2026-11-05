I just reviewed the MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display — Ask me anything!

The next stop on Apple's "Why Not?" era takes us to the MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR display, and I've just reviewed it! Spoiler alert: it's an expensive, beautiful breakthrough for the Mac.

But we've heard you. You have a lot of questions about this new notebook — from how macOS behaves on a touchscreen to how specific workflows perform. And we're here to answer every single one of them in this Live Q&A.

...did I say "we're" here? Well, we didn't just test the PROLED. With the MacBook Pro M6 and iMac M6 reviews in the books too, we're taking questions across all of the Cupertino crew's computing glow-up.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

So before you buy anything, drop your burning questions in the Live Q&A box below, and we'll give you all the advice we possibly can.

Disclaimer Same chat rules apply! Please keep all questions on-topic and keep it a space where everyone feels safe and respected.

View More Questions

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.

More from Tom's Guide