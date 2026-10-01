YETI’s October Prime Day deals are already live — shop coolers, tumblers and water bottles from $17
Fall hydration deals up to 30% off on Amazon
Prime Big Deal Days starts soon — and it wouldn't be an Amazon event without a YETI sale. The retailer is already knocking up to 30% off YETI coolers, tumblers and water bottles, with deals starting at just $17.
For starters, you can get the popular YETI Rambler Travel Mug with Stronghold Lid (30 oz) for just $33. This is perfect for coffee runs when you’re on the go and the MagSlider lid keeps your drinks on lock. Additionally, you can grab the YETI Hopper M Series Backpack with $65 off. This is a great choice to bring along on upcoming tailgates and roadtrips.
These deals won't last long, so we recommend grabbing October Prime Day YETI discounts while you still can. Keep scrolling to check out my favorite YETI finds for fall.
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- shop all YETI deals on Amazon
- YETI Yonder Water Bottle with Yonder Straw Cap (20 oz): was $22 now $17
- YETI Rambler Tumbler w/MagSlider Lid (20 oz): was $35 now $28
- YETI Rambler Straw Mug (42 oz): was $45 now $31
- YETI Rambler Travel Mug with Stronghold Lid (30 oz): was $42 now $33
- YETI Rambler Pitcher (64 oz): was $100 now $64
- YETI Hopper Flip 12: was $250 now $200
- YETI Hopper M Series: was $350 now $280
YETI Deals
While it lacks insulation, this Yonder water bottle is one of the best-looking drinkware options from Yeti in my opinion. Its transparent design and color-matched lid look super sleek and give you a clear view of how much of your favorite drink you have left. Plus, the straw cap means you can sip with ease.
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This deal gets you a set of two 4 oz Yeti Rambler Stackable Cups. These are a great choice of shot glass — whether you favor espresso or alcohol. They're billed as espresso machine friendly, and are dishwasher safe too.
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Sip your wine in style (and security) with the YETI wine tumbler made from durable stainless steel that will protect your beverage at all costs! It features a YETI MagSlider Lid, which uses the power of magnets to keep your favorite drink on lock. Now, you can enjoy your wine or beverage of choice at home or in the great outdoors.
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The 20 oz Rambler Tumbler with a Magslider lid is now on sale. It'll keep your favorite drinks on lock while still being easy to access! No handle to get in the way here, if you prefer to grip the cup itself.
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This is my personal favorite pick! The 42oz Rambler Straw Mug is on sale for a nice 30% discount. With its large handle and straw, it's one of the most comfortable Yeti mugs to drink from and it has the capacity to keep you hydrated all day.
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YETI Travel Mug has a 30 oz capacity and a Stronghold lid to keep its contents safe and secure. It's also cup-holder friendly and has a handle at the side to make it easy to sip from.
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This is an excellent deal if you want a reliable bottle to take on your travels. The Yeti Rambler is designed to keep your drinks hot and cold for hours on the move. It has a double-wall vacuum insulation and No Sweat design, so there is no condensation. In addition, they’re dishwasher safe to save you time.
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How cool is this cocktail shaker? Not only do you have an insulated shaker to make cocktails wherever you are, you also get an extra drinking cup (if a friend tags along, for example). The lid is leak resistant so this could even double up as a water bottle.
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We can't forget out furry friends! This sturdy dog bowl holds 4 cups of enjoyment from kibble and water to prime cuts of meat. It's puncture-resistant, rust-resistant and slip-resistant. The bowl is just as dependable as your best friend!
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Keep your favorite bottle of white, rose or bubbles nice and cool with this chic wine chiller. It features a no-slip grip on the bottom and is designed to accommodate most bottle shapes.
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This YETI pitcher is great for keeping punch, cocktails or even coffee at the perfect temperature for sharing with a group! Its lid also keeps its contents secure, and it's dishwasher safe.
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Looking to stay hydrated? This half gallon jug will make sure your drinks stay ice cold or piping hot longer. Made from insulated stainless steel, its magnetic cap locks into place to ensure no spillages. Plus, it has a sturdy handle for easy carry.
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Another must-have for short hikes or an everyday commute, this backpack lets you grab what you need in an instant, whether it’s your yoga mat, water bottle or tablet. It has internal and external pockets, as well as a hydration holder. It's also super durable and stands up on its own thanks to its sturdy base.
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Spread some cheer at your next party or happy hour by bringing this beverage bucket that can hold a 6 pack of beer or up to 3 wine bottles. The bucket also includes a lid so you can transport your beverages and ice without worrying about spills.
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If you want something soft sided, this is a great deal. It's large enough to hold up to 12 cans plus ice. In addition, its durable material is waterproof, reinforced and comes with a handy grab handle for easy portability.
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If you love adventure almost as much as you love beer, this convenient and secure backpack cooler is a must-have. The YETI Hopper can carry up to 36 cans of your favorite beverage while keeping your hands free — and most importantly, your drinks ice cold.
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Named our best leakproof cooler, the YETI Hopper M Series is a fantastic cooler for keeping your stuff chilled, but that’s not all it does. The soft cooler stands out for its wide mouth and magnetized closing with buckles. This means it can withstand impacts without opening up.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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