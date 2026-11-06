November 2026 is here, which means a bunch of new titles are coming to top streaming services like Prime Video. And this weekend has a delightful mix of options where new TV shows are concerned, whether you're into boxing dramas, college romances or buddy thrillers.

First up is "The Greatest," an eight-part limited series centered on legendary American boxer and activist Muhammad Ali; the Prime Video bio-drama marks the first time that Ali's estate has fully approved and signed off on a scripted series about the boxing icon's life.

If you like your fighting to look more like an enemies-to-lovers dynamic, check out "Campus Drivers," a new college-set romance series based on a super-popular BookTok favorite. And if you want your crime drama with a side of lighthearted banter and buddy chemistry, tune into "Chaar Yaar," a new Hindi-language thriller set in early-aughts Mumbai.

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That should keep you busy until Monday rolls around, right? Here are three top picks worth streaming on Prime Video this weekend.

'The Greatest'

The Greatest - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

What is it about: You know him as Muhammad Ali, arguably the greatest heavyweight boxer of all time, but this eight-episode bio-drama lets you in on the young fella named Cassius Clay. In this first-ever authorized scripted series on the iconic prizefighter, we catch up with Clay (Jaalen Best) fresh off his landmark gold medal win at the 1960 Olympics, following the athlete as he sets his sights on the Heavyweight Championship and contends with newfound fame, family conflicts, and political strife along the way.

Why you should watch it: As one of the most legendary sports figures of all time, obviously a lot is known about Ali's fighting career and legacy, but this limited series pays equal attention to Clay's life beyond the fame and fortune. (Speaking of, the cast also includes Omari Hardwick as Ali's father, Cash, Dana Gourrier as his mother, Bird, and Kai Parham as his brother, Rudy.)

Stream "The Greatest" on Prime Video now

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'Campus Drivers'

Campus Drivers - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

What is it about: Not to be confused with that other similarly titled Prime Video romance, "Off Campus," "Campus Drivers" is an upcoming French teen drama series based on C.S. Quill's best-selling college romance novels. Like "Off Campus," each book follows a different couple; the TV adaptation centers on Loïs (Carmen Kassovitz), a recently brokenhearted freshman at Belrose University who is forced into unexpected cohabitation with Lane (Baptiste Masseline), the charismatic creator of the campus's popular rideshare app.

Why you should watch it: If you're a BookTok superfan, you've no doubt already heard of Quill's popular book series. And if you enjoy steamy, new-adult romances like the aforementioned "Off Campus" or "Maxton Hall," this one should be right up your alley.

Stream "Campus Drivers" on Prime Video beginning Nov. 6

'Chaar Yaar'

Chaar Yaar - Official Trailer | @Puravjha_, Naman Jain, Saqib Ayub, Prayrak Mehta | Prime Video IN - YouTube Watch On

What is it about: Set in early-2000s Mumbai, this eight-episode Hindi crime drama follows four middle-class friends—Jay Gala (Prayrak Mehta), Tony Gomes (Saqib Ayub), Saahil Shaikh (Purav Jha) and Sameer Khilji (Naman Jain)—who begin stealing cars to clear their heavy debts, a decision that pulls them into a massive interstate operation populated by ruthless gangsters, dangerous cartels and relentless cops.

Why you should watch it: With new titles arriving on the Amazon streaming service every single month, it's easy to miss an international gem like "Chaar Yaar," which arrived on Prime Video on October 23 and is packed with fun buddy chemistry and light thrills.

Stream "Chaar Yaar" on Prime Video now

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