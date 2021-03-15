Best website builder with ecommerce 2021

Are you looking for the best website builder with ecommerce capabilities? After all, who doesn’t want to be an entrepreneur! You get complete creative freedom over your company, as well as the ability to set your own hours. And of course, running your own business means you won’t have a boss to answer to, either. Thanks to the internet, becoming an entrepreneur and taking charge of your professional life is now easier than ever!

Simply put, an ecommerce website is an online store used to drive sales for your products and services, be they online or offline. Online products can be forwarded directly to your customers over email, whereas offline products need to be shipped to a mailing address supplied by the buyer at the time of purchase.

Whatever your approach, building your online store is the first step to launching an ecommerce business. Don’t worry, though. You don’t need to know how to code or anything. Using a website builder can help you simplify the process and get your online business started in moments. So without further ado, here are the best website builders for your online business.

What are the best website builders with ecommerce?

The best website builder with ecommerce features for your business will depend largely on your individual needs and preferences. That said, Wix should be the first choice for most small- and medium-sized businesses looking to launch an online store. Its drag-and-drop interface is very easy to use, and there are an array of tools available for marketing and search engine optimization.

If, on the other hand, you’re a larger business with more ambitious plans for your online store, Shopify may be the better fit. It’s more expensive than Wix, with a higher monthly subscription fee and commissions charged per transaction. However, Shopify is the ultimate content management system for online stores, and over 1.2 million users run their businesses through it.

But there are a number of other platforms to choose from, each with its own set of features. BigCommerce, for example, helps you maximize your sales by tapping into a variety of social media channels, while Volusion is a cloud-based ecommerce platform that lets you launch an online store in minutes. Then there is Zyro - a website builder with ecommerce capabilities that is tailor made for newcomers, known for its beginner-friendliness and extremely affordable pricing. Creative professionals looking to maximize income from their services with an online store can also look into Squarespace. Finally, Weebly is the only website builder offering free ecommerce hosting.

The best website builder with ecommerce you can buy today

Wix is the best website builder for small and medium-sized businesses (Image credit: Wix)

1. Wix Best for small- and medium-sized online businesses Storage: 20GB | Bandwidth: Unlimited | Starting price: $23/month Powerful website builder Lots of templates 24/7 customer support Ecommerce-specific plans and features Not for beginners

Wix can be used to build websites of all stripes, especially ecommerce websites. Every paid plan comes with a free domain name, a drag-and-drop site builder, and hundreds of themes and templates to choose from. Ecommerce-specific features include abandoned cart recovery, automated sales tax, and subscription management. There’s even a booking platform that you can use to monetize your services and host events.

The best thing about Wix? It doesn’t charge any commission fees per transaction. It also doesn’t impose any limitations on the number of products you sell or transactions you complete within any given time. Wix also offers unlimited bandwidth. And there are dedicated tools for handling marketing and analytics. 24/7 customer support is available for all business subscribers via phone and chat.

There are four three business-specific plans to choose from for ecommerce sites. Business Basic, which costs $23/month, should be enough for most small or medium businesses. It offers 20GB of regular storage and five hours of video storage. Of course, you can upgrade your plan at any time.

Business Unlimited and Business VIP offer 30GB and 50GB of regular storage respectively, although the rest of the features are mostly the same. Business VIP also offers priority support. In addition, there’s a dedicated plan for enterprise users for $500/month.

Shopify is the best ecommerce platform for large online stores (Image credit: Shopify)

Shopify is more expensive than Wix, but for good reason. With over one million stores currently running on its platform, Shopify is easily the most powerful website builder with ecommerce features. Each plan comes with tons of features, including web hosting, unlimited bandwidth, a built-in content delivery network (CDN), 70+ themes and templates, and 24/7 customer service. You also get specific tools for dropshipping, abandoned cart recovery, shipping rate management, and customer account management.

Another unique feature with this platform is that it handles all ecommerce transactions in house for free. Shopify normally charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction, but those charges are only levied if you use third-party payment gateways to process transactions. You can also use Shopify Payments, the platform’s built-in payment gateway, which is available free of charge. What’s more, Shopify features a built-in app store that you can use to integrate your online store with hundreds of third-party applications.

Basic Shopify costs $29/month. This plan comes with transaction fees worth 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction. You can also upgrade to higher tier plans for more features like gift cards, professional reports, advanced report building, and career shipping. These plans include Shopify ($79/month) and Advanced Shopify ($299). Payments can be made on a yearly basis up to three years in advance.

BigCommerce uses multichannel integration to maximize your sales (Image credit: BigCommerce)

BigCommerce is a great option if you want to leverage every possible channel to maximize your sales. It integrates easily with platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Google Shopping, Amazon, and eBay. The website builder is extremely versatile, while also being very easy to use thanks to its drag-and-drop mechanic. There are a lot of features to choose from, which advanced users will definitely appreciate. These include customer management, bulk pricing, and more. Most of the features are built into the platform, so you don’t have to worry about getting third-party apps or extensions either.

However, there is a flipside. Because of its many features, BigCommerce can feel a bit intimidating to beginners in the industry, who might be overwhelmed by the sheer number of options it offers. With this platform, you can easily end up paying more for features you don’t even need, which can be a problem if you’re operating on a small budget. BigCommerce is best suited to growing ecommerce businesses that are hungry for more sales. For a more laid-back approach, a different platform with fewer features and a lower price tag might be the best option.

BigCommerce Standard costs $29.95/month. There’s a 15-day trial and 24/7 customer service included with this plan. Those interested in even more features, such as abandoned cart saver, product filtering, and price lists, can easily upgrade to a higher tier plan. BigCommerce charges $79.95/month for its Plus plan, and $299.95/month for the Pro plan.

Volusion is one of the oldest names in ecommerce website creation (Image credit: Volusion)

Founded in 1999, Volusion is one of the oldest names to offer a website builder with ecommerce. As of 2021, it has sold services worth $28 billion and hosted more than 30,000 online stores. Like BigCommerce, Volusion is packed with features and is therefore meant for advanced users who have some experience running an ecommerce store. Its systems aren’t easy to get used to, but it does have a knowledge base with lots of resources on getting started.

With Volusion, there’s a limited choice of free templates on offer, and the paid templates are extremely expensive. A few features worth mentioning include abandoned cart recovery, product categorization, and customer data migration. Volusion has its own payment platform called Volusion Merchant Program, but it’s only available in the US. For users from other countries, Volusion allows you to accept payments via credit card. Paypal and Stripe are also available as payment options.

Volusion costs $29/month for the Personal plan. It includes a limit of $50K in sales per year and 100 products. For users who want more, Professional ($79/month) offers up to $100K in sales and 5,000 products. There’s also a $299/month plan called Business, which allows for $500K in sales and an unlimited number of products, and which also includes priority support. Finally, custom pricing is available for enterprise users who require unlimited levels of everything.

Zyro is an easy-to-use ecommerce website builder for newbies (Image credit: Zyro)

Zyro is the website builder for beginners. It features a very simple interface and a low starting price, both of which are perfect if you’re just starting out in website development and don’t want to make a heavy commitment just yet. The drag-and-drop interface is super intuitive and helps you set up a website with just a few clicks. There’s quite a collection of themes to choose from, separated into nine categories depending on your business niche. You can connect your store to and sell products on Facebook, Instagram, and Amazon.

Zyro’s biggest selling point, however, is artificial intelligence (AI). Zyro uses AI to help develop your brand identity, with services like a business name generator, a slogan generator, an automated content creator, a logo maker, and a heatmap. The content generator helps you create ready-to-publish content for your website with a few clicks, which comes in handy if writing isn’t your kind of thing. Most importantly, all of this is offered at a pretty cheap price, allowing you to easily opt for the best plan in the bunch without sacrificing too much.

With Zyro, the basic plan costs just $1.30/month. Then there’s Unleashed for $1.79/month, eCommerce for $8.99/month, and eCommerce Plus for $13.99/month. While the Basic plan offers only 1GB storage and 3GB bandwidth, Unleashed, eCommerce, and eCommerce Plus all come with unlimited storage and bandwidth for your online store, as well as a free domain for one year. eCommerce and eCommerce Plus also offer shipping and inventory management features. However, eCommerce Plus is the only plan that allows for unlimited products per online store.

Squarespace is favored by creatives for its award-winning templates (Image credit: Squarespace)

Squarespace is one of the most popular website builders in the world. It’s especially loved by people within the creative community. This is because the website builder comes with award-winning site templates that can fit just about any kind of business. The designs are very polished and intuitive, but the company also offers quality ecommerce hosting at the price of regular subscription plans. Its highly functional drag-and-drop editor can be used to design pretty much any kind of ecommerce store.

Squarespace enables you to sell products, services, and digital goods. It has built-in tools for SEO and blogging, and the analytics dashboard shows your website’s performance in great detail. And then, of course, there are lots of built-in apps to choose from. You can even inject your own code if you’d like to use a third-party app that’s not supported by Squarespace, although there is no centralized marketplace for one-click app installations.

Squarespace’s Personal plan costs $12 a month. This plan, however, does not support ecommerce. For online stores, you’d have to go for at least a Business plan for $18 a month. Larger and more dedicated online stores can also choose from Basic Commerce and Advanced Commerce for $26 and $40 a month, respectively. These plans also come with 0% transaction fees and customer account management.

Weebly is the only website builder offering a free ecommerce plan (Image credit: Weebly)

Weebly is a fairly good hosting provider and website builder with a forever free plan. Under this plan, you can launch a basic ecommerce website completely free of cost. Users who require more features can always upgrade as the need arises. The website builder is easy to use and quite functional, and the paid plans are quite affordable too. All in all, Weebly is an excellent choice for entrepreneurs who are looking to expand their business online with an ecommerce store.

Weebly is developed by Square and is therefore integrated into their POS system. You can connect your website to the system to manage all your customers from a unified dashboard. The drag-and-drop site builder requires zero coding knowledge. There are dedicated tools for email marketing, analytics, and SEO. There also features that allow for shipping and inventory management. Finally, Weebly allows you to add tags to indicate when products go out of stock.

Weebly offers three paid plans along with its forever free plan, starting at $12 per month for a Pro subscription. Business and Business Plus cost $25 and $38 respectively, and both come with inventory management, tax calculation, and shipping calculation features.

Choosing the best website builder with ecommerce for you

The most important factor when choosing a website builder with ecommerce capabilities is scale. The best option depends largely on the current stage of your business and your potential for growth.

For businesses that are just starting out, Wix, Zyro, and Squarespace offer some of the best plans. Weebly is good too, if you want to test the waters before you jump in. As for bigger online stores and retail enterprises, Shopify, BigCommerce and Volusion are all good choices.

At the end of the day, it is best to weigh the pros and cons of each provider and decide for yourself which features are the most important for you. Abandoned cart recovery, shipping calculation, and inventory management are all features worth looking into if you are serious about your online business. You will also want to invest in a website builder with ecommerce that offers a choice of payment platforms. Finally, the functionality of the drag-and-drop builder and the quality of the interface will no doubt play a pivotal role.