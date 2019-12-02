Get Adobe Photoshop Elements for 40% off for Cyber Monday

Taking great photos is more than just having a decent camera and knowing how to use it. A photo editing program can bring your images from pleasing to exceptional. Best of all, you don't have to spend more than $100.

For Cyber Monday, Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020 has been discounted from $99 to $59, a savings of 40 percent.

Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020 was $99.99, now $59.99 @ Amazon Photoshop Elements is the best cross-platform photo editor for beginners, with lots of guided edits to help you learn how to use the program. It's also powerful enough for those who want to make more advanced edits.View Deal

Adobe Photoshop Elements is one of the best photo editing software programs under $100, because it's easy to use, has a lot of powerful tools, and works with both Macs and PCs. Elements 2020 uses Adobe's Sense AI to help new photographers learn how to bring out the best in their images, create slideshows, and more.

Those interested in video editing can also purchase Adobe Photoshop Elements and Adobe Premiere Elements for $89.99.

Adobe Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements was $149.99, now $89.99 at Amazon This deal includes both Adobe's photo editing and video editing software, which work with both Macs and PCs. View Deal

Adobe Premiere Elements is also one of our favorite video editing programs, also because of its ease of use, and how it can help budding video editors grow.

One thing to note about both programs: Unlike the higher-end Adobe Photoshop CC and Premiere Pro which are subscription-based, Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements are one-time purchases. That's less expensive over the long term, but the drawback is that they don't get updated regularly, as with the subscription products. But, for casual video editors, that might not be an issue.