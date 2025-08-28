Apple TV +

New on Apple TV Plus in August 2025 — all the shows and movies to watch

Streaming

New on Apple TV Plus in July 2025 — all the shows and movies to watch

Streaming

New on Apple TV Plus in June 2025 — all the shows and movies to watch

Peacock

New on Peacock in September 2025 — All the New Shows and Movies to Watch

Streaming

20 new shows and movies to watch in August 2025 on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more

Peacock

New on Peacock in August 2025 — all the movies and shows to watch

Streaming

New TV shows and movies for August 2025: What’s coming next

Peacock

New on Peacock in June 2025 — all the movies and shows to watch