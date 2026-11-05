UK weighs ban on Meta Ray-Bans and other smart glasses, citing 'secret filming'

The United Kingdom is joining a growing list of countries looking to potentially restrict or outright ban smart glasses, especially in public spaces. Satvir Kaur, the country's Safeguarding minister, said in a Guardian report, "The government is looking into options to restrict smart glasses in certain settings and restricting the sale to certain users."

Kaur added that the benefits of smart glasses have to be weighed against their harms. In England and Wales, Meta glasses were recently banned in courtrooms, much like a similar ban in New York state. The courts promised to confiscate the glasses if they were worn into the courtroom (and returned after upon leaving).

According to Kaur, England's National Health Service and Department for Education are separately looking into policies regarding smart glasses.

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In the last few months, smart glasses, like the Ray-Ban Meta, have faced a public backlash, even earning the moniker "pervert glasses."

In a debate about the glasses, MP Anne Sabina said, "Women are reporting waking up after nights out to find videos of themselves have gone viral online, filmed without their knowledge or consent by men wearing smart glasses."

Countries and groups look into bans

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Whether or not a ban is enacted, Britain is adding to a growing chorus of governments and agencies looking at restricting smart glasses.

Australia's government announced in September that it was barring the use of camera-equipped glasses in government workspaces. The EU is scrutinizing glasses, though nothing official has been pursued yet.

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Norway is reportedly planning a temporary ban on smart glasses in public spaces

In the United States, even ICE has banned Ray-Ban Meta glasses for its agents, citing privacy and security concerns. With the recent "blue wave" in the 2026 midterm elections , Silicon Valley and AI are expected to face increased scrutiny. More than likely, smart glasses will be included in that backlash.

What are the benefits?

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Even Kaur pointed out that built-in cameras and displays could be beneficial for visually impaired individuals. "Smart glasses have been a game-changer, helping them navigate the world around them," Kaur said.

However, smart glasses don't necessarily need cameras to be beneficial.

Meta claims it was working on its camera-free Ray-Ban Meta Audio for years before their debut at Meta Connect 2026. Perhaps the company was, but at the time it seemed to launch in time to combat some of the pervert glasses criticisms.

Several Tom's Guide writers have tried the Audio-only Meta glasses, and we've all come away with the same praise: it was the right call.

"Taking out the camera has made me an even bigger fan of Ray Ban Meta glasses," AI editor Amanda Caswell said after 72 hours with the glasses.

There is a way for smart glasses to gain traction, and perhaps ditching the camera could help.

What are your thoughts? Should smart glasses with cameras be banned, or do they have their uses?

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