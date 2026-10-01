Netflix just added 60 new movies and shows — here are the 5 you need to stream right now

Netflix just added 60 movies and shows to kick off October 2026. The first day of a new month is typically significant for streaming services, as most platforms add a slew of new library titles (aka non-original movies and shows), and Netflix is no exception this month.

Netflix’s library just got a major boost (on Oct. 1), but 60 new additions are quite a lot to sort through at once. That’s why I’ve put in the hard work for you and sorted through everything added to Netflix in October 2026, and picked out five movies and shows worthy of your watchlist.

This includes some truly great movies. First up, there’s “Moonlight.” Barry Jenkins ’ Best Picture winner that ranks as one of the 21st century’s most acclaimed dramas. Or, if you want some action, you can watch the whole Bourne franchise on Netflix; be sure to start with 2002's “The Bourne Identity.” Meanwhile, Sci-fi fans shouldn’t skip “Ad Astra,” and now that it’s officially spooky season, Alfred Hitchcock’s iconic 1960s horror “Psycho” is practically mandatory viewing.

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Or if you want something genuinely new, Netflix is releasing its miniseries adaptation of John Steinbeck’s “East of Eden” on Oct. 1. This seven-part drama stars Florence Pugh, Christopher Abbott and Mike Faist. It’s one of Netflix’s tentpole original shows for the fall.

Want to know more about my top picks this month? Let’s jump into the five new to Netflix movies and shows you need to watch to start your October right.

5 Netflix movies to stream right now

‘East of Eden’

East of Eden | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Period drama

What's it about? Based on John Steinbeck’s epic novel, frequently cited as his “magnum opus” (including by Steinbeck himself), “East of Eden” is a family drama spanning generations. Set in California’s Salinas Valley, it follows the messy dynamics of two families, the Trasks and the Hamiltons, and an enigmatic woman, Cathy Ames (Florence Pugh),

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Why you should watch it: The 1955 movie adaptation of “East of Eden,” starring James Dean, is a classic, but it tackles just one section of the book; this Netflix miniseries aims to chronicle the whole novel. It’s written by Zoe Kazan, whose grandfather directed the aforementioned movie, adding a family connection that feels highly appropriate. Not to mention, Florence Pugh as Cathy is sure to be a major draw.

Stream "East of Eden" on Netflix now

‘Moonlight’ (2016)

Moonlight | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Drama

What's it about? Presented in three chapters, “Moonlight” chronicles the life of Chiron (played by Trevante Rhodes, Ashton Sanders and Alex Hibbert across the three time periods), a young black man growing up in Miami. His adolescence sees him grapple with his own masculinity and sexuality, while being guided by the community around him.

Why you should watch it: “Moonlight” scooped Best Picture at the 89th Academy Awards, alongside Mahershala Ali receiving the first of his two Oscars for his scene-stealing supporting performance as Chiron’s father figure, Juan. Directed by Barry Jenkins, it’s a tragic drama but with a romantic streak. It's an extremely powerful film.

Stream "Moonlight" on Netflix now

‘The Bourne Identity’ (2002)

The Bourne Identity Official Trailer #1 - Brian Cox Movie (2002) HD - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Action thriller

What's it about? A group of Italian fishermen pull a bullet-ridden body from the water and are stunned to discover the man (Matt Damon) is still alive. Suffering from amnesia, he’s unable to recall his past or name. As he pieces together his identity, he becomes the target of a shadowy CIA organization, Treadstone, which dispatches agents to capture him.

Why you should watch it: Netflix is adding the whole Bourne series on October 1, and naturally, “The Bourne Identity” is the place to start. Almost 25 years on, it remains a thrilling spy flick, and was a much-needed gritty answer to James Bond, which at the time was mired in silly sequels with ropey 2000s special effects. The original Bourne trilogy, also comprising “The Bourne Supremacy” and “The Bourne Ultimatum,” makes for a great weekend movie marathon.

Stream "The Bourne Identity" on Netflix now

‘Ad Astra’ (2019)

Ad Astra | Official Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Sci-fi

What's it about? Following a series of cataclysmic power surges that threaten all life in our solar system, astronaut Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) is sent to the stars on a dangerous mission to locate his father (Tommy Lee Jones), who mysteriously disappeared 30 years ago and could hold the answers to saving the entire galaxy.

Why you should watch it: A slow-burn sci-fi drama that was poorly marketed as a cosmic thriller, “Ad Astra” is often more of a mood piece than a slice of cinematic escapism. But it boasts stunning visuals, impeccable filmmaking craft, and a layered performance from Brad Pitt. While the plot promises a world-saving epic, “Ad Astra” is best in its subtler character-driven moments, as Pitt’s Roy McBride untangles his complicated relationship with his distant father.

Stream "Ad Astra" on Netflix now

‘Psycho’ (1960)

Psycho (1960) Theatrical Trailer - Alfred Hitchcock Movie - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Horror

What's it about? Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho” opens with an office worker, Marion (Janet Leigh), on the run after stealing $40,000 from her employer. On the road, she stops at the Bates Motel and meets the owner, Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins), a timid man under the thumb of his domineering mother. From here, the situation spirals into terror.

Why you should watch it: Halloween month is upon us, so if you’re looking for scary movies on Netflix, “Psycho” is an obvious choice. It’s a titan of the genre, and one of Hitchcock’s most iconic movies. Celebrated for its atmosphere, tension, performances, shocking twist, and spine-chilling score, “Psycho” is a certified horror classic.

Stream "Psycho" on Netflix now

Everything coming to Netflix on October 1

Here's the full list of all 60 movies that arrived on Netflix to start this month:

"21 Jump Street"

"22 Jump Street"

"8 Mile"

"A Haunted House"

"A Haunted House 2"

"A Madea Family Funeral"

"Ad Astra"

"Angels & Demons"

"Are We There Yet?"

"The Bourne Identity"

"The Bourne Legacy"

"The Bourne Supremacy"

"The Bourne Ultimatum"

"Bring It On"

"Call Me by Your Name"

"Cowboys & Aliens"

"Crazy Rich, Incredibly Broke"

"Crimson Peak"

"Dallas Buyers Club"

"The Da Vinci Code"

"The Devil Wears Prada"

"Dracula"

"East of Eden"

"The Equalizer"

"Evil Dead"

"Friday the 13th"

"Happy Death Day 2U"

"Horton Hears a Who!"

"The Huntsman: Winter's War"

"Hush"

"I Know What You Did Last Summer"

"Jason Bourne"

"Lake Placid"

"Love Actually"

"Mary Shelley's Frankenstein"

"The Menu"

"Moonlight"

"NCIS" seasons 20-22

"Ouija"

"Ouija: Origin of Evil"

"Pearl Harbor"

"Point Break"

"The Prestige"

"Psycho"

"Psycho II"

"Psycho III"

"The Ramparts of Ice" season 2

"Red Dragon"

"Seven Years in Tibet"

"The Sixth Sense"

"Split"

"The Strangers"

"Top Chef VIP" seasons 3-4

"Twilight"

"The Twilight Saga: New Moon"

"The Twilight Saga: Eclipse"

"The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1"

"The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2"

"The Way Home" season 4

"Underworld: Blood Wars"

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