Forget iPhone 18 Pro Max: Motorola’s $1,599 Signature 27 is the wildest super-slab of the year — and it has a 12,000-nit screen

Today, Motorola has shared a whole lot more info on its brand-new Signature 27 — packing the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 I tested and a retina-searing 12,000-nit display. But not only will it test your eyes, it will test the limits of your wallet.

This is a $1,599 phone. Yowzers. Pre-sales will go live on November 16.

Motorola, the company that has spent the last decade charming us with accessible mid-range and affordable phones, has jumped straight into the ultra-flagship pool. And to justify this phone compared to the iPhone 18 Pro Max, it built a device with a spec sheet that's absurdly overpowered.

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Throw the kitchen sink at it

(Image credit: Motorola)

If you’re going to charge $1,600 for a slab phone in this economy, you have to throw the kitchen sink at it. Turns out Motorola chucked the entire plumbing system in there for good measure — packing it all into a rather suave, slimline design.

Let’s start with the screen — a 1.5K Extreme AMOLED Duo tandem display that peaks at a bonkers 12,000 nits of brightness. For context, Motorola says users can “comfortably view” this “on a sunny afternoon,” but it’s closer to being able to read a map on the surface of the sun.

And for when you do want to flashbang your eyeballs with TikTok, there’s Bang & Olufsen-tuned speakers, too!

(Image credit: Future)

Under the hood is that Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, which as you know from my testing is an absolute monster. This is kept from melting your hands by an ArcticMesh cooling system with a massive vapor chamber.

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And to keep that silicon running, Motorola’s crammed in a gargantuan 7,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Snap happy

(Image credit: Future)

To further justify that astronomical price tag, Motorola strapped a camera block to the back of the phone that is bordering on clinical insanity. I’ll be real with you, it does look a bit weird to me. But I promise it’s functions are crazy.

The main shooter is a 50MP Sony sensor with a massive f/1.6 aperture designed to suck in as much light as physically possible. Next to it is a 50MP ultrawide, but the real flex is the 200MP periscope sensor capable of 100x Super Zoom Pro.

Need to take a selfie? That’s also a 50MP sensor, capable of shooting full 4K video.

(Image credit: Motorola)

But the wildest addition in my eyes is the industry’s first dedicated EVS “Action Sensor.” It’s not a camera; it’s a dedicated piece of hardware whose sole job is to detect pixel-level light intensity changes to freeze fast-moving subjects without blurring. Think of it like the equivalent of having a super fast shutter speed — something that’s a rarity in smartphones.

Pair that with Dolby Vision support and an AI video enhancement engine that optimizes dynamic range in real-time, and you effectively have a full camera rig in your pocket.

The AI tax

(Image credit: Future)

The Signature 27 is explicitly designed to run Gemini Intelligence and the brand’s own Qira AI ecosystem. To run the multi-step AI agents locally, Motorola needed to boost the RAM, which they’ve done in a rather clever way.

In silicon, you’ve got up to 16GB LPDDR5X, but with the RAM boost feature, that can be scaled up to a staggering 24GB of memory — utilizing some of the on-board storage.

This paves the way to a clever hybrid system where Gemini handles the super complex generative stuff, but local model work is entirely possible too. However, it does explain why the retail price has been driven into the stratosphere.

The flagship killer is dead

(Image credit: Future)

The Motorola Signature 27 is looking set to be a gorgeous, hyper-capable device that will likely outspec almost everything else released.

But it is also a 12,000-nit warning sign. Between Apple’s price hikes and Motorola’s $1,599 super slab, the era of an “affordable flagship killer” is behind us. If you want top-tier specs in this market, there’s quite the premium to pay.

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