IKEA just dropped a $34 Le Creuset dupe — this cast-iron cookware is going straight in my basket

At Tom’s Guide, we always keep an eye out for the latest IKEA launch, as this retailer excels at offering customers design-led products at affordable prices. And its latest product drop doesn’t disappoint.

IKEA’s newest introduction is its new VARDAGEN series of cookware, bakeware and dinnerware — served up just in time for those hearty fall and winter suppers. I already know which item I’ll add to my basket.

(Image credit: IKEA)

IKEA has added three new enameled cast-iron pots to its VARDAGEN collection, which is dedicated to providing “traditionally designed cookware and dinnerware that is perfect for everyday use”. They also come at everyday prices — an attractive proposition, since you won’t find much under $200 at Le Creuset.

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My favorite addition is the light pink VARDAGEN enameled cast iron pot with lid, $34 at IKEA. I can definitely picture this shallow 2.6-quart pot on my own induction cooktop.

That’s the beauty of cast iron: you can use it on multiple cooking surfaces, and since the material is magnetic and conducts heat, it's also suitable for induction cooking.

IKEA VARDAGEN, enameled cast iron pot with lid: $34 at IKEA IKEA's light pink enameled cast iron pot comes with a lid and has a 2.6-quart capacity. It's ideal for slow-cooking roasts, casseroles and risotto. Steam collects on the inside of the lid and drips down to baste the food, keeping it succulent. It works with all cooktops and in the oven.

(Image credit: IKEA)

If you’re looking for something a little larger, IKEA has also launched a 3.2-quart, round, dark-gray-green oval enameled cast iron pot with a lid, retailing for $39, and a 4.2-quart, light yellow, oval enameled cast iron pot with a lid, retailing for $49.

(Image credit: IKEA)

All three new cast iron pots have sizeable handles and matching silver knobs, with an attractive ridged design on the lids, and since they are enameled, there’s no need to season the pans before use.

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If your budget won't stretch to Le Creuset prices, I think these IKEA cast iron pots could be a winner this season.

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