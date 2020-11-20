Black Friday mattress deals: Save 40% on a new Brook + Wilde mattress with this code

Brook + Wilde's Black Friday mattress deals haven't officially launched yet - but you can get an enormous 40% off Brook + Wilde mattresses by adding our exclusive discount code: T40 at checkout. That's almost half price.

Alternatively, if you spend £849 or more, you'll get a new 10.2-inch iPad added to your order for free - just use Brook + Wilde discount code: GIFT349 at checkout.

These early Black Friday mattress deals are great value. Brook + Wilde is one of the best mattress providers in the UK, and the offers apply to both its Lux and Elite mattresses - no matter which size or comfort option (soft, medium or firm) you choose.

For example, a super king size Brook + Wilde Lux mattress usually costs £949, but with 40% off you'll save a whopping £380. Savings like these easily contend with the best Black Friday deals you can get right now, so if you’re after a high-end mattress without the hefty price tag, this is an offer worth looking at.

Brook + Wilde Lux mattress: from £549 £329.42 with code T40 at Brook + Wilde

Save up to £380 - Add our exclusive discount code T40 at checkout, and you can save 40% on the Brook + Wilde Lux mattress. It's a hybrid, with six luxurious layers including 2,000 pocket springs, memory foam and a breathable cover, and you can choose whether you want it to be soft, medium or firm. Plus, it comes with premium delivery included: they'll set it up in a room of your choice. Prices now start from £329.42 for a single (was £549); while a super king has been reduced from £949 to £569.44 ahead of Black Friday. Deal ends: soonView Deal

Brook + Wilde’s Lux and Elite mattresses are renowned for their expert design and premium levels of comfort. The brand’s innovative ‘wave technology’, cooling memory foam, and multiple support layers offer a top combination for a good night’s sleep. Plus, with three firmness options to choose between, you can tailor the mattress to your preferences.

A few other benefits worth highlighting include the brand’s reassuring 100-night risk-free trial, and 10-year guarantee. Plus all their mattresses come with free delivery.

