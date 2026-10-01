What's the difference between drip and espresso? Ask Tom's Guide's coffee expert in live Q&A

When will the obsession with hot bean juice end? Well, I hope it doesn't end. There's little I love more than making coffee — my years as a professional barista can attest to that. If there were an extra day in the week, I would, without a doubt, want to spend it behind the bar in an independent cafe.

But now I'm Tom's Guide's in-house coffee expert, meaning I've tested over 50 coffee makers, tried all the weird "hacks", and consumed enough cups of coffee to give even an elephant the caffeine shakes. Of course, I'm going to share all that knowledge with you, our readers and members, on International Coffee Day.

Ever wondered if the famed Moccamaster is worth the investment? What the difference between a light roast and a dark roast bean really is? If the best coffee grinder truly is the most important part of your coffee setup? How to get delicious, thick crema like all those TikToks? I'll answer all of that — and anything and everything else you might want to know — right here, right now.

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Erin Bashford Senior Writer, ex-barista Erin is an ex-barista with three-and-a-half years of experience across both chain coffee houses and artisanal, independent cafes. While her favorite coffee drink changes often, right now she's a sucker for a black Americano with funky, fruity African beans. She's tested over 50 coffee makers: everything from the AeroPress (a firm favorite) to the vintage-inspired Flair lever espresso maker.

I'll be here today (Oct 1) answering questions live until 12 pm ET, and I'll be back tomorrow (Oct 2) to answer everything else. You can submit questions any time until midnight on Oct 1 (ET).

You can ask anything you want: which espresso machines are actually worth it, the best camping coffee setup, what coffee jargon actually means, or even how to choose the right beans!

As a reminder, please keep all questions appropriate and on-topic. We want this to be a space where everyone feels safe and respected, regardless of whether you're a coffee expert or a total beginner.

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I can't wait to hear your questions.

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