Apple's AirPods Pro 3 are some of the best noise cancelling earbuds you can buy, but they're definitely not cheap. Thankfully, big sales events like Black Friday are the perfect time to pick up a pair at a much more palatable price. They're still not "cheap", but they have dropped to their lowest ever price.

You can pick up the AirPods Pro 3 for $149 in Amazon's Black Friday sale, which is $100 off the usual price tag. That makes now the perfect time to pick up a pair for your own iPhone, and enjoy all the advanced features Apple has to offer for less.

Lowest price! Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $149 at Amazon Apple's best wireless earbuds have dropped to their lowest ever price, knocking $100 off the usual price tag. For your money you're getting improved audio and active noise cancelation, extended battery life and a new, more comfortable design that should offer a secure fit.

One of the things I like about Apple's AirPods is that they're a lot harder to lose than the dirt-cheap wireless earbuds some of you may be drawn to. My wife was in that situation, and three lost pairs of earbuds later, it was clear that something needed to be done to stop them from going missing. Enter the AirPods Pro 3, and the built-in Find My support.

Apple's earbuds all have a direct connection to the Find My network, which lets you track down any lost earbuds from your iPhone — even if they're not with the case. On top of that, Precision finding in the AirPods Pro 3 means you can track down their exact location more easily, rather than being given a fairly broad area to search through. It isn't foolproof, but it is a much better system than cheap non-Apple buds tend to offer.

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But there's more to the AirPods Pro 3 than being harder to lose. Apple has ramped up the noise cancellation, and the latest iOS update gives you a sliding scale to choose ANC, transparency mode, or a middle ground between the two modes. Apple's also upped the battery life, offering 8 hours with ANC switched on, and the charging case extending the grand total to 24 hours.

Other notable features include live translation powered by Apple Intelligence, heart rate monitoring, IP67 water and dust resistance and the ability to recharge via both an Apple Charger and MagSafe wireless charger. There's even new XXS ear tips, for those of you that have struggled with the larger sizes on past AirPods models.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Just make sure to take advantage of this deal while you can. Discounted AirPods tend to sell pretty quickly, and the last thing you need is to miss out on this all-time low price because someone else got to them first. By which I mean, don't wait for Black Friday in the hopes that they might drop to a lower price — that isn't likely to happen.

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