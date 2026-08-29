How to watch South Africa vs New Zealand Test 2 on RugbyPass TV (it's free)

You can watch the second test between South Africa and New Zealand completely FREE on RugbyPass TV and ThreeNow from anywhere with a VPN. These free-to-air streaming services will show every moment live as the Springboks look to square the series after the All Blacks' 33-16 win in Johannesburg.

South Africa vs New Zealand 2nd Test: date and free stream South Africa vs New Zealand 2nd Test takes place on Saturday, August 29

► Time: 11:10 a.m. ET / 4:10 p.m. BST / 1:10 a.m. AEST

• FREE STREAM — RugbyPass TV (U.S.) / ThreeNow (NZ - Delay)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

New Zealand were in dominant form in the first Test, running in five tries as Will Jordan scored twice to take his Test tally to 53. South Africa struggled to contain the All Blacks, but will have captain Siya Kolisi back for the second game after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Kolisi is one of four changes to the Springboks XV, with Handre Pollard also recalled at fly-half, while Ethan Hooker and Cobus Reinach come in on the wing and at scrum-half respectively. New Zealand have made three changes of their own, with Leroy Carter, George Bower and Simon Parker coming into the side.

This should be a cracker, so make sure you tune in this Saturday!

Want to catch the second test between South Africa and New Zealand for free? Luckily RugbyPass TV are showing the game completely free in the U.S. and ThreeNow are showing it free on tape delay in New Zealand. But how can you watch the free stream in the UK, Australia and South Africa? Keep reading to find out more...

Watch South Africa vs New Zealand 2nd Test for free

Rugby fans in the U.S. and New Zealand are in luck!

RugbyPass TV is streaming the South Africa vs New Zealand second Test free in the United States. It is also available via the RugbyPass app which is on iOS and Android.

In New Zealand, free-to-air TV channel Three and its ThreeNow streaming platform is showing Springboks vs All Blacks at no cost on delay at 11am NZST on Sunday so you don't have to wake up in the middle of the night to watch.

If you're traveling outside these countries, you can watch the match from wherever you are by using NordVPN. Full details on how to do that just below...

How to watch South Africa vs New Zealand 2nd Test from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch the South Africa vs New Zealand second Test live streams thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in Australia and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select United States from the server list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to RugbyPass TV or another service listed on this page and watch the game.

Which devices can I watch South Africa vs New Zealand with?

You can use RugbyPass TV on all of the following devices and platforms:

Android (Mobile & Tablet) – Android 5.0 and above

iPhone & iPad – iOS 11.2 and above

Android TV – Android TV 5.0 and above

Apple TV – 3rd and 4th generation (tvOS 11 and above)

Chromecast

AirPlay

You can use ThreeNow on all of the following devices and platforms:

Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Panasonic)

Android TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

Freeview

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Android (Android 5.0 and above)

iPhone & iPad (iOS 13 and above)

Web browsers

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