The reveal for the 2026 line-up came in a clever trailer (see below)

"Celebrity Traitors U.K." season 2 has a very hard act to follow as the debut season captured the imagination of the country with 12 million viewers per episode.

The new series is dropping soon – so here's how to watch "Celebrity Traitors" season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for free.

'Celebrity Traitors' 2026 live stream, channels "Celebrity Traitors" season 2 will be back in Autumn 2026 in the following places: WATCH FREE — BBC One/ BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

U.S. — Peacock

— Peacock Canada — Crave

— Crave Australia — Channel 10

— Channel 10 Watch iPlayer anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

And in an attempt to capture imaginations the BBC has expanded the size of the Traitors cast while keeping the level of celebrity gratifyingly high. Claudia will be delighted.

There are 21 players chasing the £100,000 charity prize money this year including, James Blunt, Richard E. Grant, Micheal Sheen, and Bella Ramsey. No wonder the viewing public's expectation levels are through the roof.

Read on to find out the confirmed line-up and where to watch "Celebrity Traitors U.K." season 2 this Fall online from anywhere in the world.

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Watch 'Celebrity Traitors' 2026 FREE online

In the U.K., "Celebrity Traitors" season 2 will air on BBC One and will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer. It's free with a valid TV license.

The BBC has not yet announced an exact premiere date but season 2 is tipped to start on Wednesday, 23 September 2026.

OUTSIDE THE U.K.? If you are a Brit abroad and want to catch up on "Celebrity Traitors" 2026 you can use a good VPN to watch your usual streams anywhere. We’ll show you how to do that below…

Watch 'Celebrity Traitors' 2026 from abroad

If you are a Brit abroad and want to watch "Celebrity Traitors" 2026, a VPN (Virtual Private Network) is the simplest solution.

The software lets your devices appear to be back in your home country. Ideal if you’re away on vacation or on business. Our favourite is NordVPN. It’s the best on the market (per our NordVPN review).

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we mentioned earlier, NordVPN is our top choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your U.K. service, you'd select a U.K. server from the list.

3. Watch. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "Celebrity Traitors" 2026 online.

How to watch 'Celebrity Traitors' season 2 around the world

How to watch 'Celebrity Traitors' 2026 in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Peacock will carry "Celebrity Traitors" in the U.S., and the 2026 U.K. celebrity season streams on Peacock. Date TBC.

Remember, if you’re a British citizen in the United States for work or on vacation and want to watch the U.K. version as it airs, you can use a VPN like NordVPN to access your usual U.K. TV streaming services (where terms allow).

Watch 'Celebrity Traitors' 2026 in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canada will be streaming "Celebrity Traitors" season 2 on Crave, which carries versions from the U.K., U.S., and Australia. You’ll need a Crave subscription. Date TBC.

In the meantime, visitors from the U.K. can still catch the show on BBC iPlayer by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch 'Celebrity Traitors' S2 online in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Watch "Celebrity Traitors" season 2 in Australia on Channel 10 and 10 Play, which streams free with a login. Create a free account to start watching on the service. Start date TBC.

If you’re a abroad, you can use a VPN to watch your usual streaming services as if you were back at home.

'Celebrity Traitors' - confirmed cast 2026

Amol Rajan – Journalist and Broadcaster known for presenting "University Challenge" and BBC Radio 4's "Today" programme.

Bella Ramsey – Actor best known for their roles in "Game of Thrones" and as Ellie in the post-apocalyptic drama series "The Last of Us".

James Acaster – Comedian who currently hosts his podcast "Off Menu" alongside "The Traitors: Uncloaked" presenter Ed Gamble.

James Blunt – Brit award winning singer who spends his free time taking on internet trolls with light humour.

Jerry Hall – American Model and Actress, and former long term partner of "The Rolling Stones" singer Mick Jagger.

Joanne McNally – Irish Comedian McNally co-hosts a podcast called "My Therapist Ghosted Me" with Vogue Williams.

Joe Lycett – Comedian known for his wit, activism and public stunts.

Julie Hesmondhalgh – Multi-award winning actor who starred in "Mr Bates vs The Post Office".

King Kenny – YouTuber and professional boxer.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock – Former Little Mix singer turned solo artist.

Maya Jama – Broadcaster and the current host of the UK version of "Love Island".

Michael Sheen – Welsh Actor and Presenter, known particularly for his portrayals of real-life figures like Tony Blair and David Frost.

Miranda Hart – Actor of stage and screen who wrote and starred in the sitcom "Miranda".

Myha'la – American actor known for her role as Harper Stern in the hit series "Industry".

Professor Hannah Fry – British mathematician, author and broadcaster.

Richard E. Grant – Academy award nominated actor who recently starred in the movie "Saltburn".

Rob Beckett – Comedian who frequently appears on "A League of Their Own" and presents a show with fellow comedian Romesh Ranganathan called Rob and Romesh Vs.

Romesh Ranganathan – Comedian who presents his own podcast as well as the TV show Rob and Romesh Vs, alongside fellow "Celebrity Traitors" star Rob Beckett

Ross Kemp – Actor best known for his role as Grant Mitchell in British soap "Eastenders":

Sebastian Croft – "Heartstopper" actor and musician.

Sharon Rooney – Scottish actor whose breakthrough role as Rae Earl in "My Mad Fat Diary" earned her critical acclaim.

🚨 The Celebrity Traitors Series 2 FIRST LOOK 👀 - BBC - YouTube Watch On

Celebrity Traitors season 2 FAQ

When is the Celebrity Traitors season 2 start date? Season 2 of "Celebrity Traitors" remains 'cloaked' in mystery; 23 September 2026 is the strongly reported date, but is still unconfirmed. The September date was revealed when podcast host Richard Osman let slip that "The Celebrity Traitors" season 2 starts on Wednesday, 23 September 2026. Osman suggested the date during a live recording of "The Rest Is Entertainment" podcast (per The Guardian and Manchester Evening News). However, the BBC has not officially confirmed the date for "Celeb Traitors" 2, and Osman subsequently said on Instagram that they “didn’t ACTUALLY reveal the launch date” and that they don’t know it. If the BBC is planning to launch Celebrity Traitors on September 23, it's leaving the official announcement awfully late. And if Sept. 23 is the correct launch date, you may wish to consider the possibility that the 'leak' was actually a rather effective PR stunt.

How many episodes of Celebrity Traitors season 2 are there? Season 2 of the U.K. "The Celebrity Traitors" will have 10 episodes in total (2 episodes per week over 5 weeks). The runtime of each episode is approximately 1 hour. Episodes will likely air Wednesday and Thursday nights on BBC One, with episodes also on BBC iPlayer.

When is the Celebrity Traitors season 2 final? If the reported September 23, 2026 start date turns out to be correct, the finale would be around October 22, 2026.

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