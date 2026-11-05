Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition Switch 2 console restock live — latest updates across major retailers
Ocarina of Time launch day could bring Zelda Switch 2 restock
US retailers to check:
Amazon
- Switch 2 console: check stock
- Switch 2 Pro controller: check stock
Best Buy
- Switch 2 console: check stock
- Switch 2 Pro controller: check stock
----------------------------------
UK retailers to check:
Amazon
- Switch 2 console: check stock
- Switch 2 Pro controller: check stock
Smyths Toys
- Switch 2 console: check stock
- Switch 2 Pro controller: check stock
----------------------------------
1. Quick Links
2. Zelda Switch 2 console pre-orders
3. Zelda Switch 2 Pro controller pre-orders
4. Zelda Switch 2 game pre-orders
5. LIVE: Latest updates
It's a big day for Zelda fans. Today (Nov. 5) sees the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake, and retailers could mark the occasion with a restock of the limited-edition Zelda-themed Nintendo Switch 2 console and matching Zelda-themed Pro controller. And I'm tracking stock now.
Anything Zelda-related will sell out fast, and since this console was revealed and pre-orders went live in early September, it's been very tough to find in stock. But Nintendo has promised more is on the way, and Ocarina of Time launch day seems like the perfect time for more restock.
As of now, there is no Zelda Switch 2 restock available. Target, Walmart and Best Buy are all reported to have in-store drops, so check your nearest locations. Meanwhile, Target previously confirmed it will restock the Zelda Switch 2 online on Friday (Nov. 6). Here's hoping more follow suit.
I've been covering pre-order events and restocks at Tom's Guide for more than five years and have helped thousands of gamers secure limited edition items during that time. Today I'm using all my experience to bring you the latest Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition Switch 2 stock updates.
Quick links
- Switch 2 – Zelda Edition: check stock @ Amazon
- Switch 2 – Zelda Edition: check stock @ Best Buy
- Switch 2 – Zelda Edition: check stock @ Walmart
- Switch 2 Pro Controller - Zelda Edition: check stock @ Amazon
- Switch 2 Pro Controller – Zelda Edition: check stock @ Best Buy
- Switch 2 Pro Controller – Zelda Edition: check stock @ Target
- Switch 2 Pro Controller - Zelda Edition: check stock @ Walmart
- Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Switch 2 game): $69 @ Amazon
Zelda Switch 2 console pre-orders
Amazon has a listing page for the Zelda Switch 2, and it restocked last week (Oct. 29). It's a retailer to keep a close watch on today.
Read moreRead less▼
Walmart currently lists the Zelda Switch 2, but at a big markup of almost $200 via a third-party seller. Let's hope for a proper restock at MSRP soon.
Read moreRead less▼
Best Buy restocked the Zelda Switch 2 console and Pro Controller during its in-store midnight launch events for the Ocarina of Time game. An online drop could follow.
Read moreRead less▼
Target has confirmed it will restock the Zelda Switch 2 in-store on Nov. 5 and online on Nov. 6. So, it will be one of the best places to score a Zelda Switch 2 this week.
Read moreRead less▼
GameStop is sold out of the Zelda Switch 2, but it is another retailer that could restock now that the Ocarina of Time launch has arrived.
Read moreRead less▼
Naturally, Nintendo itself is one of the best places to get the Zelda Switch 2, as it's restocked a couple of times in recent weeks. Maybe it'll have more stock later today.
Read moreRead less▼
Zelda Switch 2 Pro controller pre-orders
Amazon has a listing page for the Zelda Switch 2 Pro Controller and could drop stock to mark the launch of the new Zelda game.
Read moreRead less▼
Best Buy was the first U.S. retailer to take pre-orders and sold out fast. Fingers crossed the electronics specialist store has managed to get some extra stock since.
Read moreRead less▼
Walmart could restock the Zelda Switch 2 Pro Controller today. Just be careful you don't overpay via the retailer's third-party marketplace, as these listings almost always come with an eye-watering markup.
Read moreRead less▼
Target is another retailer that I'm watching closely today for any signs of a Zelda Switch 2 Pro Controller restock on Ocarina of Time launch day.
Read moreRead less▼
GameStop hasn't confirmed any restock plans, but I'm keeping tabs on it nevertheless as stock drops often appear out of nowhere.
Read moreRead less▼
The Nintendo Store is the exclusive retailer for the Switch 2 Pro Controller Zelda Edition with a display stand. Okay, so you're paying $10 extra for it, but you get a swanky way to show off your Zelda-themed controller.
Read moreRead less▼
Zelda Ocarina of Time remake pre-orders
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time has been remade for the Nintendo Switch 2. One of the N64's most beloved games has been completely overhauled to celebrate the franchise's 40th Anniversary. The remake offers truly stunning visuals with 4K graphics, overhauled controls, and reworked puzzles.
Read moreRead less▼
U.K. pre-orders
- Switch 2 — The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition: check stock @ Amazon
- Switch 2 — The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition: check stock @ Nintendo
- Nintendo Switch 2 — The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition: check stock @ Smyths Toys
- Switch 2 Pro Controller — The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition: check stock @ Amazon
- Switch 2 Pro Controller — The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition: check stock @ Nintendo
- Switch 2 Pro Controller — The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition: check stock @ Smyths Toys
I'm a Senior Entertainment Editor at Tom's Guide and a more recent convert to The Legend of Zelda series. Breath of the Wild on Switch 1 was my first Zelda experience, and I can't wait to finally play Ocarina of Time.
Live updates
Target confirms an online restock...or did it?
At present, the only confirmation of an online Zelda Switch 2 restock comes from Target. Last week the retailer updated its listing page confirming more stock in-store today (Nov. 5) and online to follow tomorrow (Nov. 6). But, here's the wrinkle, this messaging, which you can see in my screenshot above, has since been removed. Does this mean that Target won't have online restock on Friday. We'll have to wait to find out. But for now, I still think Target is the retailer to watch.
- Zelda Switch 2: check stock @ Target
In-store midnight launch events offered restock!
In a welcome throwback, loads of retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart and GameStop (as well as Argo in the U.K.) held midnight launch events for Zelda: Ocarina of Time last night. Looking at my social feeds it seemed many locations also had stock of the Zelda Switch 2 console at these events. This could mean that retailers are fresh out of stock, but I'm hoping these in-store drops will be followed by fresh chances to secure a console (and a Pro controller) online later today.
Welcome!
Good morning! It's finally here, today The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake launches on Switch 2, and while that's very exciting. Many Nintendo fans are hoping the day will also bring restock of the limited-edition Zelda Switch 2 console, and I'm here to keep a close eye on retailers just in case drop stocks.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.