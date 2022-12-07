Wow! LG B2 OLED TV just crashed to $999

Savings on the best OLED TVs are dominating holiday shopping lists right now, and retailers are responding by slashing big money off some truly stunning televisions. Case in point, Best Buy is offering the LG B2 OLED TV at a seriously tempting price.

Right now, the LG 55-inch B2 OLED 4K TV is on sale for $999 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That’s a sizable $300 off its regular price of $1,299. And it’s also one of the best TV deals we’ve spotted in recent weeks. In fact, it’s even better than some of the prices for similar sets we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

(opens in new tab) LG 65" B2 OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The LG B2 OLED is the more affordable alternative to the LG C2 OLED, but it still packs remarkable image quality and several premium features that make it perfect for next-gen gaming. The 120Hz refresh rate and Gen 5 processor are highlights, alongside the stunning OLED 4K Ultra-HD panel. Right now at Best Buy the 65-inch model has been slashed $300 dropping it to just $999.

The LG B2 OLED is the more affordable sibling to the hugely popular LG C2 OLED — a model so good it ranks at the top of our OLED TV roundup. And while the B2 does exclude some of the C2’s more premium features in the name of price, it’s still an excellent television in its own right.

There isn’t a substantial difference in color, contrast and input lag between the two TVs and if you don’t want to overspend we recommend the B2 for its affordability. Based on our testing you’ll get roughly 95% of the same performance from the B2, but you save several hundreds of dollars. Our full LG C2 OLED vs B2 OLED article breaks things down if you want full details on the differences between the two models.

In the LG B2 you’re getting a stunning OLED TV that offers remarkable images no matter what you’re watching. This TV isn’t just suitable for watching the 4K content either the Gen5 processor upscales all content. So, no matter what TV show you’re binging or blockbuster movies you’re enjoying, it’ll look better than ever. Plus, the LG B2 offers easy access to all the best streaming services via its intuitive WebOS.

This is also a fantastic TV for gaming on PS5 and Xbox Series X. The 120hz refresh rate is great for playing high intense action games or online shooters where every frame counts and the LG B2 also offers two HDMI 2.1 ports. NVIDIA G-SYNC, FreeSync Premium and VRR features are included and will help to make this television a top pick for gamers.