With October in the can, we can finally say goodbye to the Sunday scaries. Hoorah! Now that Netflix’s November 2026 schedule is set, we’ve got plenty of great new content to get stuck into. This week, I’ve gone for a trio of shows that contain mercifully few frights.

First up is the highly-anticipated second season of “Black Doves”, where Keira Knightley continues to shine as the wife of the British Prime Minister… oh, and she’s also a covert spy. Next is the debut of “Will Trent” on Netflix. If you’ve slept on this charming detective drama, you’ve got a whole lot of binge-watching ahead of you this weekend with all four seasons now available. Lastly, season two of “North of North” is streaming, and Siaja’s chilly Canadian misadventures continue to delight.

Whether you're pining for spy thrills or gentle laughs with a detective and his tiny pooch, here are three fresh Netflix releases you should definitely add to your weekend watchlist.

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'Black Doves' season 2

Black Doves: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Talk about the best of British. “Black Doves” season 2 rocks an absolutely stellar cast of Blighty greats. Keira Knightley continues to impress as a covert agent who keeps leaking national secrets for the titular spy agency. Naughty Keira! She’s reunited with her handler Mrs. Reed (a typically charismatic Sarah Lancashire), who promptly goes missing, driving much of this season’s plot.

Our secrets-sharing protagonist also gets reacquainted with her best pal Sam (Ben Whishaw), who just so happens to be a professional assassin… and a bit of a drunk. This high-tension drama also benefits from the arrival of “Scream” legend Neve Campbell. Well plotted and stylishly shot, you can tell the Big N has chucked a huge amount at this thriller.

Watch "Black Doves" season 2 on Netflix now

'Will Trent' seasons 1-4

Will Trent Season 4 Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

The first four seasons of this detective drama are now available to stream on Netflix, and "Will Trent" really does feel like a love letter to “Monk”. Tipping its hat to Tony Shalhoub’s awkward but brilliant homicide cop, the titular star of this show (played by Ramón Rodríguez) also struggles in social situations due to his dyslexia. Yet there’s no other agent you’d want on your case if you suddenly found your corpse ditched down a drainpipe.

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Much of the action of “Will Trent” focuses on whether our hero can Sherlock his way through various Atlanta-based crimes. But the real hook beyond your standard police procedural tropes? That would be Will’s relationship with a newly adopted chihuahua called Bluebell. This easy going show has serious “Turner & Hooch” vibes. I’m all in.

Watch "Will Trent" seasons 1-4 on Netflix now

'North of North' season 2

North of North: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Talk about a perfect show for these dark winter months. Focused on Ice Cove, Nunavut, this breezy comedy is set in Canada’s northernmost territory, meaning there’s a whole lot of daylight action. We’re once again back with Siaja (Anna Lambe), a young mother who’s still trying to figure out life post-divorce. In this second season, romance is back on the table, as our Inuk heroine enters the icy pools of the speed dating scene.

A big part of the show focuses on community, and Siaja now has to deal with new job demands under her boss Helen (Mary Lynn Rajskub, who you might remember as the irrepressible Chloe from “24”). “North of North” doesn’t trade in Jack Bauer breakneck action, but the show’s gentle laughs are occasionally punctuated with low-stakes drama, like a mini water crisis. Easy giggles and gorgeous scenery. What’s not to like?

Watch "North of North" season 2 on Netflix now

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