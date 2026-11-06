What to watch tonight: 55 new shows and movies just added to Netflix, Prime Video, Peacock and more (Nov. 6)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming sifting through the best streaming services. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Prime Video, Peacock etc to see what's recently landed. I've even added some live sports you can stream on some of the best streaming services, along with new shows and episodes premiering today.

Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (November 6), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out the five best new to Netflix movies and shows to stream this week.

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Alix Blackburn Social Links Navigation Senior Streaming Writer Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.

Top picks to stream tonight

‘Carolina Caroline’ (2025) (Netflix)

Carolina Caroline - Official Trailer | Samara Weaving, Kyle Gallner | In Theaters June 5 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Crime thriller movie

What it's about: Caroline Daniels (Samara Weaving) dreams of escaping her quiet Texas hometown and finding her estranged mother. When she crosses paths with charming con man Oliver (Kyle Gallner), she becomes fascinated by his criminal tricks and joins him on the road. As their romance develops, the pair embark on a crime spree across the American South, with increasingly ambitious scams and bank robberies threatening to derail their relationship.

Why you should watch it: "Carolina Caroline" is a great pick if you enjoy crime thrillers with a romantic twist. Samara Weaving and Kyle Gallner make an engaging on-screen pairing, while the sun-soaked Southern setting gives the movie plenty of personality. Add in a series of increasingly daring cons and unpredictable criminal escapades, and you've got an entertaining watch that keeps things interesting from start to finish.

Watch "Carolina Caroline" on Netflix now

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‘Campus Drivers’ (series premiere) (Prime Video)

Campus Drivers - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Romantic drama series

What it's about: Lois (Carmen Kassovitz) arrives at prestigious Belrose University alongside her longtime boyfriend, Max. But when their relationship falls apart, she finds herself turning to Lane (Baptiste Masseline), a popular student and creator of the campus's most successful ride-sharing app. Known for avoiding commitment, Lane unexpectedly offers Lois a place to stay. As the unlikely roommates navigate university life, their growing attraction brings complications neither anticipated.

Why you should watch it: "Campus Drivers" is a fun choice if you're after a lighthearted college romance. Its opposites-attract storyline, lively campus setting and entertaining relationship complications make for an easy watch. The slow-burn love story also gives the romance plenty of time to develop, making it a good pick for fans of feel-good romantic shows.

Watch "Campus Drivers" on Prime Video now

‘The Uprising’ (2026) (Peacock)

THE UPRISING - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters September 10 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Historical action-drama movie

What it's about: Set in 14th-century England, "The Uprising" follows a grieving farmer (Andrew Garfield) who finds himself at the centre of a growing rebellion against King Richard II. After oppressive taxes and the crown's treatment of ordinary people push his community to breaking point, he helps unite thousands of commoners into an army. Together, they march on London, challenging the monarchy in a violent fight for justice and freedom.

Why you should watch it: "The Uprising" has plenty to offer beyond its large-scale battle scenes. Andrew Garfield takes the lead in this historical drama, with Paul Greengrass directing a story rooted in real events and the history behind the Robin Hood legend. The strong supporting cast adds further weight, while the film’s violent clashes and turbulent setting make it an interesting watch for anyone who enjoys a different take on medieval history.

Watch "The Uprising" on Peacock now

Your streaming guide: Friday, November 6

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"Possible Love" (2026)

"Under Siege" (Netflix series)

"Unprotected: Murder in Galicia" (Netflix documentary)

"Carolina Caroline" (2025)

"Funny Money: The Dane Cook Story" (2026)

"The Left Foot Club / El Club del Pie Izquierdo" (2026)

PRIME VIDEO

"Campus Drivers" (series premiere)

NBA: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (7:30 p.m. ET)

ONE Championship: Gabriel vs. Rasulov (9 p.m. ET)

NBA: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers (10 p.m. ET)

PARAMOUNT+

"It Gets Worse" (2026)

"Sheriff Country and Fire Country Crossover Event"

"Dexter: Resurrection" (new episode)

"Mobland" (season 2 new episode)

"Tulsa King" (season 4 new episode)

Rugby Nations Cup: Romania vs. Tonga (11:30 a.m. ET)

Scottish Championship: Raith Rovers vs. Dunfermline Athletic (2:25 p.m. ET)

EFL Championship: Derby County vs. Bolton Wanderers (3 p.m. ET)

HBO MAX

"Batwheels" (season 3G) (Cartoon Network)

"House Hunters International: Volume 10" (season 218) (HGTV)

"Melania Rea" (season 1) (HBO Original)

Men's College Basketball: Michigan vs. UConn (8 p.m. ET)

APPLE TV

"Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook" (series premiere)

"Nocturne" (new episode)

"Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars" (season 2 finale)

Formula 1: São Paulo Grand Prix Practice 1 (10:30 a.m. ET)

Formula 1: São Paulo Grand Prix Practice 2 (2 p.m. ET)

HULU

"9-1-1" (season 10 new episode)

"9-1-1: Nashville" (season 2 new episode)

"Grey’s Anatomy" (season 23 new episode)

"Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc" (new episode)

"Wolves Up Close with Bertie Gregory" (2026)

"Taskmaster New Zealand" (season 7)

"12 Dates of Christmas" (2011)

DISNEY+

"SuperKitties" (season 3) (Thanksgiving special episode)

"Wolves Up Close with Bertie Gregory" (2026)

PEACOCK

"The Uprising" (2026)

"The Real Housewives of Orange County S20 - Reunion Part 1" (Extended & Uncensored) (Bravo)

"Christmas Rewrite" (2026)

ESPN UNLIMITED

College Football: Virginia Tech vs. SMU (7:00 p.m. ET)

College Football: South Florida vs. East Carolina (7:30 p.m. ET)

College Football: TCU vs. Arizona (10:15 p.m. ET)

NHL: Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers (7:30 p.m. ET)

NHL: New York Islanders vs. Los Angeles Kings (10:00 p.m. ET)

NASCAR: Craftsman Truck Series qualifying (2:30 p.m. ET)

NASCAR: O'Reilly Auto Parts Series practice (4:00 p.m. ET)

NASCAR: Cup Series practice (5:30 p.m. ET)

NASCAR: Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race (7:30 p.m. ET)

College Basketball: Northeastern vs. Virginia (5:00 p.m. ET)

College Basketball: James Madison vs. Kentucky (7:00 p.m. ET)

College Basketball: Southern Miss vs. Iowa State (8:00 p.m. ET)

College Basketball: Middle Tennessee vs. Kansas (9:00 p.m. ET)

PVOD

"Angel and the Badman" (2026)

"Making Marie Antoinette" (2026)

"Misty Green" (2026)

"Musk" (2026)

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