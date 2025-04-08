How to watch 'The Last of Us' season 2 online and on TV from anywhere

The waiting is over — the feverishly anticipated "The Last of Us" season 2 is finally here, with its seven episodes going out one at a time over the next couple of months. Here's how you can watch "The Last of Us" season 2 online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.

'The Last of Us' season 2 streaming details, TV channel "The Last of Us" season 2 premieres on Sunday, Apr. 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT (2 a.m. BST on Mon.)

• U.S. — HBO/Max

• U.K. — Sky Atlantic/Now

• CAN — HBO/Crave

• AUS — Max

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

We reacquaint ourselves with Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) five years after the events of the first series. Earth continues to come to terms with the infection that has turned large swathes of the planet into an apocalyptic wasteland, but the two protagonists are at least living in relative safety in a survivors' settlement. For now...

As HBO's season synopsis says, their "collective past catches up to them, drawing them into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.". Although if you're expecting a frame-by-frame remake of the video game source material, then you can think again.

With critics already dishing out 5-star reviews, prepare for seven more episodes of deeply moving, heart stopping prestige television — read on to discover how you can watch "The Last of Us" season 2 online with all the streaming details you need below.

How to watch 'The Last of Us' season 2 online in the U.S.

"The Last of Us" season 2 premieres on HBO on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT from April 13.

If you don't have access to HBO, the best way to watch "The Last of Us" online is via its Max platform.

Max prices start at $9.99/month if you don't mind ads, going to $16.99/month for ad-free and $20.99/month if you want the option to watch content on up to four devices and in 4K. For even better value, you can pay for a whole year upfront and effectively get 12 months for the price of 10 on any of its tiers.

You can make a great saving if you combine Max with a Sling TV subscription. Anybody with Sling's Blue package gets $5/month off the price of the Max ad-free plan.

You can also subscribe to Max via Amazon Prime Video. The Max add-on costs $9.99/month after a 7-day free trial, on top of your Prime membership ($14.99/month after a 30-day free trial).

Traveling outside the States? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock Max when abroad.

Get 50% off your first month of Sling TV and $5/month off Max

Sling TV gives you live TV at an affordable price. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including ABC, Fox and NBC (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Plus, if you bundle in Max, you'll make a great saving on the streaming service.

Watch 'The Last of Us' season 2 from anywhere in the world

If you're traveling overseas and "The Last of Us" season 2 isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so Max, for example — and watch "The Last of Us" online from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch 'The Last of Us' season 2 online in Canada

You can watch "The Last of Us" season 2 in Canada on HBO and the Crave streaming service. The first episode goes out on Sunday, April 13 from 9 p.m. ET/PT, with future episodes going out at the same day and time.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Crave as it will be geo-blocked when not at home. Our favorite is NordVPN.

How to watch 'The Last of Us' season 2 in the U.K.

"The Last of Us" season 2 starts on Sky Atlantic in the U.K. at 2 a.m. BST in the early hours of Monday, April 14, and is then shown again at the more reasonable time of 9 p.m. Further instalments will go out at the same times on Mondays.

It will also be available for Sky subscribers to watch via the Sky Go app, which is available on smartphones, computers, games consoles and a host of TV streaming devices.

Not a Sky subscriber? Plans currently start from £15/month.

Alternatively, Sky Atlantic content is also available to watch with a flexible Now Entertainment Membership. Prices start from £6.99/month.

Those on vacation away from the U.K. will need a good streaming VPN to log in back home to use Sky Go or Now as they will be geo-blocked when not at home.

How to watch 'The Last of Us' season 2 online in Australia

In a change from the first series, Aussies will be able to watch "The Last of Us" season 2 exclusively on the newly launched Max streaming service Down Under. Episodes will land on Mondays from April 14.

With the normal Max price in Australia from $11.99/month, it's running an introductory offer until April 30 where you can sign up for $7.99/month for your first year or a great value one-off payment of $79.99. Pricier options are available to add extra devices, enable downloadable content and upgrade to 4K and Dolby Atmos.

Note that if you're an existing Foxtel subscriber, you get online access to the Max Basic with Ads plan for free. But the "The Last of Us" season 2 won't go out on TV.

'The Last of Us' season 2 trailer

The official HBO "The Last of Us" season 2 trailer dropped on March 8. You can watch it below:

The Last of Us Season 2 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

'The Last of Us' season 2 episode guide

Here is the full episode schedule for "The Last of Us" season 2 (only seven episodes, down from the nine of season 1), together with episode names where known at the time of writing:

"Future Days" — Sunday, April 13 TBA — Sunday, April 20 TBA — Sunday, April 27 TBA — Sunday, May 4 TBA — Sunday, May 11 TBA — Sunday, May 18 TBA — Sunday, May 25

'The Last of Us' season 2 cast

Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller

as Joel Miller Bella Ramsey as Ellie Williams

as Ellie Williams Kaitlyn Dever as Abby Anderson

as Abby Anderson Gabriel Luna as Tommy Miller

as Tommy Miller Rutina Wesley as Maria Miller

as Maria Miller Young Mazino as Jesse

as Jesse Isabela Merced as Dina

as Dina Catherine O'Hara as Gail

as Gail Danny Ramirez as Manny

as Manny Ariela Barer as Mel

as Mel Tati Gabrielle as Nora

as Nora Spencer Lord as Owen

as Owen Jeffrey Wright as Isaac

as Isaac Joe Pantoliano as Eugene

as Eugene Robert John Burke as Seth

as Seth Noah Lamanna as Kat

as Kat Alanna Ubach as Hanrahan

as Hanrahan Ben Ahlers as Burton

as Burton Hettienne Park as Elise Park

as Elise Park Ezra Agbonkhese as Benjamin Miller

More from Tom's Guide