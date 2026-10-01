All three Galaxy S27 models tipped for price hike — and a key spec for the S27 Ultra just leaked

Everything seems to be getting more expensive, and that's especially true when it comes to phones and other electronics. Production and component costs are on the rise, particularly RAM and storage, and that means the price increases getting passed on to us. Sadly, it seems as though the Galaxy S27 might be the next big phone to hike prices.

We've already heard rumors that the S27 Ultra could get a $100 price increase, which would mean prices start at $1,400 for the S27 UIltra instead of the current $1,300. However, the latest murmurs from the rumor mill suggest that the entire Galaxy S27 lineup could get a price increase. Again.

Galaxy S27 Price hikes across the board

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The rumor itself comes from a blog on Korean social media site Naver, and specifically blames the alleged price hike on the extortionate cost of memory. Apparently, Samsung can't absorb the price increases the way it used to, and that means the cost of S27 models is going up in the Korean market.

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This doesn't necessarily mean that prices will be going up in other regions. That said, if a Korean price hike is tied to RAMageddon costs, it seems unlikely that Samsung would give other markets a pass. Then again, stranger things have happened.

The base price increase is said to be in the "higher 130,000 won range" which is roughly $95 at the current exchange rate. The cost to upgrade your storage is said to be going up as well, though the exact price change isn't detailed.

Currently, an upgrade from 256GB to 512GB is an extra $200, while S26 Ultra owners are expected to pay another $400 on top of that if they want a 1TB model — or $600 more than a 256GB model.

That's quite a lot, especially when those sorts of upgrades used to be as little as $100 in recent years. The prospect of another storage price increase cements my opinion that high storage phones are a scam.

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The S27 Ultra could be even heavier, too

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The price isn't the only thing about the Galaxy S27 Ultra that could be increasing. A new rumor, courtesy of Ice Universe, claims that the phone will weigh 218 grams (7.69 ounces), which is four grams more than the Galaxy S26 Ultra. However, the thickness will apparently stay the same 7.9mm (0.31-inches) for another year.

Galaxy S27 Ultra 7.9mm 218gSeptember 30, 2026

Ice Universe has a solid track record when it comes to Samsung leaks, but there's always a chance that he's wrong. However, if we take them at their word, those few extra grams have to come from somewhere. The question is, what is causing the extra weight to be piled onto the phone? Especially with rumors claiming that Samsung is removing features like the secondary telephoto lens.

The most obvious answer could be the battery. Samsung is expected to utilize silicon carbon batteries, just as it did with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series, allowing it to add more battery capacity into the same size. That would explain the lack of extra thickness, and the minimal weight increase. The battery itself is rumored to be 5,700 mAh, compared to S26 Ultra's 5,000 mAh power pack.

Samsung is also rumored to be adding magnets to the back of its phone, and facilitating the full Qi2 wireless charging experience. This would allow users to use magnetic chargers and accessories without using a special case, much like you can do on iPhones and recent Pixel flagships.

We don't know how heavy Qi2 or MagSafe magnets actually are, but they don't weigh nothing.

The Qi2-enabled Pixel 10 Pro XL was 11 grams heavier than the Pixel 9 Pro XL, but the iPhone 12 Pro Max was just two grams heavier than the MagSafe-free iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The Galaxy S27 series is expected to launch in early 2027, and in the meantime you can check out our story on all the different ways it could beat the new iPhone 18 Pro.

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