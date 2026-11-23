Black Friday camera deals are now live — save up to $1,000 on Sony, Canon, Nikon, Lumix and Fujifilm
I sifted through hundreds of deals just for you
There's no better time to buy a new camera or upgrade your existing kit than during Black Friday week — and it's finally here. Whether you're on the market for a new mirrorless snapper or looking to gift one to your loved one, I've got you covered.
I test the best mirrorless cameras for a living and I've trawled through hundreds of deals to find you the best ones. If you're a beginner looking to step up from smartphone photography, the Canon EOS R100 and its 18-45mm kit lens are currently 34% off at Amazon. For vloggers, on the other hand, I'd recommend the Canon EOS R50 V which is down to $749 at Amazon right now.
Intermediate and professional photographers don't need to feel left out either. If you want a powerful full frame camera that delivers no-holds-barred performance, check out the Sony A7 III. This camera (and its lens) are a whopping $1,000 off at Adorama until 29 November.
That's just three out of the 11 best Black Friday deals I've found on Sony, Canon, Nikon, Lumix and Fujifilm cameras, so of course, there's more where that came from. Keep reading for my top deals right now, and check out my photography gift guide if you don't know what to buy your friends or family!
Quick links
- Shop all Black Friday deals on Amazon right now!
- Sony A7 III + 24-105mm lens: was $3,396 now $2,396 @ Adorama
- Nikon Z 30 + 16-50mm lens: was $946 now $596 @ Adorama
- Nikon Z6 III: was $2,696 now $1,996 @ Adorama
- Panasonic Lumix G97 + 12-60mm lens: was $849 now $547 @ Amazon
- Panasonic Lumix GH7: was $2,199 now $1,797 @ Amazon
- Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens: was $679 now $449 @ Amazon
- Canon EOS RP: was $1,149 now $699 @ Adorama
- Canon EOS R50 V + 14-30mm lens: was $949 now $749 @ Amazon
- Canon EOS R6 Mark III: was $2,799 now $2,599 @ Amazon
- Fujifilm X-T50: was $1,599 now $1,499 @ Adorama
- Fujifilm X-E5 + 23mm lens: was $1,899 now $1,799 @ Amazon
Best Black Friday mirrorless camera deals
The Sony A7 III is a couple generations old now, but at this price, it's well worth buying. The camera, along with a 24-105mm lens, is a whopping $1,000 off right now. This is a versatile 24.2MP full camera with fast hybrid autofocus, 10fps continuous shooting, 5-axis IBIS, and long battery life. This deal is simply too good to ignore.
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If you're a vlogger who doesn't necessarily care about stills, the Nikon Z 30 is a solid investment. Compact and lightweight, it's ideal for travel, and it packs reliable autofocus. It records 4K video at 30fps, and the fully articulated touchscreen enables you to shoot at awkward angles.
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The Nikon Z6 III is the "ultimate hybrid" as we called it in our 4.5-star review. Feature-rich with top notch image quality (24.5MP), extensive video features and speedy performance, the Z6III is a well-balanced creative tool that excels at both still and video capture. Pros and enthusiasts will appreciate this excellent camera’s versatility.
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The Panasonic Lumix G97 is a great camera for beginners and intermediate photographers. Its little sensor defies the typical constraints of the Micro Four Thirds format, producing lovely images with respectable dynamic range and low light performance. It handles well, is built beautifully and features 5-stop stabilization.
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Get the Panasomic Lumix GH7 if you want a beast for video work. It records 5.8K/30P, C4K, and 4K/120P or FHD/240P slow motion video, and you can record directly to an external SSD or livestream to YouTube. The camera supports Apple ProRes RAW, too. Stabilization works excellently in both photography and videography, and the GH7 uses an Intelligent Hybrid AF system unlike its predecessor.
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The Canon EOS R100 has long been our top choice for beginners and those stepping up from smartphone photography. Compact and lightweight, the EOS R100 is a joy to handle, and it's simple to use. It takes lovely 24.1MP images and is capable of shooting 4K video, too.
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Though the Canon EOS RP is a few years old now, it's still a formidable compact camera that's worth getting just because of this deal. It captures good stills with its 26.2MP sensor, and it's capable of recording 4K video, too. Its fully articulated touchscreen monitor, tactile controls, and ease of use make it great for beginners.
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Few vlogging cameras are better than the Canon EOS R50 V, and I simply adore its solid build, compact design, and videography chops. The EOS R50 V's capable of recording smooth 4K/60fps video and capturing 24.2MP stills. Its video-first design means it sports dual recording buttons and a dial dedicated to different video modes.
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If you need a powerful mid-range camera, the Canon EOS R6 Mark III is a no-brainer. I've taken over 6,000 photos on it and I think it's a masterpiece. A 32.5MP sensor, 7K Open Gate video, a full-size HDMI port, and CFExpress Type-B support make the EOS R6 Mark III a formidable mid-range camera. Detailed images, best-in-class autofocus, effective IBIS, and a 40fps drive — what more could you want?
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I get to test some really cool cameras, but I loved the Fujifilm X-T50 so much that I ended up buying my own! This retro-looking beauty packs a 40.2MP sensor, excellent in-body image stabilization and reliable autofocus. The film simulation dial is handy for creating stunning straight-out-of-camera shots, and the camera itself handles sublimely.
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The Fujifilm X-E5 is a sizable evolution of the X-E line, and it features a 40.2MP sensor, powerful autofocus, and 6.2K/30p video. It packs Fuji’s typical premium build quality, great handling and tactile controls, including a new film simulation dial. The X-E5 champions the shooting experience, and as such, Fuji has fitted it with easy ways to turn off and simplify displays, plus an EVF mode that simulates the experience of using an OVF.
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Nikita is a Senior Writer on the Reviews team at Tom's Guide. She's a lifelong gaming and photography enthusiast, always on the lookout for the latest tech. Having worked as a Sub Editor and Writer for Canon EMEA, she has interviewed photographers from all over the world and working in different genres.
When she’s not working, Nikita can usually be found sinking hours into RPGs on her PS5, flying a drone (she's a licensed drone pilot), at a concert, or watching F1. Her work has appeared in several publications including Motor Sport Magazine, NME, Marriott Bonvoy, The Independent, and Metro. You can follow her photography account on Instagram here.
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