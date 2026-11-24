My favorite budget headphones just got even cheaper for Black Friday — up to $150 off Sony, Beats, Nothing and more
Excellent sound at an excellent price
The Amazon Black Friday deals just keep coming, and some of the best cheap headphones have had their prices slashed for the deal event. I spend the whole year testing headphones and audio gear, so I know the best deals when I see them, and right now Sony, Beats, Nothing, JLab and many more have excellent savings.
Whether you're looking for something with excellent noise cancellation or a comfortable set of cans to carry you through a workday, there's something for everyone here with savings as big as $150.
I've created a list of my favorites that we've tested here at Tom's Guide so you don't have to trawl through the deals yourself, with quick links to the best deals.
Quick links
- Soundcore by Anker Q20i: was $69 now $37 @ Amazon
- Sony WH-CH530: was $69 now $38 @ Amazon
- JLab JBuds Lux ANC: was $84 now $47 @ Amazon
- CMF by Nothing Headphone Pro: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon
- Sony WH-CH730N: was $179 now $98 @ Amazon
- Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $99 @ Amazon
- Beats Studio Pro: was $299 now $149 @ Amazon
The Soundcore Q20i are comfortable and cheap headphones, made even cheaper by Black Friday price drops. They get the job done with solid sound and noise-canceling that can block out most ambient sound. They're available in a bunch of different colors, including White, Black, Blue Pink or Taupe, so there is definitely an option for everyone. Whether looking for a cheap set of drivers to take with you on your daily commute or for home listening.
Read moreRead less▼
A new release from Sony this year, the WH-CH530s are some of my favorite on-ear headphones, and at less than $40 for Black Friday, they're a must-have. I've been reaching for these headphones when heading to the gym, and the comfortable design is great for most situations. The headphones are available in a whole host of colors, including Black, Cobalt, Coral, Mint, Pink and White.
Read moreRead less▼
We loved the JBuds Lux when they landed on our testing table. They're comfortable and sound really good for something so cheap. The ANC is plenty to keep out the noise of the outside world as well. They fold up nice and small for easy travel, and last for a very impressive 40 hours with ANC turned on.
Read moreRead less▼
The CMF Headphone Pro have a surprisingly premium sound profile, and you can even tweak it in the companion app. The headphones are lightweight and stylish, and at under $50 this Black Friday, you really can't go wrong. You get premium sound, smart audio features, and the option of wired or LDAC playback.
Read moreRead less▼
The Sony WHCH730N are some of my favorite headphones I tested this year — there’s a lot to like about them. They have exceptional sound quality and effective ANC. I can wear them all day long and still feel comfortable, and the battery life is pretty epic.
Read moreRead less▼
The Beats Solo 4 are tried-and-true headphones that are really impressive for their price. With $100 off for Black Friday, now is a great time to make the most of the high-res playback and 50-hour battery life offered by these headphones.
Read moreRead less▼
I've been a Beats Studio Pro user for many years now, and these are headphones I know I can always rely on. They're $150 off for Black Friday, so you can enjoy the 40-hour battery at a far cheaper price. I've relied on these cans for everything from commuting to working at my desk, and I find them comfortable to wear all day long.
Read moreRead less▼
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Ashley is a staff writer on the the Reviews team at Tom’s Guide. She has a master’s degree in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University and a BA in Journalism, Media and Sociology. She has written for titles including Women’s Health UK, writing health and wellness stories, and Virgin Radio UK, specializing in entertainment news and celebrity interviews. She has reported on a variety of topics including music, literature, motorsport, entertainment and health. She has previously reviewed live music events, books, and wellness products but discovering the top audio equipment on the market is what she does best. When she is not testing out the latest tech, you can find her either curled up with a cup of tea and a good novel or out hiking.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.