Sonos is one of the best-known names in multi-room audio, but its collection of speakers, soundbars, headphones and subwoofers doesn't come cheap. I've been using Sonos products in my own house for over a decade, and I always wait until Black Friday to upgrade to my system.

One of my favorite combos is using the excellent Sonos Ace headphones with my Beam soundbar to swap between room-filling audio and private listening with the TV Swap feature. The Sonos Ace are now just $229 at Amazon, which is the lowest price they've ever been. And a Beam Gen 2 soundbar is down 39% to $339 right now!

I know Sonos has (rightly) taken a battering for app mistakes in recent years but what I love about it is that you can take opportunities like Black Friday to build out your system without necessarily having to chuck away what you replace. Personally, I'm eyeing up the Sonos Move 2, which is $100 off — and it'll mean my current Sonos Move (Gen 1) can be relocated to the garage.

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Here are the best Sonos deals I've seen (so far) for both the U.S. and the U.K., and I'll make sure to update this page with any new deals I spot as we get closer to Black Friday itself.

Best Sonos Black Friday deals US

Lowest Price! Sonos Ace: was $349 now $229 at Amazon The Sonos Ace were the first over-ear headphones from Sonos and a pretty darn good attempt, too. They've since been replaced by a successor but that means the original model has dropped down to its lowest ever price. You get big, airy sound and some very good spatial tuning. The 30 hours of battery is a big bonus, and it helped them earn a 4.5-star review on launch. This is their lowest price ever and they're the same headphones I use myself most days. Read more Read less ▼

Save $160 Sonos Beam Gen 2: was $499 now $339 at Amazon The Beam Gen 2 is a step up from the Beam Gen 1 I use in my house and despite its small footprint, it can easily fill a room with sound. Check out our 4-star review to see why we rate this bar so highly. As discussed, you can build out a Sonos system so the Beam Gen 2 can connect to the sub and Era 100 elsewhere on this list for extra surround and extra bass. Read more Read less ▼

Save $250 Sonos Arc Ultra: was $1,099 now $849 at Amazon The Sonos Arc Ultra is a wicked soundbar with incredible Dolby Atmos for your movies. If you want the best bass you'll want to add some form of subwoofer (the Sub 4 or Sub mini), but then you've got one of the best "out of box" home theater setups around. Read more Read less ▼

Lowest Price! Save $100 Sonos Sub Mini: was $499 now $399 at Amazon This Sub Mini deal is a solid $100 off, although the starting price has been hiked since last year, so while it's a discount, it's not the biggest saving it could possibly be. However, the product itself is excellent (I own one of these) and it's surprisingly powerful for something so compact. You'll get the extra rumbles and shakes in your movies and it'll fill out the low end in your music. Looks pretty slick, too — especially in white. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Sonos Move 2: was $499 now $399 at Amazon The Sonos Move 2 packs some serious upgrades with a battery life boost to 24 hours for all-day listening on the move (up from 10 hours on the original Move) as well as simultaneous Bluetooth and Wi-Fi pairing. It looks identical to the original Move except that it's also available in an olive colorway. Read more Read less ▼

Best Sonos Black Friday deals UK

Sonos Roam 2: was £179 now £139 at Currys This little smart speaker is compact and versatile. I have the original Roam and it will connect to your Wi-Fi at home and then swap to Bluetooth when you're out and about. There are 10 hours of playback from a full charge — don't use it all up at once! Read more Read less ▼

Sonos Ray: was £199 now £169 at Currys This is a rich-sounding soundbar for something so small. It's the perfect audio center for a small room, giving out loads of sound without taking up much space. One thing I like about it is, even before the discount, it's a solid budget option. Not everything Sonos makes has to be a wallet-crusher. Read more Read less ▼

Save £110 Sonos Beam (gen 2): was £449 now £339 at Currys This compact soundbar supports Dolby Atmos for a wider soundstage when you're watching movies. You can even connect other Sonos speakers to it to act as a physical surround — a mini home cinema, just for you. As well as being reduced in the U.S., British readers can nab a discount on this bar, too. Read more Read less ▼

Save £90 Sonos Sub Mini: was £429 now £339 at Currys If you want some extra bass to go with your Sonos system but don't want something as big and impressive as the Sub 4, then the Sub mini is the way to go. It provides a lovely meaty kick to your movies and enriches the sound of your TV shows. Read more Read less ▼

Save £100 Sonos Era 300: was £499 now £399 at Currys The Sonos Era 300 is a mighty wireless speaker, providing Dolby Atmos listening to compatible tracks. It sounds incredibly rich, and you can connect two of them together (if you're feeling flush) for a stereo sound that beats the heck out of similarly priced options. Read more Read less ▼

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