Apple's AirPods Pro 3 just dropped to their lowest ever price for Black Friday — grab them while you can
Save $100 on Apple's best earbuds at Amazon
Apple's AirPods Pro 3 are some of the best noise cancelling earbuds you can buy, but they're definitely not cheap. Thankfully, big sales events like Black Friday are the perfect time to pick up a pair at a much more palatable price. They're still not "cheap", but they have dropped to their lowest ever price.
You can pick up the AirPods Pro 3 for $149 in Amazon's Black Friday sale, which is $100 off the usual price tag. That makes now the perfect time to pick up a pair for your own iPhone, and enjoy all the advanced features Apple has to offer for less.
Apple's best wireless earbuds have dropped to their lowest ever price, knocking $100 off the usual price tag. For your money you're getting improved audio and active noise cancelation, extended battery life and a new, more comfortable design that should offer a secure fit.
One of the things I like about Apple's AirPods is that they're a lot harder to lose than the dirt-cheap wireless earbuds some of you may be drawn to. My wife was in that situation, and three lost pairs of earbuds later, it was clear that something needed to be done to stop them from going missing. Enter the AirPods Pro 3, and the built-in Find My support.
Apple's earbuds all have a direct connection to the Find My network, which lets you track down any lost earbuds from your iPhone — even if they're not with the case. On top of that, Precision finding in the AirPods Pro 3 means you can track down their exact location more easily, rather than being given a fairly broad area to search through. It isn't foolproof, but it is a much better system than cheap non-Apple buds tend to offer.
But there's more to the AirPods Pro 3 than being harder to lose. Apple has ramped up the noise cancellation, and the latest iOS update gives you a sliding scale to choose ANC, transparency mode, or a middle ground between the two modes. Apple's also upped the battery life, offering 8 hours with ANC switched on, and the charging case extending the grand total to 24 hours.
Other notable features include live translation powered by Apple Intelligence, heart rate monitoring, IP67 water and dust resistance and the ability to recharge via both an Apple Charger and MagSafe wireless charger. There's even new XXS ear tips, for those of you that have struggled with the larger sizes on past AirPods models.
Just make sure to take advantage of this deal while you can. Discounted AirPods tend to sell pretty quickly, and the last thing you need is to miss out on this all-time low price because someone else got to them first. By which I mean, don't wait for Black Friday in the hopes that they might drop to a lower price — that isn't likely to happen.
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Tom is the Tom's Guide's UK Phones Editor, tackling the latest smartphone news and vocally expressing his opinions about upcoming features or changes. It's long way from his days as editor of Gizmodo UK, when pretty much everything was on the table. He’s usually found trying to squeeze another giant Lego set onto the shelf, draining very large cups of coffee, or complaining about how terrible his Smart TV is.
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