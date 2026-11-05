Apple's iPhone 20 'all-glass' revolution just got bad news with this new leak

There's already been lots of rumors about how Apple will redesign the iPhone 20 and commemorate the 20th anniversary of the original iPhone's release. One of the most prominent rumors claims that the device could feature an all-glass design, with no cutouts or notches for the camera and Face ID hardware.

However, according to leaker Digital Chat Station, the iPhone 20's display will indeed feature holes for the Dynamic Island. He doesn't go into much detail about this particular design feature, but it's not all that surprising now that we've seen the iPhone Duo.

The rumors had claimed the iPhone 20 would hide the camera and Face ID beneath the screen, enabling the first truly full-screen iPhone experience. This was expected to tie into the curved glass design, which was rumored to include curved edges to simulate the appearance of a glass phone.

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Of course, a Dynamic Island cutout means that illusion isn't going to be quite so convincing. You can't claim "all-glass" when there's an obvious hole at the top of the screen.

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Of course, the problem with under-display camera technology is that the screen is in the way. Apple has made some headway: The iPhone Duo has an under-display FaceTime camera, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max moved Face ID's IR camera beneath the screen.

But the Duo's FaceTime camera is not great — with a resolution of 4 megapixels — and it certainly isn't the kind of camera you'd want to take selfies with. That's a common problem with under-display cameras, and it seems even Apple hasn't been able to figure out how to compensate for it.

Obviously, the Duo already has a 12MP front camera, as well as the ability to shoot selfies by combining the rear cameras with the outer display — so it's not a huge loss. But since the iPhone 20 won't be able to do any of those things, it seems unlikely that an under-display camera will be up to scratch.

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This is a disappointing leak, and while there's no telling how things may actually pan out over the next several months, it makes sense that the iPhone 20 will keep the Dynamic Island around. The only question I have is whether the Dynamic Island will stay the same size, or if Apple will manage to trim it down even more.

Are you excited for a near all-glass iPhone 20? Sound off in the comments.

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