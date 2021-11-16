Hurry! This Black Friday weighted blanket deal takes $41 off one of our top picks

Black Friday deals coincide with the weather outside taking a downwards turn. So nows is the ideal time to be shopping for blankets, comforters, and items that will keep you warm throughout the winter months. That’s where Black Friday weighted blanket deals come in.

Right now, you can get a YNM weighted blanket for $38 at Amazon. That’s a sizable $41 off its usual retail price of $79, and this brings one of the best weighted blankets available down to less than half price. The size on sale is 48x72 and is intended for use on a twin-size mattress. (Multiple sizes are also on sale).

Amazon is offering the YnM Weighted Blanket for less than half price in this early Black Friday deal. Designed for use on a twin bed, its unique seven-layer construction will contour to the shape of your body for maximum comfort. It's the ideal sensory blanket for adults and children to help decompress and get a good night's sleep.

If you’ve never slept with a weighted blanket before, you really don’t know what you’re missing. Prepare for the best nights’ sleep you’ve had in ages as they’re designed to help you feel calmer, reduce anxiety and ease insomnia. If you want to learn more, we have a guide that runs through everything you need to know about weighted blankets to help explain the benefits.

This blanket from YNM is one of our favorites and currently claims the runner-up spot on our rundown of the best weighted blankets for good reason. The glass-bead fill sits evenly within stitched pockets between layers of breathable cotton, which evenly distributes pressure across your whole body. Restful sleep is practically guaranteed.

The only drawback with this weighted blanket is that washing it can be a rather finicky process. It cannot be hand or machine washed, it instead must be spot-cleaned. If that sounds like too much hassle, YNM sells a fantastic range of washable covers to slip over the top of your weighted blanket. Make sure to also check out our guide on how to wash a weighted blanket for additional advice.

This is definitely one of our favorite Amazon Black Friday deals so far. After all who doesn’t want a product scientifically engineered to give you a better night’s sleep? That’s the type of item that many would pay a serious premium for, but thanks to this deal you can get one for surprisingly cheap.