The Amazon Black Friday deals just keep coming, and some of the best cheap headphones have had their prices slashed for the deal event. I spend the whole year testing headphones and audio gear, so I know the best deals when I see them, and right now Sony, Beats, Nothing, JLab and many more have excellent savings.

Whether you're looking for something with excellent noise cancellation or a comfortable set of cans to carry you through a workday, there's something for everyone here with savings as big as $150.

I've created a list of my favorites that we've tested here at Tom's Guide so you don't have to trawl through the deals yourself, with quick links to the best deals.

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Soundcore by Anker Q20i: was $69 now $37 at Amazon The Soundcore Q20i are comfortable and cheap headphones, made even cheaper by Black Friday price drops. They get the job done with solid sound and noise-canceling that can block out most ambient sound. They're available in a bunch of different colors, including White, Black, Blue Pink or Taupe, so there is definitely an option for everyone. Whether looking for a cheap set of drivers to take with you on your daily commute or for home listening. Read more Read less ▼

Sony WH-CH530: was $69 now $38 at Amazon A new release from Sony this year, the WH-CH530s are some of my favorite on-ear headphones, and at less than $40 for Black Friday, they're a must-have. I've been reaching for these headphones when heading to the gym, and the comfortable design is great for most situations. The headphones are available in a whole host of colors, including Black, Cobalt, Coral, Mint, Pink and White. Read more Read less ▼

JLab JBuds Lux ANC: was $84 now $47 at Amazon We loved the JBuds Lux when they landed on our testing table. They're comfortable and sound really good for something so cheap. The ANC is plenty to keep out the noise of the outside world as well. They fold up nice and small for easy travel, and last for a very impressive 40 hours with ANC turned on. Read more Read less ▼

Sony WH-CH730N: was $179 now $98 at Amazon The Sony WHCH730N are some of my favorite headphones I tested this year — there’s a lot to like about them. They have exceptional sound quality and effective ANC. I can wear them all day long and still feel comfortable, and the battery life is pretty epic. Read more Read less ▼

Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $99 at Amazon The Beats Solo 4 are tried-and-true headphones that are really impressive for their price. With $100 off for Black Friday, now is a great time to make the most of the high-res playback and 50-hour battery life offered by these headphones. Read more Read less ▼