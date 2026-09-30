I’ve just found a better way to remove bathtub stains fast, and you just need these two items in your kitchen

Among my daily cleaning tasks, keeping the bathroom spotless and scum-free is always at the top of my list.

And whether you prefer a quick shower or a long soak, bathtub surfaces quickly trap soap scum, buildup, and unsightly marks from hard water and limescale.

If you’re tired of scrubbing, I found an easier way to remove stubborn bathtub scum. In fact, all you need are a couple of common items that you probably already have in your kitchen.

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What’s more, this avoids cleaning your bathtub with bleach or other harsh chemicals — and will save you money in the long run.

Best of all, it will take no time at all to clean, eliminating the elbow grease. So, if you want to cut your scrubbing time in half, this cleaning item is all you’ll need.

How to get rid of bathtub stains with dish soap

Scrubbing clean the bathtub (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

We often use bleach-laden products to get rid of stubborn bathroom scum, however, it turns out this versatile cleaner can instantly do the job.

Dish soap is an exceptional degreasing agent, formulated to tackle stubborn grime and scum with ease. Not only can it leave your tableware and glassware spotless, but it can also instantly work wonders on your bathtub surface.

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First, grab your dish soap and squirt 4-6 drops over the surface and tub's interior areas. Leave it to sit for about five minutes — you may need longer for heavier scum.

Next, take a dish brush or soft sponge and gently scrub the area. I was impressed by how quickly the buildup dissolved, and it was super easy to remove in seconds, without excessive scrubbing.

Clean bathtub (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Once all scum and dirt is removed, simply rinse the residue away with warm water until spotless. The end result? My bathtub was gleaming and scum-free. Win-win.

Of course, if you have issues with limescale, dish soap won’t be as effective. However, when mixed with white vinegar and baking soda, this can be a good combo for staying on top of light buildup.

So the next time you want to quickly get rid of bath soap scum, you might want to look to your kitchen for the solution instead.

Also, be sure not to make any of these 7 bathroom cleaning mistakes

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