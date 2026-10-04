There's a simple way to watch NRL Grand Final 2026 for *FREE*

You can watch the 2026 NRL Grand Final 2026 as Roosters take on Knights live and FREE on 9Now, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Kick-off arrives at 4:30 a.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. BST / 6:30 p.m. AEST on Sunday, 4 October.

NRL Grand Final: Free Streams FREE STREAM — 9Now (AUS)

Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The streaming service will show every moment of the blockbuster clash at Accor Stadium in Sydney, as the Knights look to complete their remarkable rise from last place just 12 months ago to NRL glory while the Roosters aim to end their six-year title wait.

Australia's 9Now is a free streaming service and only requires a simple account to watch any of their content.

But, can you watch the NRL Grand Final for free on 9Now while in the U.S., U.K., Canada, or elsewhere too? Here’s our full guide to watching Roosters vs Knights live and free online from anywhere.

How to watch NRL Grand Final 2026 for free

Footy fans in Australia are in luck!

The 2026 NRL Grand Final between Sydney Roosters and the Newcastle Knights is streaming FREE on 9Now Down Under.

Prefer the big screen? You can also watch the action for free on Channel Nine.

👉 Sign up to 9Now — it’s free and easy.

Abroad? NordVPN can help you access your usual streaming services, with 75% off + 3 extra months free today.

How to watch NRL Grand Final from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch the 2026 NRL Grand Final live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

NordVPN is our top pick of the options – try it for 30 days with our deal below:

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Watch NRL Grand Final 2026 for FREE: Quick Guide

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual Aussie service, you'd select Australia from the server list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 9Now and watch the game, completely free.

Which devices can I watch NRL Grand Final 2026 with?

You can use 9Now to watch Roosters vs Knights on a range of devices:

Amazon Fire TV

Android phones and tablets (Android OS 5 and newer)

(Android OS 5 and newer) Android TV

Apple iPhones and iPads (iOS 12 or later

(iOS 12 or later Apple TV (including Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD)

(including Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD) Chromecast (including Chromecast with Google TV)

(including Chromecast with Google TV) Chrome (latest two versions)

(latest two versions) Fetch TV (Gen 3 or newer)

(Gen 3 or newer) Firefox (latest two versions)

(latest two versions) Foxtel iQ

Freeview

Hisense TV

LG Smart TV (webOS 4 or higher)

(webOS 4 or higher) Mobile apps – download the 9Now app on your phone or tablet (iOS/Android)

– download the 9Now app on your phone or tablet (iOS/Android) Mozilla (latest two versions)

(latest two versions) Roku (including Roku 2, Roku 3, Roku Express, Roku Express+, Roku Premiere, Roku Premiere+, Roku Streaming Stick, Roku Streaming Stick+ and Roku Streambar)

(including Roku 2, Roku 3, Roku Express, Roku Express+, Roku Premiere, Roku Premiere+, Roku Streaming Stick, Roku Streaming Stick+ and Roku Streambar) Safari (latest two versions)

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