There's no better time to buy a new camera or upgrade your existing kit than during Black Friday week — and it's finally here. Whether you're on the market for a new mirrorless snapper or looking to gift one to your loved one, I've got you covered.

I test the best mirrorless cameras for a living and I've trawled through hundreds of deals to find you the best ones. If you're a beginner looking to step up from smartphone photography, the Canon EOS R100 and its 18-45mm kit lens are currently 34% off at Amazon. For vloggers, on the other hand, I'd recommend the Canon EOS R50 V which is down to $749 at Amazon right now.

Intermediate and professional photographers don't need to feel left out either. If you want a powerful full frame camera that delivers no-holds-barred performance, check out the Sony A7 III. This camera (and its lens) are a whopping $1,000 off at Adorama until 29 November.

That's just three out of the 11 best Black Friday deals I've found on Sony, Canon, Nikon, Lumix and Fujifilm cameras, so of course, there's more where that came from. Keep reading for my top deals right now, and check out my photography gift guide if you don't know what to buy your friends or family!

Best Black Friday mirrorless camera deals

Body + Lens Save $1,000 Sony A7 III + 24-105mm lens: was $3,396 now $2,396 at Adorama The Sony A7 III is a couple generations old now, but at this price, it's well worth buying. The camera, along with a 24-105mm lens, is a whopping $1,000 off right now. This is a versatile 24.2MP full camera with fast hybrid autofocus, 10fps continuous shooting, 5-axis IBIS, and long battery life. This deal is simply too good to ignore. Read more Read less ▼

Body only Save $700 Nikon Z6 III : was $2,696 now $1,996 at Adorama The Nikon Z6 III is the "ultimate hybrid" as we called it in our 4.5-star review. Feature-rich with top notch image quality (24.5MP), extensive video features and speedy performance, the Z6III is a well-balanced creative tool that excels at both still and video capture. Pros and enthusiasts will appreciate this excellent camera’s versatility. Read more Read less ▼

Body only Save $402 Panasonic Lumix GH7: was $2,199 now $1,797 at Amazon Get the Panasomic Lumix GH7 if you want a beast for video work. It records 5.8K/30P, C4K, and 4K/120P or FHD/240P slow motion video, and you can record directly to an external SSD or livestream to YouTube. The camera supports Apple ProRes RAW, too. Stabilization works excellently in both photography and videography, and the GH7 uses an Intelligent Hybrid AF system unlike its predecessor. Read more Read less ▼

Body only Save $450 Canon EOS RP: was $1,149 now $699 at Adorama Though the Canon EOS RP is a few years old now, it's still a formidable compact camera that's worth getting just because of this deal. It captures good stills with its 26.2MP sensor, and it's capable of recording 4K video, too. Its fully articulated touchscreen monitor, tactile controls, and ease of use make it great for beginners. Read more Read less ▼

Body only Save $100 Fujifilm X-T50: was $1,599 now $1,499 at Adorama I get to test some really cool cameras, but I loved the Fujifilm X-T50 so much that I ended up buying my own! This retro-looking beauty packs a 40.2MP sensor, excellent in-body image stabilization and reliable autofocus. The film simulation dial is handy for creating stunning straight-out-of-camera shots, and the camera itself handles sublimely. Read more Read less ▼

Body + Lens Save $100 Fujifilm X-E5 + 23mm lens: was $1,899 now $1,799 at Amazon The Fujifilm X-E5 is a sizable evolution of the X-E line, and it features a 40.2MP sensor, powerful autofocus, and 6.2K/30p video. It packs Fuji’s typical premium build quality, great handling and tactile controls, including a new film simulation dial. The X-E5 champions the shooting experience, and as such, Fuji has fitted it with easy ways to turn off and simplify displays, plus an EVF mode that simulates the experience of using an OVF. Read more Read less ▼

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