What to watch tonight: 300+ new shows and movies just added to Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more (Oct. 1)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming. Fast. There are so many options out there. Even if you keep it to just the best streaming services, there are dozens of new shows and movies added every day. Lucky for you, it's my job to know exactly what's out there. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+ etc to see what's recently landed. I've even added some movies you can you stream on Shudder to get you in the Halloween spirit.

So let's dive into it. Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (October 1), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out the five best new to Netflix movies and shows to stream this week.

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Alix Blackburn Social Links Navigation Senior Streaming Writer Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.

Top picks to stream tonight

‘East of Eden’ (2026) (Netflix)

East of Eden | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Period drama series

What it's about: Netflix’s seven-episode adaptation of John Steinbeck’s classic novel follows the Trask family across generations, beginning in early 20th-century California. Fiercely independent Cathy Ames (Florence Pugh) becomes entangled with brothers Adam (Christopher Abbott) and Charles (Mike Faist) Trask, setting off a complicated family saga that spans decades.

Why you should watch it: “East of Eden” looks like one of Netflix’s standout new releases. The seven-part series is adapted by Zoe Kazan, whose family has a fascinating connection to the original 1955 movie, and she brings a fresh take to Steinbeck’s classic story. With Florence Pugh, Mike Faist and Christopher Abbott leading the cast, there’s a lot to look forward to here. If you’re a fan of big, character-driven dramas, this is definitely one to keep on your radar.

Watch "East of Eden" on Netflix now

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‘Hereditary’ (2018) (Prime Video)

Hereditary | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Horror movie

What it's about: After the death of family matriarch Ellen, Annie Graham (Toni Collette) and her family begin experiencing a series of increasingly disturbing events. As Annie investigates her mother’s mysterious past, she uncovers terrifying secrets about her ancestry. The family soon finds itself caught in a sinister supernatural nightmare that threatens to destroy everything they know.

Why you should watch it: Now that we’re officially in October, Ari Aster’s “Hereditary” is one horror movie I’d definitely make time for this Halloween. Toni Collette is incredible in the lead role, giving a seriously intense performance as a family begins to experience increasingly disturbing events following a devastating loss. It’s the kind of horror movie that slowly gets under your skin rather than relying on constant jump scares. If you want something genuinely disturbing for spooky season, this is an easy recommendation.

Watch "Hereditary" on Prime Video now

‘War’ (2026) (HBO Max)

WAR | Official Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Legal drama-thriller series

What it's about: “War” follows two rival London law firms battling over a high-profile divorce between tech mogul Morgan Henderson (Dominic West) and international film star Carla Duval (Sienna Miller). As ambitious young lawyer Jonathan “Johnny” Warren (Archie Renaux) enters the fray, the case draws lawyers into a ruthless world of professional rivalries, personal betrayals and increasingly high-stakes legal battles.

Why you should watch it: Created by George Kay, the writer behind “Lupin,” HBO Max’s “War” looks like a pretty gripping legal drama. With Dominic West and Sienna Miller leading the cast, there’s plenty of potential for some snappy interactions and juicy courtroom drama. If you enjoy shows where wealthy people make very expensive problems for themselves, this could be one to watch.

Watch "War" on HBO Max now

Your streaming guide: Thursday, Oct 1

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"Crazy Rich, Incredibly Broke" (2026)

"East of Eden" (Netflix series)

"The Ramparts of Ice: season 2" (Netflix series)

"21 Jump Street" (2012)

"22 Jump Street" (2014)

"8 Mile" (2002)

"A Haunted House" (2013)

"A Haunted House 2" (2014)

"A Madea Family Funeral" (2019)

"Ad Astra" (2019)

"Angels & Demons" (2009)

"Are We There Yet?" (2005)

"The Bourne Identity" (2002)

"The Bourne Legacy" (2012)

"The Bourne Supremacy" (2004)

"The Bourne Ultimatum" (2007)

"Bring It On" (2000)

"Call Me by Your Name" (2017)

"Cowboys & Aliens" (2011)

"Crimson Peak" (2015)

"Dallas Buyers Club" (2013)

"The Da Vinci Code" (2006)

"The Devil Wears Prada" (2006)

"Dracula" (1931)

"The Equalizer" (2014)

"Evil Dead" (2013)

"Friday the 13th" (2009)

"Happy Death Day 2U" (2019)

"Horton Hears a Who!" (2008)

"The Huntsman: Winter's War" (2016)

"Hush" (2016)

"I Know What You Did Last Summer" (1997)

"Jason Bourne" (2016)

"Lake Placid" (1999)

"Love Actually" (2003)

"Mary Shelley's Frankenstein" (1994)

"The Menu" (2022)

"Moonlight" (2016)

"NCIS" (seasons 20-22) (2022-2025)

"Ouija" (2014)

"Ouija: Origin of Evil" (2016)

"Pearl Harbor" (2001)

"Point Break" (2015)

"The Prestige" (2006)

"Psycho" (1960)

"Psycho II" (1983)

"Psycho III" (1986)

"Red Dragon" (2002)

"Seven Years in Tibet" (1997)

"The Sixth Sense" (1999)

"Split" (2016)

"The Strangers" (2008)

"Top Chef VIP" (seasons 3-4) (2024-2025)

"Twilight" (2008)

"The Twilight Saga: New Moon" (2009)

"The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" (2010)

"The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1" (2011)

"The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2" (2012)

"The Way Home" (season 4) (2026)

"Underworld: Blood Wars" (2016)

PRIME VIDEO

"Miss Scarlet" (season 1) (2021)

"Poldark" (season 1) (2015)

"Sanditon" (season 1) (2020)

"Scream Queens" (seasons 1-2) (2015)

"A View to a Kill" (1985)

"American Fiction" (2023)

"Bend Of The River" (1952)

"Blade Runner 2049" (2017)

"Blade Runner: The Final Cut" (1982)

"Bodies Bodies Bodies" (2022)

"Candyman" (1992)

"Casino" (1995)

"Casino Royale" (1967)

"Casino Royale" (2006)

"Child's Play" (1988)

"Child's Play" (2019)

"Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" (1968)

"Creature From The Black Lagoon" (1954)

"Creed" (2015)

"Creed II" (2018)

"Creed III" (2023)

"Dances With Wolves" (1990)

"Dark Harvest" (2023)

"Deepwater Horizon" (2016)

"Diamonds Are Forever" (1971)

"Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul" (2017)

"Die Another Day" (2002)

"Dog" (2022)

"Dr. No" (1962)

"Dracula" (1931)

"Duel At Diablo" (1966)

"Duets" (2000)

"EDtv" (1999)

"Fletch" (1985)

"Fletch Lives" (1989)

"For Your Eyes Only" (1981)

"Frankenstein" (1931)

"From Russia With Love" (1964)

"Girls Trip" (2017)

"Going My Way" (1944)

"Goldeneye" (1995)

"Goldfinger" (1965)

"Guy Ritchie's The Covenant" (2023)

"Hereditary" (2018)

"Holiday Inn" (1942)

"Hoosiers" (1987)

"Hot Pursuit" (2015)

"House Of Gucci" (2021)

"Hungry" (2026)

"Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" (2008)

"Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" (1989)

"Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark" (1981)

"Indiana Jones and the Temple Of Doom" (1984)

"Infinite" (2021)

"It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World" (1963)

"Jason's Lyric" (1994)

"John Wick" (2014)

"John Wick: Chapter 2" (2017)

"John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" (2019)

"John Wick: Chapter 4" (2023)

"Killer Klowns From Outer Space" (1988)

"Krampus" (2015)

"Kung Fu Panda" (2008)

"Kung Fu Panda 2" (2011)

"Kung Fu Panda 3" (2016)

"Lawman" (1971)

"Licence to Kill" (1989)

"Lifeforce" (1985)

"Live And Let Die" (1973)

"Lone Survivor" (2014)

"Lone Wolf McQuade" (1983)

"Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You" (2017)

"MaXXXine" (2024)

"Midsommar" (2019)

"Moonraker" (1979)

"Mr. Mom" (1983)

"My Adventures With Santa" (2019)

"Mystery Men" (1999)

"Never Say Never Again" (1983)

"No Time To Die" (2021)

"Octopussy" (1983)

"On Her Majesty's Secret Service" (1969)

"Over The Top" (1987)

"Pearl" (2022)

"Primary Colors" (1998)

"Quantum Of Solace" (2008)

"R.I.P.D." (2013)

"Red Dawn" (1984)

"Red Dawn" (2012)

"Rocky" (1976)

"Rocky Balboa" (2006)

"Rocky II" (1979)

"Rocky III" (1982)

"Rocky IV" (1985)

"Rocky IV: Rocky Vs. Drago" (1985)

"Rocky V" (1990)

"Sea Of Love" (1989)

"She's All That" (1999)

"Skyfall" (2012)

"Spaceballs" (1987)

"Spectre" (2015)

"Stir Of Echoes" (1999)

"Stir Of Echoes: The Homecoming" (2007)

"That Awkward Moment" (2014)

"The Amityville Horror" (1979)

"The Amityville Horror" (2005)

"The Battle Of Britain" (1969)

"The Best Man Holiday" (2013)

"The Boy" (2015)

"The Boys In The Boat" (2023)

"The Bride Of Frankenstein" (1935)

"The Godfather" (1972)

"The Godfather Coda: The Death Of Michael Corleone" (1990)

"The Godfather Part II" (1974)

"The Invisible Man" (1933)

"The Judge" (2014)

"The Living Daylights" (1987)

"The Long Riders" (1980)

"The Man With The Golden Gun" (1974)

"The Marsh King's Daughter" (2023)

"The Pope's Exorcist" (2023)

"The Poughkeepsie Tapes" (2007)

"The Prodigy" (2019)

"The Spy Who Loved Me" (1977)

"The Stranger" (2025)

"The Sting" (1973)

"The Terminator" (1984)

"The Witch" (2016)

"The World Is Not Enough" (1999)

"The Zookeeper's Wife" (2017)

"Thelma & Louise" (1991)

"There Will Be Blood" (2008)

"Thief" (1981)

"Thunderball" (1965)

"Tomorrow Never Dies" (1997)

"Touch Of Evil" (1958)

"Walking Tall" (2004)

"Walking Tall: The Payback" (2007)

"Wrath Of Man" (2021)

"X" (2022)

"You Only Live Twice" (1967)

Thursday Night Football: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns (8:15 p.m. ET)

PARAMOUNT+

"Big Brother" (season 28 season finale) (CBS original series)

“South Park” (season 29 new episode)

“Big Brother” (season 28 finale)

"A Haunted House" (2013)

"A Haunted House 2" (2014)

"A Night At The Roxbury" (1998)

"A Simple Plan" (1998)

"An Unfinished Life" (2005)

"Apocalypse Now Redux" (2001)

"Beastly" (2011)

"Blink Twice" (2024)

"Challengers" (2024)

"Colossal" (2016)

"Coneheads" (1993)

"Crimes of the Future" (2022)

"Doctor Sleep" (2019)

"Drag Me to Hell" (2009)

"Firestarter" (1984)

"Grizzly Night" (2026)

"Grumpier Old Men" (1995)

"Grumpy Old Men" (1993)

"Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters" (2013)

"Horrible Bosses" (2011)

"Horrible Bosses 2" (2014)

"Hostage" (2005)

"Hotel Transylvania" (2012)

"Hotel Transylvania 2" (2015)

"I Was a Stranger" (2024)

"It Follows" (2014)

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" (2017)

"Killer Joe" (2011)

"Kingpin" (1996)

"Love & Basketball" (2000)

"Magic Mike" (2012)

"Magic Mike XXL" (2015)

"Marvelous and the Black Hole" (2021)

"Mr. Holmes" (2015)

"Noah" (2014)

"Old School" (2003)

"One Mile: Chapter One" (2026)

"One Mile: Chapter Two" (2026)

"Parasite" (2019)

"Paycheck" (2003)

"Planes, Trains and Automobiles" (1987)

"Rock of Ages" (2012)

"Rush Hour" (1998)

"Rush Hour 2" (2001)

"Rush Hour 3" (2007)

"She's All That" (1999)

"She's Out of My League" (2010)

"Side Effects" (2013)

"Sleeping Dogs" (2024)

"Smoke Signals" (1998)

"Stardust" (2007)

"Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" (2007)

"The Equalizer 2" (2018)

"The Hustle" (2019)

"The Idea of You" (2024)

"The Intern" (2015)

"The Layover" (2017)

"The Mexican" (2001)

"The Snowman" (2017)

"The Wedding Singer" (1998)

"Troy" (2004)

"Twisted" (2004)

"Urban Cowboy" (1980)

"V for Vendetta" (2005)

"View from the Top" (2003)

"We Were Soldiers" (2002)

"We're the Millers" (2013)

"When Harry Met Sally" (1989)

"Whiskey Tango Foxtrot" (2016)

"You Can Count On Me" (2000)

"Yours, Mine & Ours" (2005)

HBO MAX

"War" (season premiere) (HBO/Sky original series)

"Anatomy of a Fall" (2023)

"A Nightmare on Elm Street" (1984)

"A Nightmare on Elm Street" (2010)

"A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge" (1985)

"A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors" (1987)

"A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master" (1988)

"A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child" (1989)

"A Very Harold & Kumar 3-D Christmas" (2011)

"A Very Harold & Kumar 3-D Christmas, A: Extra Dope Edition" (2011)

"Born on the Fourth of July" (1989)

"Coraline" (2009)

"Double Wedding" (1937)

"Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" (1931)

"Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat" (2003)

"Final Destination 3" (2006)

"Freaks" (1932)

"Freddy vs. Jason" (2003)

"Friday the 13th" (1980)

"From Hell It Came" (1957)

"Ghost Adventures" (season 31) (2026)

"House Of Wax" (2005)

"House On Haunted Hill" (1959)

"I'll See You In My Dreams" (1951)

"Indestructible Man" (1956)

"Isle of the Dead" (1945)

"It Happened in Brooklyn" (1947)

"Krypto Saves the Day" (season 2B) (2026)

"Kubo and the Two Strings" (2016)

"Little Shop of Horrors" (1986)

"Love Crazy" (1941)

"Macabre" (1958)

"Masterminds" (2016)

"Objective, Burma!" (1945)

"Ocean's 11" (1960)

"Ocean's Eleven" (2001)

"Ocean's Thirteen" (2007)

"Ocean's Twelve" (2004)

"ParaNorman" (2012)

"Poltergeist" (1982)

"Roadkill Garage" (season 10) (2026)

"Scooby-Doo" (2002)

"Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed" (2004)

"Screaming Eagles" (1956)

"Shadow of the Thin Man" (1941)

"Song of the Thin Man" (1947)

"Space Jam" (1996)

"Space Jam: A New Legacy" (2021)

"Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam" (2021)

"The Black Scorpion" (1957)

"The Boxtrolls" (2014)

"The Cyclops" (1957)

"The Departed" (2006)

"The Exorcist" (1973)

"The Hangover Part II" (2011)

"The Internship" (2013)

"The Leopard Man" (1943)

"The Mummy" (1959)

"The Mystery of the Wax Museum" (1933)

"The Post" (2017)

"The Return of Doctor X" (1939)

"The Royal Tenenbaums" (2001)

"The Seventh Victim" (1943)

"The Shining" (1980)

"The Thin Man Goes Home" (1945)

"The Walking Dead" (1936)

"Thirteen Women" (1932)

"Tim Burton's Corpse Bride" (2005)

"Trick 'r Treat" (2007)

"Trouble Along the Way" (1953)

"Wife vs. Secretary" (1936)

APPLE TV

MLS: Seattle Sounders vs. Sporting Kansas City (9:30 p.m. ET)

HULU

"American Horror Story: 13" (three episodes @ 9pm ET)

"American Horror Story Official Podcast" (new episode)

"Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast" (season 35) (new episode)

"Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast" (Halloweentown episode)

"Hey Jonas!" (new podcast episode)

"Scrubs" (season 2 two-episode premiere) (ABC)

"Shark Tank" (season 18 two-episode premiere) (ABC)

"Big City Greens" (complete seasons 1-2)

"Desert Law" (complete season 1)

"Alita: Battle Angel" (2019)

"Aloha" (2015)

"Barbarian" (2022)

"Blippi & Meekah's Very Merry Treasure Hunt"

"Die Hard" (1988)

"Die Hard with a Vengeance" (1995)

"Die Hard 2" (1990)

"Edward Scissorhands" (1990)

"The Empty Man" (2020)

"Ghostbusters" (1984)

"Ghostbusters: Answer the Call" (2016)

"Ghostbusters II" (1989)

"Ghostbusters II En Espanol" (1989)

"Grown Ups" (2010)

"Grown Ups 2" (2013)

"Hereditary" (2018)

"The Hills Have Eyes 2" (2007)

"The Holiday" (2006)

"Hotel Transylvania" (2012)

"Hotel Transylvania 2" (2015)

"Jeff Dunham: I'm with Cupid" (2024)

"Jeff Dunham's 250th Red, White, and Blue Birthday Special" (2026)

"Larry Flynt for President" (2021)

"Live Free Or Die Hard" (2007)

"Midsommar" (2019)

"Night at the Museum" (2006)

"Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian" (2009)

"Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb" (2014)

"Nightmare Alley" (2021)

"No Good Deed" (2014)

"Premature" (2014)

"Soul" (2020)

"Soulm8te" (2026)

"The Substance" (2024)

"Surf's Up" (2007)

"Surf's Up 2: Wavemania" (2017)

"Surf's Up 2: Wavemania En Espanol" (2017)

"The Swan Princess" (1994)

"The Sweetest Thing" (2002)

"Testament of Youth" (2015)

"The Watch" (2012)

"True Lies" (1994)

"Vampires Suck" (2010)

"William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet" (2020)

DISNEY+

"Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast" (season 35) (new episode)

"Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast" (Halloweentown episode)

"Scrubs" (season 2 two-episode premiere) (ABC)

"Hey Jonas!" (new podcast episode)

"Mickey Mouse Clubhouse" (season 2 premiere)

"Stick to Football" (season 1) (new podcast episode)

PEACOCK

"3 From Hell" (2019)

"10 Cloverfield Lane" (2016)

"28 Weeks Later" (2007)

"A.I. Artificial Intelligence" (2001)

"American Psycho" (2000)

"Ava’s Possessions" (2015)

"Blade" (1998)

"Blade II" (2002)

"Blade: Trinity" (2004)

"Bloodthirsty" (2020)

"Boo! A Madea Halloween" (2016)

"The Boogeyman" (2023)

"The Boxtrolls" (2014)

"Brightburn" (2019)

"Camel Spiders" (2011)

"Cloverfield" (2008)

"Coraline" (2009)

"The Covenant" (2006)

"The Crazies" (2010)

"The Dead 2" (2013)

"Dead Birds" (2004)

"Death Becomes Her" (1992)

"Detention of the Dead" (2012)

"The Devil’s Rejects" (2005)

"Dinocroc vs Supergator" (2010)

"E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" (1982)

"Embrace of the Vampire" (1995)

"Embrace of the Vampire" (2013)

"The Fly" (1986)

"Freaky" (2020)

"Friday the 13th" (1980)

"Friday the 13th - Part II" (1981)

"Friday the 13th - Part III" (1982)

"Fright Night" (1985)

"From Dusk Till Dawn" (1996)

"The Grudge" (2004)

"Hannibal" (2001)

"The Hatred" (2017)

"The Haunting" (1999)

"Hostel" (2005)

"House of 1000 Corpses" (2003)

"The Howling: Reborn" (2011)

"The Inhabitant" (2022)

"It Waits" (2005)

"Jennifer’s Body" (2009)

"Krampus" (2015)

"Kubo and the Two Strings" (2016)

"The Last Exorcism" (2010)

"The Last House Left" (2006)

"Last Night in Soho" (2021)

"Leatherface" (2017)

"Lesbian Vampire Killers" (2009)

"Ma" (2019)

"Metamorphosis: The Alien Factor" (1990)

"Mindhunters" (2004)

"Monster House" (2006)

"Monsters: Dark Content" (2020)

"The Mummy" (1999)

"The Mummy Returns" (2001)

"Neon Lights" (2022)

"The Omen" (1976)

"Paranormal Activity" (2007)

"Paranormal Activity 2" (2010)

"Paranormal Activity 3" (2011)

"Paranormal Activity 4" (2012)

"Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones" (2014)

"Paranorman" (2012)

"The People Under the Stars" (1991)

"Pinocchio Unstrung" (2025)

"The Prodigy" (2019)

"The Rambler" (2013)

"The Ring" (2002)

"Rob Zombie’s Halloween" (2007)

"Rob Zombie’s Halloween II" (2009)

"Saw" (2004)

"Scary Movie" (2000)

"The Scorpion King" (2002)

"Scream" (1996)

"Scream 2" (1997)

"Scream 3" (2000)

"The Silence of the Lambs" (1991)

"Silent Hill" (2006)

"Silent House" (2011)

"Sinister" (2012)

"The Spiderwick Chronicles" (2008)

"The Strangers" (2008)

"Train to Busan" (2016)

"Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula" (2020)

"Uncle Drew" (2018)

"Van Helsing" (2004)

"What Lies Beneath" (2000)

"Where the Scary Things Are" (2022)

"The Wicker Tree" (2011)

MLB Wild Card Game 3: Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves (5:30 p.m. ET)

MLB Wild Card Game 3: Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros (9 p.m. ET)

ESPN UNLIMITED

WNBA Playoffs: New York Liberty vs. Minnesota Lynx (7 p.m. ET)

College Football: North Texas vs. Tulsa (9 p.m. ET)

WNBA Playoffs: Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces (9 p.m. ET)

NHL: Buffalo Sabres vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET)

NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET)

NHL: Minnesota Wild vs. Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET)

NHL: Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames( 9 p.m. ET)

NHL: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Utah Mammoth (9:30 p.m. ET)

NHL: Florida Panthers vs. San Jose Sharks (10 p.m. ET)

NHL: Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET)

MLS: Sporting Kansas City vs. Seattle Sounders (9:30 p.m. ET)

SHUDDER

"Curse of the Ghoul Logs" (2026)

"Crystal Lake Memories" (2013)

"Twilight Zone: The Movie" (1983)

"Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum" (2018)

"New Normal" (2022)

"The Endless" (2017)

"The Haunting" (1963)

"Alice, Sweet Alice" (1976)

"Alone in the Dark" (1982)

"The Descent" (2005)

"Haunt" (2019)

"Lake Mungo" (2008)

"Lake Mungo Revisited" (2020)

"The Lords of Salem" (2012)

"Insidious" (2010)

"The Car" (1977)

"Session 9" (2001)

"The Ghost" (2024)

"Bury Me Twice" (2025)

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