Prime Big Deal Days starts soon — and it wouldn't be an Amazon event without a YETI sale. The retailer is already knocking up to 30% off YETI coolers, tumblers and water bottles, with deals starting at just $17.

For starters, you can get the popular YETI Rambler Travel Mug with Stronghold Lid (30 oz) for just $33. This is perfect for coffee runs when you’re on the go and the MagSlider lid keeps your drinks on lock. Additionally, you can grab the YETI Hopper M Series Backpack with $65 off. This is a great choice to bring along on upcoming tailgates and roadtrips.

These deals won't last long, so we recommend grabbing October Prime Day YETI discounts while you still can. Keep scrolling to check out my favorite YETI finds for fall.

YETI Deals

YETI Yonder Water Bottle with Yonder Straw Cap (20 oz): was $22 now $17 at Amazon While it lacks insulation, this Yonder water bottle is one of the best-looking drinkware options from Yeti in my opinion. Its transparent design and color-matched lid look super sleek and give you a clear view of how much of your favorite drink you have left. Plus, the straw cap means you can sip with ease. Read more Read less ▼

Yeti Rambler Stackable Cup (4 oz): was $30 now $24 at Amazon This deal gets you a set of two 4 oz Yeti Rambler Stackable Cups. These are a great choice of shot glass — whether you favor espresso or alcohol. They're billed as espresso machine friendly, and are dishwasher safe too. Read more Read less ▼

YETI Rambler Wine Tumbler (10 oz): was $30 now $24 at Amazon Sip your wine in style (and security) with the YETI wine tumbler made from durable stainless steel that will protect your beverage at all costs! It features a YETI MagSlider Lid, which uses the power of magnets to keep your favorite drink on lock. Now, you can enjoy your wine or beverage of choice at home or in the great outdoors. Read more Read less ▼

YETI Rambler Tumbler w/MagSlider Lid (20 oz): was $35 now $28 at Amazon The 20 oz Rambler Tumbler with a Magslider lid is now on sale. It'll keep your favorite drinks on lock while still being easy to access! No handle to get in the way here, if you prefer to grip the cup itself. Read more Read less ▼

YETI Rambler Straw Mug (42 oz): was $45 now $31 at Amazon This is my personal favorite pick! The 42oz Rambler Straw Mug is on sale for a nice 30% discount. With its large handle and straw, it's one of the most comfortable Yeti mugs to drink from and it has the capacity to keep you hydrated all day. Read more Read less ▼

Yeti Rambler Bottle (36 oz): was $50 now $40 at Amazon This is an excellent deal if you want a reliable bottle to take on your travels. The Yeti Rambler is designed to keep your drinks hot and cold for hours on the move. It has a double-wall vacuum insulation and No Sweat design, so there is no condensation. In addition, they’re dishwasher safe to save you time. Read more Read less ▼

YETI Rambler Cocktail Shaker (20 oz): was $65 now $52 at Amazon How cool is this cocktail shaker? Not only do you have an insulated shaker to make cocktails wherever you are, you also get an extra drinking cup (if a friend tags along, for example). The lid is leak resistant so this could even double up as a water bottle. Read more Read less ▼

Yeti Boomer 4: was $50 now $48 at Amazon We can't forget out furry friends! This sturdy dog bowl holds 4 cups of enjoyment from kibble and water to prime cuts of meat. It's puncture-resistant, rust-resistant and slip-resistant. The bowl is just as dependable as your best friend! Read more Read less ▼

Yeti Rambler Wine Chiller: was $75 now $60 at Amazon Keep your favorite bottle of white, rose or bubbles nice and cool with this chic wine chiller. It features a no-slip grip on the bottom and is designed to accommodate most bottle shapes. Read more Read less ▼

YETI Rambler Pitcher (64 oz): was $100 now $64 at Amazon This YETI pitcher is great for keeping punch, cocktails or even coffee at the perfect temperature for sharing with a group! Its lid also keeps its contents secure, and it's dishwasher safe. Read more Read less ▼

YETI Rambler Half Gallon Jug: was $100 now $80 at Amazon Looking to stay hydrated? This half gallon jug will make sure your drinks stay ice cold or piping hot longer. Made from insulated stainless steel, its magnetic cap locks into place to ensure no spillages. Plus, it has a sturdy handle for easy carry. Read more Read less ▼

YETI Ranchero Backpack 12L: was $150 now $120 at Amazon Another must-have for short hikes or an everyday commute, this backpack lets you grab what you need in an instant, whether it’s your yoga mat, water bottle or tablet. It has internal and external pockets, as well as a hydration holder. It's also super durable and stands up on its own thanks to its sturdy base. Read more Read less ▼

YETI Beverage/Ice Bucket: was $150 now $120 at Amazon Spread some cheer at your next party or happy hour by bringing this beverage bucket that can hold a 6 pack of beer or up to 3 wine bottles. The bucket also includes a lid so you can transport your beverages and ice without worrying about spills. Read more Read less ▼

YETI Hopper Flip 12: was $250 now $200 at Amazon If you want something soft sided, this is a great deal. It's large enough to hold up to 12 cans plus ice. In addition, its durable material is waterproof, reinforced and comes with a handy grab handle for easy portability. Read more Read less ▼

YETI Hopper M Series Backpack: was $325 now $260 at Amazon If you love adventure almost as much as you love beer, this convenient and secure backpack cooler is a must-have. The YETI Hopper can carry up to 36 cans of your favorite beverage while keeping your hands free — and most importantly, your drinks ice cold. Read more Read less ▼

YETI Hopper M Series: was $350 now $280 at Amazon Named our best leakproof cooler, the YETI Hopper M Series is a fantastic cooler for keeping your stuff chilled, but that’s not all it does. The soft cooler stands out for its wide mouth and magnetized closing with buckles. This means it can withstand impacts without opening up. Read more Read less ▼