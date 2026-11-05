Sony is reviving Stranger Things ‘80s retro hype with new wired headphones — and it’s something you might recognize
Grab your Walkman and press play on Kate Bush
Wired headphones are having their moment. As we turn to more physical media and collect more vinyl and cassette tapes, we need to get our hands on the best ways of listening to them. Is streaming dying? Well, no, not by any means. But more and more people who have invested in physical media need a way to listen to their music.
Anyone you talk to who had a music collection in the '80s and early ‘90s will tell you the same thing — the Sony TPS-L2 Walkman and the MDR-3 changed the audio game. You could take your music with you anywhere and look pretty stylish while listening.
In line with the retro audio revival, thanks to a trend of digital fatigue, Sony has reimagined its iconic 1979 headphones with the release of the MDR-3R.
The same, but different
In looks, there’s not much that separates the headphones back then from the headphones now. They’ve had minor upgrades to make them suited to modern music listening, but side by side they look virtually identical.
The headphones are featherlight at just 1.3 ounces, making them the lightest headphones in the Sony lineup. They have a flexible headband adjuster, too, to get your ideal fit.
They have the same classic earpads that come in blue and orange, with both included with purchase of the headphones. The wire has been updated to have a USB-C input, making it compatible with modern devices. There are also in-line controls with a microphone, making them feel like modern wired headphones without compromising the overall look.
Sound quality
You’re likely wondering how these headphones might sound. Since they’re essentially a replica, not much has changed, but Sony says minor adjustments have been made to retain the classic sound and make the headphones suited to more modern music.
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The MDR-3R headphones keep the classic analog warmth of the originals with a few tweaks. The 23mm driver is based on the 1979 version, but offers a wider frequency range, so the bass is more manageable for the cans.
I haven’t listened with these headphones as of yet, so I can’t speak from first-hand experience, but if they’re anything like the Gadhouse Wesley Headphones, we can expect crackly warmth with a nostalgic feel, but these retro headphones have 40mm dynamic drivers.
How much do they cost?
So, how much will these cans be setting you back? Well, they’re actually pretty affordable at $59. They can easily complement the NW-WM1AM3 or the NW-WM1ZM3, Sony’s new Walkman devices.
This is also cheaper than other retro-style headphones on the market, since the Gadhouse Wesley Headphones cost $89.
Running up that hill
But the exciting headphones launch isn’t all that Sony has in store for us. Fully embracing the influence Max Mayfield has had on us over the last few years, the MDR-3R headphones are also launching in a Stranger Things edition.
This design has a black headband with the choice of black or red earpads in the box. These cost a little more at $79, and $20 may seem a little steep simply for a different colorway, but Stranger Things fans will love this ode to the show.
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Ashley is a staff writer on the the Reviews team at Tom’s Guide. She has a master’s degree in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University and a BA in Journalism, Media and Sociology. She has written for titles including Women’s Health UK, writing health and wellness stories, and Virgin Radio UK, specializing in entertainment news and celebrity interviews. She has reported on a variety of topics including music, literature, motorsport, entertainment and health. She has previously reviewed live music events, books, and wellness products but discovering the top audio equipment on the market is what she does best. When she is not testing out the latest tech, you can find her either curled up with a cup of tea and a good novel or out hiking.
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