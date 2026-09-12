There's a simple way to watch South Africa vs New Zealand for *FREE* or just $1 — stream Test 4

You can watch the fourth Test between South Africa and New Zealand completely FREE on ThreeNow or on Paramount+ for as little as $1 through a 30-day trial of Walmart+, and from anywhere with a VPN. These streaming services will show every moment as the series heads to Baltimore's 71,000-capacity M&T Bank Stadium, with the Springboks in front 2-1 following their thrilling 29-24 win in Johannesburg.

South Africa vs New Zealand 4th Test: date and free stream South Africa vs New Zealand 4th Test takes place on Saturday, September 12

► Time: 5 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. BST / 7 a.m. AEST (Sun)

• FREE STREAM — ThreeNow (NZ - Delay)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The fourth Test will be the first-ever meeting between the Springboks and All Blacks on US soil. New Zealand, who won the first Test and were leading 17-12 in the second half of the third Test, will have to pick themselves up and try to level the series.

But they will have several big names missing through injury, including captain Ardie Savea, Luke Jacobson and Quinn Tupaea. South Africa, meanwhile, will be without star back Cheslin Kolbe after he suffered a broken jaw in Johannesburg, with Damian Willemse replacing him at full-back.

This should be a cracker, so make sure you tune in this Saturday!

Want to catch the fourth test between South Africa and New Zealand for free? Luckily ThreeNow are showing it free on tape delay in New Zealand, while in the U.S. it's on Paramount+, which can be accessed for as little as $1 through a 30-day trial of Walmart+.

But how can you watch the free stream in the U.K., Australia and South Africa? Keep reading to find out more...

Watch South Africa vs New Zealand 4th Test for free

Rugby fans in the U.S. and New Zealand are in luck!

In New Zealand, free-to-air TV channel Three and its ThreeNow streaming platform is showing Springboks vs All Blacks at no cost on delay at 12 p.m. NZST on Sunday so you don't have to wake up in the middle of the night to watch.

Though not quite free, access Paramount+ is available for as little as $1 through a 30-day trial of Walmart+ in the U.S..

If you're traveling outside these countries, you can watch the match from wherever you are by using NordVPN. Full details on how to do that just below...

How to watch South Africa vs New Zealand 4th Test from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch the South Africa vs New Zealand fourth Test live streams thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

NordVPN is our top pick of the options – try it for 30 days with our deal below:

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in Australia and want to view your usual New Zealand service, you'd select New Zealand from the server list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ThreeNow or another service listed on this page and watch the game.

Which devices can I watch South Africa vs New Zealand with?

You can use ThreeNow on all of the following devices and platforms:

Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Panasonic)

Android TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

Freeview

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Android (Android 5.0 and above)

iPhone & iPad (iOS 13 and above)

Web browsers

You can use Paramount+ on all of the following devices and platforms:

Android app (phone & tablet)

Web browsers

iPhone and iPad (iOS 12.2 and above)

Apple TV

Compatible Android TV devices

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Roku

Chromecast

Samsung TV (2017 or newer)

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