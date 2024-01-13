Best MLK weekend sales 2024 — 61 deals to shop right now

The first holiday weekend of 2024 is here. While Martin Luther King, Jr. Day isn't normally regarded as a major retail holiday, the truth is that there are some good sales out there.

Additionally, the next big retail holiday isn't till February 19 (Presidents' Day), which is more than a month out. So if you're searching for a new 4K TV, mainstream laptop, or cozy winter duvet — you've come to the right place.

I've been tracking deals for over 16 years and below I'm rounding up the best MLK weekend sales you can get. I'm comparing all of today's sales with price lows we saw last year and calling out which deals I think are worth your money. Additionally, I'mm be price checking retailers to see who's offering the very best price on items we've tested, reviewed, or personally own. For more deals, make sure to check out this weekend's best Amazon sales and our early Presidents Day sales guide.

Best MLK weekend sales

Top 5 deals

New Galaxy S24 series: free $50 credit + $970 off @ Samsung

Get ready! We're just a few days away from the launch of the new Galaxy S24 lineup and Samsung is now taking Galaxy S24 preorders. If you reserve now, you'll get a free $50 Samsung credit when you preorder and purchase a new Galaxy device. You'll also get $970 in trade-in credit. The 2024 Galaxy Unpacked Event will take place on Wednesday, January 17.

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

Black Friday cheap! The new Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.

Price check: $349 @ Walmart | $329 @ Best Buy

Hydro Flask sale: deals from $34 @ Amazon

Keep hydrated year-round thanks to this sale at Amazon. The retailer has select 32-ounce and 40-ounce Hydro Flask stainless steel bottles on sale for as low as $34. The sale includes various colors ranging from oat to indigo (pictured). It's one of the lowest prices we've seen for these Hydro Flask tumblers. Note that Hydro Flask is offering a similar sale with lower prices on smaller tumblers.

Price check: from $29 @ Hydro Flask

Nectar: was $699 now $349 @ Nectar

Winter sale! Our favorite value mattress is now 50% off in Nectar's latest sale. In our Nectar mattress review, we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the money. We found it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Currently, you can get the twin mattress for $349 (was $599) or the queen for $659 (was $1,099).

Echo Dot sale: buy 2, get $10 off @ Amazon

Need a few Echo Dots for your home? When you buy two Echo Dot, Echo Dot Kids, Echo Pop, or Echo Pop Kids devices Amazon will take $10 off via coupon "2PACK". It's the first sale we've seen on Echo Dots this year. We named the Echo Dot one of the best Alexa speakers you can buy if you're on a budget. Note: Amazon is the only retailer offering this buy two, get $10 off promo.

Price check: Echo Dot for $49 @ Best Buy

TVs

TV sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $59. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are the cheapest TV prices we've seen from Best Buy this month. Note that Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $89.

Price check: from $89 @ Amazon

Insignia 55" F30 4K Fire TV: was $399 now $249 @ Best Buy

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

Samsung 50" 4K TV: was $379 now $279 @ Best Buy

If you want to upgrade from 43-inches, but don't have the room for a massive TV, this 50-inch Samsung set is definitely worth a look. The TV has support for HDR10+ as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free controls. You'll also be able to stream content from your iPhone or iPad with Apple AirPlay 2. Plus, it has all the smart TV features you'd expect.

LG 65" UQ70 4K TV: was $599 now $399 @ Best Buy

If you're on the hunt for a new TV on a budget then this 65-inch LG is a great pick for a game room or home office. It's a 4K TV with all the smart features you could want. Plus, it also packs HDR10 and HLG support, as well as a Game Optimizer mode. It can upscale non-UHD content thanks to its Gen5 processor, and it's now on sale in this epic TV deal.

LG 70" 4K TV: was $648 now $498 @ Walmart

Finding a name-brand 70-inch TV at this price point is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the LG UQ70 series TV on sale for $498. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor for upscaling regular content to 4K. You also get HDR10/HLG support and built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and HomeKit.

Price check: sold out @ LG

TCL 65" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $699 now $598 @ Amazon

The TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support.

Price check: $598 @ Walmart | $599 @ Best Buy

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $599 @ Best Buy

The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

LG 86" UR7800 4K TV: was $1,249 now $799 @ Best Buy

At 86 inches corner-to-corner and nearly 100 pounds, this 4K LED TV is definitely a centerpiece for your living room. It doesn't have the screen tech to outperform the latest OLED TVs, but it does support HDR10 and LG's Active HDR mode that takes SDR colors and upscales them. It also comes with LG's WebOS smart platform that has generally been one of the best for the last few years. For under $900, this is a great deal and a Best Buy exclusive.

Apparel

Crocs sale: Crocs from $9 @ Walmart

Editor's Choice! Walmart is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its MLK weekend sales event. After discount, deal prices start from $9. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more. In most cases, it beats the direct sale from Crocs.com, but the styles on sale are different.

Price check: 50% off select styles @ Crocs.com

Adidas sale: deals from $7 @ Amazon

The Adidas Store at Amazon is offering a wide variety of MLK sales on men's/women's/children's sweat pants, hoodies, socks, and more. After discount, deals start as low as $7. Note that the Adidas Store is offering a wider sale with up to 60% off select items.

Price check: deals from $8 @ Adidas

Nike Fast: was $60 now $36 @ Nike

Wearing these Nike leggings is like running in silk, says our senior fitness writer. They have a drawcord waist and drop-in pockets on the legs for your essentials. Plus, at $36, who can argue with this price? By comparison, similar Nike leggings start from $49 at Amazon.

Price check: from $49 @ Amazon

Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket (men’s): was $239 now $142 @ Patagonia

From snowboarding to hiking, no piece of cold-weather outerwear has served me better over the last decade than my Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket. It functions well as an outer layer on chilly days and a lightweight mid-layer on colder ones. Best of all, Patagonia stands behind its products, repairing tears and other damage for the life of the product. The Women's Nano Puff Jacket is also on sale for $143.

Price check: $142 @ Backcountry

Arc'teryx Kadin Hoodie: was $400 now $279 @ REI

This lightweight and breathable rain jacket is made from super-stretchable and water-resistant Gore-Tex. Available (on sale) in four colors, my favorite feature is the underarm zippered mesh air vents — open them up to keep cool, even in the rain. This makes the Kadin an especially solid option for winter and spring hiking.

Price check: $450 @ Arc'teryx

Mattresses

Brooklinen All Season Down Alternative Comforter: was $159 now $135 @ Brooklinen

Editor's Pick! I've been using the Brooklinen All Season Down Alternative Comforter for the past month and it's quickly become my favorite comforter. It's airy, soft and does an excellent job of insulating heat on cold nights. It's made from recycled PET fibers and repurposed plastic bottles, but you'll swear it feels like a down comforter. In addition, it's hypoallergenic and can be used year-round. It's available in various sizes and styles. Use coupon "COMFORT15" to drop its price to $135 at checkout. Sale is valid through Janury 18.

Siena Mattress: was $499 now $199 @ Siena

The Siena Mattress is a very affordable memory foam mattress from the same company behind Nectar and DreamCloud. Its medium-firmness feel should suit most sleepers and we like that it has five layers of memory foam and polyfoam, with a breathable cover to help you sleep cooler at night. In our Siena Memory Foam mattress review, we said it offers excellent temperature regulation, superb edge support, and low motion transfer for a very low price. As part of its MLK weekend sale — Siena is offering the twin for $199 (was $499), whereas the queen is $399 (was $699). You also get a 180-night trial with free shipping and returns.

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $839 now $449 @ DreamCloud

Save 40%! The 14-inch DreamCloud mattress is one of the tallest beds we've reviewed and our favorite hybrid mattress. It features five layers that offer firm, responsive support as well as soft cushioning. In our DreamCloud mattress review, we said it's a great bed for just about anyone, but it especially shines for those suffering from hip or lower back pain. As part of its flash sale — you can get the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress twin for $449 (was $839) or the queen for $799 (was $1,332). The mattress comes with free shipping, free returns, and a 365-night home trial.

Helix Midnight Mattress: was $936 now $702 @ Helix

Two free pillows! As part of its MLK weekend sales — Helix is taking 25% off sitewide via coupon "WKFLSH25". Even better, all deals come with two free pillows. After discount, you can get the Midnight (twin) for $702 (was $936) or the queen for $999 (was $1,332). In our Helix Midnight Mattress review, we said the hybrid mattress delivers the comfort and support you'd expect of a pricier model. It's also an excellent choice for side sleepers, with memory foam that relieves pressure by cradling pressure points along your body. Meanwhile, the mattress' coils offer a little bounce, limit motion transfer, and boost airflow to keep you cool as you sleep.

Nectar Premier Hybrid Mattress: was $1,349 now $809 @ Nectar

I've been sleeping on this bed since April 2023 and I can't recommend it enough. Nectar's 2023 mid-tier hybrid bed uses both memory foam and 8-inch innerspring coils to offer maximum comfort and support for most types of sleepers. In my Nectar Premier Hybrid mattress review, I said it offers the cradling sensation you expect from memory foam mattresses without that sinking sensation some memory foam mattresses suffer from. I weigh 240 lbs. and this mattress supports every inch of my body when I'm laying down. Nectar includes free shipping, returns, and a 365-night trial as well as a lifetime warranty. After discount, the twin costs $809 (was $1,349), whereas the queen costs $1,079 (was $1,799).

Apple

iPhone 15: free w/ Boost Infinite @ Amazon

Amazon is offering any iPhone 15 for free when you sign up for Boost Infinite. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. For $60/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, after 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The new Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.

Price check: $349 @ Walmart | $329 @ Best Buy

10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $499 @ Amazon

The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. In our Apple iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets. Note it was $479 during the holidays, but it's still a solid deal at $499.

Price check: $599 @ Best Buy

MacBook Air 15" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon

There's a new MacBook Air in town. Apple's biggest MacBook Air features a large 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 chip w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air 15 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a super-sized version of the 13-inch model with excellent performance, epic battery life (15 hours in our testing), and a gorgeous display. Make sure to click the on-page digital coupon to get this price.

Price check: $1,049 @ Best Buy | $1,049 @ B&H

MacBook Pro 14 (M3/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,399 @ Amazon

The new M3-based MacBook Pro is one of the best notebooks you can buy. In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 review, we said it delivers blistering performance with a brighter display than its predecessor, robust graphics, and super-long battery life (17 hours with 25 minutes). If you upgrade to the M3 Pro or M3 Pro Max chipset, you get to snag this laptop in a stunning new Space Black finish with 18GB or 36GB of RAM, respectively. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Price check: $1,599 @ Best Buy | $1,399 @ B&H

Phones

Samsung Galaxy A54: was $449 now $399 @ Best Buy

The Galaxy A54 is the best budget smartphone you can buy. In our Samsung Galaxy A54 review, we said it offers solid battery life, a bright and colorful display, and an improved main camera that's great when the lights are low. It features a 6.4-inch FHD AMOLED 120Hz display, Exynos 1380 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear camera lenses include a 50MP main (f/1.8), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 5MP macro (f/2.4). On the front you'll find a 32MP (f/2.2) lens.

Price check: $399 @ Amazon

Pixel 8: was $699 now $549 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has the Pixel 8 on sale for $549. It features a 6.2-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Camera lenses include a 50MP main (f/1.68) with 8x Super Res Zoom, 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 10.5MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Pixel 8 review, we said it's a good all-around flagship for your money and likely the best Android phone for most people.

Price check: $549 @ Amazon

iPhone 15 Pro Max: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

New and existing Verizon customers can knock up to $1,000 off the iPhone 15 Pro Max when you trade in any old iPhone in any condition. Note that you'll need to activate a Verizon unlimited plan. In our iPhone 15 Pro Max review, we said the Editor's Choice phone sports a stronger/lighter titanium design that makes a big difference in everyday use. Add in the powerful A17 Pro chip for next-gen gaming, USB-C port, and super-long battery life (14 hours and 2 minutes) and you have the best iPhone money can buy. It features a 6.7-inch 2796 x 1290 OLED 120Hz display, A17 Pro chip, 48MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide camera, 12MP telephoto, 12MP front camera, and USB-C connectivity.

Pixel 8 Pro: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

Amazon is offering the Pixel 8 Pro for $799. That's $200 off and one of the best deals we've seen for this phone. It features a 6.7-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto (5x zoom) lenses. There's also a 10.5MP front camera. In our Pixel 8 Pro review, we said it's a big leap for AI with a smarter, more human sounding Google Assistant at the helm.

Price check: $799 @ Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: was $1,199 now $874 @ Samsung

The S24 Ultra may be coming, but the Galaxy S23 Ultra is still one of the best phones you can buy. It's got a gorgeous display, incredible battery life and a camera that has yet to be matched. In our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review we called it one of the best phones you can buy. The S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch AMOLED 3088 x 1440 display, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom), and 10MP telephoto (10x zoom). You also get a 12MP front camera.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon | $1,199 @ Best Buy

Fitness

Yoga & pilates sale: deals from $5 @ Target

From yoga blocks to lightweight yoga mats, Target has dozens of yoga and pilates accessories on sale from $5. The sale includes brands such as All in Motion, Gaiam, Blogilates, and more.

Price check: deals from $9 @ Amazon

CAP fitness equipment: deals from $12 @ Amazon

Amazon is taking up to 60% off select CAP fitness gear. The sale includes barbell plates, weight benches, plate racks, weighted vests, and more. After discount, prices start from $12. As part of the sale, you can get the CAP Barbell Olympic Grip Weight Plate Collection for $35 (pictured, was $74). It includes four 10-lb. plates.

Bodylastics Resistance Band Set: was $49 now $38 @ Amazon

These Bodylastics Resistance Bands are the best resistance bands we've tested. In addition to the exercise bands, this kit comes with a variety of useful attachments, including handles, ankle straps and a door anchor. The durable latex bands range in resistance from 3 to 19 pounds and can be used together for even more resistance. We especially like the patented anti-snap technology, designed to prevent overstretching and snapping during those more intense workouts.

Price check: sold out @ Bodylastics

Stamina Mini Exercise Bike: was $149 now $94 @ Overstock

Don't have the room for an exercise bike? The Stamina Mini Bike is compact, portable, and can be tucked away anywhere. It features a smooth pedal system with slim grips for both upper or lower body workouts. It also has adjustable resistance settings, an electronic LCD, and best of all it uses self-generating power. Note that Amazon offers it for a few bucks less, but it ships via a third party merchant.

Price check: $89 @ Amazon

Flybird 3 in 1 Workout Bench: was $149 now $129 @ Amazon

This 3-in-1 workout bench can be used for all types of workouts ranging from chest presses to hyperextensions. It's made of heavy duty steel and can support up to 770 pounds. It's easy to assemble and features 3-inch backrest and support pads that are made of high-density sponge.

Price check: $148 @ Flybird

Todo Under Desk Treadmill: was $195 now $165 @ Amazon

Kick off 2024 with more physical activity thanks to the Todo Under Desk Treadmill. It arrived fully assembled and can slide underneath your desk so you can take a brisk walk while working or during your lunch break. The "Amazon's Choice" treadmill features a shock absorption system, silica gel column support, advanced motor, and a 5-layer widened tread belt that allows you to walk, jog, or run. It has a steal frame that supports up to 242 lbs.

Price check: $199 @ Walmart

BowFlex Weight Bench 5.1s: was $499 now $349 @ Amazon

This heavy duty steel weight bench can be set to six adjustable angles including 30, 45, 60, or 90 degrees (in addition to flat and decline). It features a removable leg hold-down brace and 600 lb. load capacity.

Price check: $349 @ Walmart

Echelon Connect Exercise Bike: was $699 now $397 @ Walmart

The Echelon Connect's magnetic flywheel offers 32 levels of resistance. This exercise bike deal also comes with a free 30-day trial of Echelon Fitness' premier membership, Echelon United. Membership gives you access to thousands of live and on-demand connected fitness classes. You also gain access to FitPass, Echelon's equipment-free membership, which offers workouts like HIIT, yoga, strength-training, and more.

Laptops