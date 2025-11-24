<a id="elk-277ca493-9a53-4b54-be41-2088ead54b31"></a><h2 id="nintendo-switch-2-deals-are-already-live-for-black-friday">Nintendo Switch 2 deals are already live for Black Friday</h2><p id="d998103e-34f9-4f3b-a37c-e624e193d945" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">Welcome! It's the start of Black Friday week, and the Nintendo Switch 2 deals are already appearing across retailers. While I'm not expecting any deals on the Switch 2 hardware, there is plenty of money to be saved on useful accessories and must-play games. Plus, there are Switch 2 bundles which will save you up to $30 in total.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>