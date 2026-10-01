Today is international coffee day! It's a great opportunity to make sure your brews are the best they can be, as this holiday coincides nicely with Amazon's early October Prime Day deals. (Don't forget to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership to scoop up those savings.)

My biggest recommendation today is the Ninja Luxe Café Premier Series Espresso Maker for $499 at Amazon. We awarded it 4.5 stars in our Ninja Luxe Café coffee maker review, and if that wasn't enough to convince you, it's now on sale for its lowest price ever with $100 off.

In her Ninja Luxe Café coffee maker review, our tester said: "Hands down, this is the best beginner-friendly espresso machine I’ve ever tested." So if you're just getting into making espresso for the first time, there's pretty much no better deal to pick up this year on International Coffee Day.

This machine does it all — espresso, milk steaming, and cold brews — and is extremely easy to use, delivering near-perfect results every time. It consistently produced a rich, flavorful espresso with a healthy layer of crema in our tests.

It also deserves props for its quieter-than-average running volume, and its cold foam feature. It'll froth up espresso into a super thick cold foam that won't heat up milk, and is perfect for experimenting with delicious new drinks. Our reviewer, Camryn, wrote: "I could make an amazing caramel macchiato using these features, and I think it’s actually better than the ones I get at the coffee shop."

That's right, better than the coffee shop! If you're a regular visitor to Starbucks or Dunkin', this machine will get you better drinks and save you money in the long run. Make sure to snap up this deal before it sells out.