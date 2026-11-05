Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition Switch 2 console restock live — latest updates across major retailers

It's a big day for Zelda fans. Today (Nov. 5) sees the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake, and retailers could mark the occasion with a restock of the limited-edition Zelda-themed Nintendo Switch 2 console and matching Zelda-themed Pro controller. And I'm tracking stock now.

Anything Zelda-related will sell out fast, and since this console was revealed and pre-orders went live in early September, it's been very tough to find in stock. But Nintendo has promised more is on the way, and Ocarina of Time launch day seems like the perfect time for more restock.

As of now, there is no Zelda Switch 2 restock available. Target, Walmart and Best Buy are all reported to have in-store drops, so check your nearest locations. Meanwhile, Target previously confirmed it will restock the Zelda Switch 2 online on Friday (Nov. 6). Here's hoping more follow suit.

I've been covering pre-order events and restocks at Tom's Guide for more than five years and have helped thousands of gamers secure limited edition items during that time. Today I'm using all my experience to bring you the latest Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition Switch 2 stock updates.

Zelda Switch 2 console pre-orders

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2 The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition: $519 at Amazon Amazon has a listing page for the Zelda Switch 2, and it restocked last week (Oct. 29). It's a retailer to keep a close watch on today. Read more Read less ▼

IN STOCK NOW Nintendo Switch 2 The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition: $519 at Walmart Walmart currently lists the Zelda Switch 2, but at a big markup of almost $200 via a third-party seller. Let's hope for a proper restock at MSRP soon. Read more Read less ▼

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2 The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition: $519 at Best Buy Best Buy restocked the Zelda Switch 2 console and Pro Controller during its in-store midnight launch events for the Ocarina of Time game. An online drop could follow. Read more Read less ▼

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2 The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition: $519 at Target Target has confirmed it will restock the Zelda Switch 2 in-store on Nov. 5 and online on Nov. 6. So, it will be one of the best places to score a Zelda Switch 2 this week. Read more Read less ▼

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2 The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition: $519 at GameStop GameStop is sold out of the Zelda Switch 2, but it is another retailer that could restock now that the Ocarina of Time launch has arrived. Read more Read less ▼

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2 The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition: $519 at nintendo.com Naturally, Nintendo itself is one of the best places to get the Zelda Switch 2, as it's restocked a couple of times in recent weeks. Maybe it'll have more stock later today. Read more Read less ▼

Zelda Switch 2 Pro controller pre-orders

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition: $99 at Amazon Amazon has a listing page for the Zelda Switch 2 Pro Controller and could drop stock to mark the launch of the new Zelda game. Read more Read less ▼

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition: $99 at Walmart Walmart could restock the Zelda Switch 2 Pro Controller today. Just be careful you don't overpay via the retailer's third-party marketplace, as these listings almost always come with an eye-watering markup. Read more Read less ▼

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition: $99 at Target Target is another retailer that I'm watching closely today for any signs of a Zelda Switch 2 Pro Controller restock on Ocarina of Time launch day. Read more Read less ▼

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition: $109 at nintendo.com The Nintendo Store is the exclusive retailer for the Switch 2 Pro Controller Zelda Edition with a display stand. Okay, so you're paying $10 extra for it, but you get a swanky way to show off your Zelda-themed controller. Read more Read less ▼

Zelda Ocarina of Time remake pre-orders

U.K. pre-orders