I test Bluetooth speakers for a living — and these are the early Black Friday deals I'm recommending to music lovers

With Black Friday just around the corner, it's only natural to want to wait until then to purchase gifts for Christmas, or simply treat yourself. But if you look at some of your favorite brands on Amazon right now, you'll see they already have some incredible deals ahead of the Thanksgiving sales event.

I'm a reviews writer here at Tom's Guide, meaning I get to go hands-on with the newest tech gadgets, so you know whether to buy or skip. Over the past two years, I've had the chance to test out dozens of the best Bluetooth speakers, and I found out that you don't need to spend loads of money to get great sound.

I've tested and listened to some of the finest Bluetooth speakers that don't break the bank, and some of them have major price reductions before Black Friday.

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Anker Soundcore 2 : was $44 now $29 at Amazon The Soundcore 2 speaker by Anker has been one of my most reliable speakers for many years. Originally released in 2017, this speaker still holds up and remains a firm favorite with my friends and me on trips. It's the speaker we use in the bathroom while getting ready as well as poolside since its IPX7 durability rating means it can withstand being submerged in water for 30 minutes. The battery life also lasts 24 hours, so it's always enough for two to three days of listening for me. It may be a dated model, but for $29, you really can't go wrong for reliability. Read more Read less ▼

Ultimate Ears Miniroll: was $79 now $41 at Amazon The Ultimate Ears Miniroll is super small, but it's a force to be reckoned with. It's about the same size as a Google Nest Mini 2, so it's portable, and the rugged design makes it suited to almost any adventure. It also gets really loud, making it an ideal choice if you want to play some music at the park with friends, or just use it for an at-home dance party. It has 12 hours of battery life, so it's good for a day of listening, and with an IP67 durability rating, you can take it with you anywhere, whatever the weather. Read more Read less ▼

Beats Pill : was $149 now $99 at Amazon Now this is a dose of nostalgia. I remember when the first Beats Pill came out, and everyone had to have them in the funkiest color. Well, the 2024 version of the speaker comes in five colors, and with an IP67 durability rating, it's ready for anything. The small 'pill' size makes it highly portable, with a handy wrist strap for security. The 24-hour battery life is a major win here too, so you can have multiple listening sessions without needing to charge up. At $50 off, this is a great pre-Black Friday deal. Read more Read less ▼

Tozo PE1: was $29 now $19 at Amazon The Tozo PE1 is already a budget wonder, but with this price reduction, it's a total no-brainer. After testing it over a year ago, it quickly became one of my favorite ultra-budget speakers. It's waterproof, compact and has a user-friendly companion app to perfect the sound — what more do you need? Read more Read less ▼

CMF By Nothing Speaker M : was $109 now $89 at Amazon We recently tested this speaker in our labs and were totally blown away, not only by the look, but also by the great sound. It looks just like a milk carton, and the moo-sic (I'm so sorry) sounds crisp, with a refined mid-range. It has an IP68 durability rating, making it dustproof and waterproof. The coolest function is the NFC tag for instant pairing with a tap of your phone — just a totally cool gadget. Read more Read less ▼

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