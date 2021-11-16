Save $699 when buying an Awara organic mattress this Black Friday

The Awara Black Friday mattress sale is offering decent savings on both of its eco-friendly mattresses, so as of today you can save $699 when buying any Awara model. That saving is made up of $200 off the mattress and up to $499 worth of free bedding.

With this Black Friday mattress deal the queen size Awara Premier Latex Hybrid is down to $1,599 (was $1,799). The more affordable Awara Natural Luxury Hybrid in a queen size is down to $1,199 (was $1,399).

The free gifts include a sheets set (worth up to $175), a mattress protector (worth up to $149), and either one two cooling pillows (worth up to $175). The Awara Black Friday mattress savings and gifts are added automatically at checkout, so you don’t need a specific discount code here.

As one of the best mattress brands for organic, non-toxic beds and bedding, Awara’s holiday sale is sure to be popular. It ends on November 23, so you have a few days left to shop this one.

Awara Natural Luxury Hybrid Mattress: was from $1,398 Awara Natural Luxury Hybrid Mattress: was from $1,398 $899 at Awara

Save $200 + $499 of free gifts - This premium hybrid mattress is made using natural latex, cozy organic New Zealand wool and organic cotton for luxurious sleep comfort. With $200 off plus $299 of free gifts, this Awara hybrid is one of the most competitively priced natural mattresses we have seen this month. There’s free shipping, a forever warranty and a generous 365-night trial too.

Awara Premier Latex Hybrid Mattress: was from $1,698 Awara Premier Latex Hybrid Mattress: was from $1,698 $1,199 at Awara

Save $200 + $499 of free gifts - Awara’s hybrid mattress features premium latex and wrapped coil springs for truly restful sleep. With a 6.5 firmness rating and a soft, cool and supportive surface to snooze on, this natural mattress is designed with full-body comfort in mind. Awara’s Black Friday sale offer includes a free luxury bed sheet set, mattress protector and cooling pillows worth up to $499. Again, you’ll have 365 nights to try this one at home, and returns are free if you change your mind.

If you’re after the best for your sleep as well as the planet, then mattress in a box brand Awara has you covered with its Natural Luxury Hybrid Mattress and Premier Latex Hybrid Mattress. Both use eco-friendly and toxin-free materials to deliver better sleep comfort without compromising on support.

The organic Natural Luxury Hybrid Mattress has three layers of offer featuring natural Dunlop latex and 100% organic wool sourced from New Zealand sheep. There’s also a layer of Individually wrapped eight-inch coils for breathability and reduced motion transfer (good for couples sharing a bed).

The Premier Latex Hybrid amps the luxury further by adding a plush euro top covered in organic cotton and 100% organic New Zealand wool. This also helps keep your temperature cool so you don’t wake up because you’re feeling too hot.

Both models come in a range of sizes from twin to Cal king, and both come with up to $499 worth of free gifts. These include 100% cotton 300 thread-count sheets with antibacterial tech, plus cool-touch memory foam pillows, and a waterproof mattress protector with antimicrobial tech.

When it comes to luxury hybrids, Awara is up there with the likes of Saatva and Avocado. If you’re looking for a 100% foam mattress, then our best memory foam mattresses guide has plenty to choose from.

