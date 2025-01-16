Best MLK sales 2025 — 61 deals I’d shop now on TVs, mattresses, apparel and more
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is Monday — and while the first holiday weekend of 2025 isn't necessarily considered a retail holiday, we'll take any excuse to unearth some great sales.
Super Bowl Sunday, Presidents' Day and Valentine's Day — our favorite February holidays and events — are still a few weeks out. So, if you're in the market for a new 4K TV, a comfy mattress or warm winter apparel, these MLK sales are the perfect opportunity to snag everything you need for less.
As of right now, we're seeing tons of great deals across all verticals from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more. And as always, we'll be keeping tabs on who's offering the very best prices on items we've tested, reviewed or personally own. So keep checking this page for all the best MLK sales, which we will be updating all weekend long. Happy shopping!
Best MLK sales
Galaxy S pre-orders: Save up to $1,250 @ Samsung
Register to pre-order any device announced at Galaxy Unpacked 2025 by January 22, and you can get a $50 credit toward the new Galaxy device. There's also an instant $300 credit when you reserve and pre-order a device, plus up to $900 in credit available for trading in your current device.
The North Face: up to 50% off @ The North Face
Usually, pieces from The North Face's apparel collection are a big investment — but right now, you can snag huge discounts on puffers, hoodies, vests and more starting at just $20. Not only will you stay super warm this winter, you'll also be stylish (which is always the goal).
YETI sale: up to 20% off @ Amazon
For anyone who is always on the go, Amazon has multiple Yeti tumblers, coolers, and ramblers on sale from $17. We rarely see Yeti deals so I recommend hopping on this ASAP.
iPhone 16 series: up to $1,000 off w/ trade in @ Verizon
Verizon is offering up to $1,000 off the iPhone 16 series with trade-in and qualified activation. You get a tougher front display, Camera Control button and an A18 chip for taking advantage of Apple Intelligence features.
The JLab Go Air Sport are ludicrously good value at their full price of $29, so to get them for just $19 in the sales is unreal. They're some the best budget running headphones we've ever tested, with a reliable fit and surprisingly good sound quality given the low price.
The 4th-gen Amazon Echo is one of the best smart speakers we've reviewed. Its full 3-inch woofer and dual-firing 0.8-inch tweeters work together to make it one of the best-sounding speakers for the price. In addition to its orb-like shape, it packs a host of useful features — such as a built-in Zigbee hub — that makes the Echo the foundation of your smart home devices. It's currently only on sale in the Twilight Blue color.
The Meta Quest 3S is the best entry-level VR headset you can get. It comes packed with the same performance as its pricier sibling with the only real difference being it uses the same fresnel lenses as the Meta Quest 2, which means lower resolution. Otherwise, if you're looking to get into VR, grab this excellent bundle deal.
The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. Surprisingly, this excellent deal is still available. As you'll see in our Hisense U8N review, this set features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too.
TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. You can save up to $800 on select Sony TVs, $1,500 on select OLED TVs and shop 4K TVs as low as $149.
TCL has several awesome TV picks under the $500 mark and the 2024 S5 is the perfect example. This 4K beauty comes with both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, plus Alexa built-in. It's also built on Fire TV so you have all the best streaming services at your fingertips.
This QNED TV offers rich color and lifelike images thanks to its advanced a8 AI Processor 4K, which adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a fabulous viewing experience. Console gamers also take note: It has a 120Hz display and HDMI 2.1 ports.
The entry-level TCL Q6 is a budget-friendly QLED TV that doesn't disappoint. It’s not the brightest TV we've tested, but in our TCL Q6 review we made note of its accurate out-of-the-box picture, which should satisfy the set-it-and-forget-it crowd. It’s just a solid 4K TV for the price, especially the 85-inch TV which is now at an all-time price low.
The LG B3 may be a 2023 release, but I'd rather watch it than most of the similarly priced TVs. It's not nearly as bright as a high-end OLED TV, but as long as you're not situated in a bright room, it'll shine. Best of all, gamers are getting a solid array of features, including two HDMI 2.1 inputs, support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, and Dolby Vision support.
Sometimes, a big TV just isn't big enough. Sometimes, you need a giant TV. This 85" display from Samsung is precisely that. It's not the company's top-of-the-line TV, but it's gigantic and affordable, which might just be all you need for the big game.
Panasonic TVs are making a comeback in the U.S. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, its new OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options.
Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a sale with up to 50% off.
Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
It's very rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.
Columbia sale: up to 40% off @ Columbia
Columbia's annual winter sale is live with deals on top-rated cold-weather apparel. Right now, the outdoor clothing brand is offering up to 40% off jackets, fleeces, vests and more, starting at just $21.
Lululemon: apparel from $9 @ Lululemon
Shop Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section with apparel and accessories from $9. You'll find headbands, sneakers, t-shirts and more. Also included are the ever-popular Align leggings and Scuba hoodies.
Nike sale: up to 40% off @ Nike
Fitness apparel deals at Nike have arrived! If you’re looking to refresh your workout wardrobe without breaking the bank, now’s the perfect time to invest in high-quality gear for less. From sports bras and leggings to sneakers and sweats, shop all the best Nike deals from $12.
Under Armour sale: deals from $10 @ Amazon
Under Armour deals are going strong in 2025! Whether you're looking to replace a pair of running shoes or you want to upgrade your sports bra, there are some huge savings on Under Armour gear for both men and women with deals starting at just $10.
Our deals Editor-In-Chief has been using the Brooklinen All Season Down Alternative Comforter and named it his favorite comforter. It's airy, soft and does an excellent job of insulating heat on cold nights. It's made from recycled PET fibers and repurposed plastic bottles, but you'll swear it feels like a down comforter. In addition, it's hypoallergenic and can be used year-round. It's available in various sizes and styles.
The Siena Mattress is a very affordable memory foam mattress from the same company behind Nectar and DreamCloud. Its medium-firmness feel should suit most sleepers and we like that it has five layers of memory foam and polyfoam, with a breathable cover to help you sleep cooler at night. In our Siena Memory Foam mattress review, we said it offers excellent temperature regulation, superb edge support, and low motion transfer for a very low price.
The 14-inch DreamCloud mattress is one of the tallest beds we've reviewed and our favorite hybrid mattress. It features five layers that offer firm, responsive support as well as soft cushioning. In our DreamCloud mattress review, we said it's a great bed for just about anyone, but it especially shines for those suffering from hip or lower back pain.
In our Helix Midnight Mattress review, we said the hybrid mattress delivers the comfort and support you'd expect of a pricier model. It's also an excellent choice for side sleepers, with memory foam that relieves pressure by cradling pressure points along your body. Meanwhile, the mattress' coils offer a little bounce, limit motion transfer, and boost airflow to keep you cool as you sleep.
Nectar's mid-tier hybrid bed uses both memory foam and 8-inch innerspring coils to offer maximum comfort and support for most types of sleepers. In the Nectar Premier Hybrid mattress review, we said it offers the cradling sensation you expect from memory foam mattresses without that sinking sensation some memory foam mattresses suffer from. Nectar includes free shipping, returns, and a 365-night trial as well as a lifetime warranty.
Save $30 on this 4-pack of Apple's AirTag trackers, letting you track multiple objects direct from your iPhone. Whether you're traveling with multiple bags, or just can't keep track of your bags and keys, these could prove invaluable in the months ahead.
The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple's best wireless earbuds. Our AirPods Pro 2 review found excellent sound quality, great noise cancelling performance and immersive Spatial audio.
The 2022 iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, it's now on sale. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern table.
The iPad mini 7 is a great travel tablet thanks to its incredibly portable design and long battery life. It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip, and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6E support.
Apple's AirPods Max are the top-of-the-line headphones offered in the AirPods category. We loved the stunning sound quality and top-notch ANC in our AirPods Max review, where they earned a 4-star rating. They're also incredibly comfortable thanks to the mesh headband, and the controls are some of the easiest to use around.
It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount.
Price check: $899 @ B&H | $799 @ Best Buy
The M4-based MacBook Pro M4 is pretty close to being the perfect laptop. You get fantastic performance from the M4 chip, useful Apple Intelligence features, a better webcam and obscenely long battery life (18:31). In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, we said it's the best laptop for power users, now with more AI features. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M4 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Price check: $1,499 @ Best Buy | $1,449 @ B&H
These Bodylastics Resistance Bands are the best resistance bands we've tested. In addition to the exercise bands, this kit comes with a variety of useful attachments, including handles, ankle straps and a door anchor. The durable latex bands range in resistance from 3 to 19 pounds and can be used together for even more resistance. We especially like the patented anti-snap technology, designed to prevent overstretching and snapping during those more intense workouts.
The Body Smart is the best smart scale we've tested. In fact, we called it one of the highest-spec smart scales you can get for under $100. (Even less now that it's on sale). It can read your visceral fat index, body composition, and even hydration level metrics. In our Withings Body Smart review we called it a dependable scale with one of the best health apps we've used.
Keep tabs on your health right from your wrist with the Fitbit Charge 6. We tested it and found that it was easily the best fitness tracker for most people. The on-device menus are easy to use, the screen is bright even in direct sunlight, and the tracker lasts six days between charges. It's an ideal option for keeping tabs on your daily activities and light exercise, with all the data accessible in the Fitbit app. Plus, the Charge 6 has Google Maps and Google Wallet (for contactless payments) and an ECG for keeping tabs on your heart health.
This Blueair Air Purifier is ideal to handle extra large rooms, with a coverage of up to 1,858 Sq Ft. This includes a HEPASilent, dual filtration technology that can remove at least 99% airborne particles in the air at a much faster rate. It also boasts a quiet operation, and an accompanying app, so you can control your settings from your phone. What’s more, with its modern design, it'll suit the decor in any room.
The FOREO Luna 4 is a 2-in-1 facial cleansing and firming brush has won praise from the likes of Marie Claire, Allure, Cosmo — and myself. I've been using this device for months and I can definitely see a positive difference in the texture of my skin. Plus, it does a way better job of washing my face and removing my makeup than I ever could. The pulsations are gentle and provide a soothing effect as the device glides across my face, lifting excess dirt and oil.
The Echelon Connect's magnetic flywheel offers 32 levels of resistance. This exercise bike deal also comes with a free 30-day trial of Echelon Fitness' premier membership, Echelon United. Membership gives you access to thousands of live and on-demand connected fitness classes. You also gain access to FitPass, Echelon's equipment-free membership, which offers workouts like HIIT, yoga, strength-training, and more.
The SelectTech 552 are among the best adjustable dumbbells for working out at home. They can be adjusted from 5 to 52.5 pounds by simply rotating the dials on each dumbbell. We found they're easy to adjust between sets, have a comfortable rubberized grip, and come with some handy storage trays, complete with a safety strap. You also get a 1-year JRNY membership ($149 value), which offers on-demand workout classes and videos.
This Lenovo laptop is a great choice for a lot of people. With an i3-1215U processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD storage and a touch screen that can be flipped into tablet mode, it's incredibly versatile. It's not going to be a workhorse PC, but if you largely check emails, stream Netflix shows and write documents, this will do it all.
The Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook is a budget machine packed with mainstream specs. For $429, you get a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display, Core i5-1035G1 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Budget laptops usually skimp on RAM or CPU power, but this machine is more than suitable for everything from homework to light gaming.
The Vivobook S 14 is a solid Copilot+ PC for those on a tight budget. It features a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 OLED display, Core Ultra 5 Series 2 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. We're also fans of its svelte design, which should make even the biggest MacBook fans take note.