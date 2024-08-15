When do the Labor Day mattress sales begin and end? Everything you need to know to grab a good deal

When do the Labor Day sales begin and end? And are some sales already live? We’ll answer those questions and more in this guide, helping you to grab the best bargains possible if you’re looking to buy one of the best mattresses on the market.

This year’s Labor Day mattress sales guide is constantly being updated to show you the brands offering early discounts, with some generous deals already live. Our key info will help you find the best deals and discounts, as well as allowing you to see which deals may extend beyond the weekend. Let’s investigate the Labor Day sales in more detail.

Today's best mattress sales

When is Labor Day and when do the sales begin?

Although many brands have already launched Labor Day sales, many of these are actually just the usual deals they offer repackaged as Labor Day savings. For the best deals, we’d recommend waiting until a week or two before Labor Day to start searching. Labor Day itself is on Monday 2nd September.

Many of the larger brands will also extend sales beyond Labor Day itself, meaning you may find discounts on offer until the following weekend.

What you can expect from the Labor Day sales

We have historically seen good deals and offers from the Labor Day sales, both online and in store. But, as previously mentioned, some of the discounts you’ll come across will just be the same deals that brands run every month. In general, the best discounts will be offered by the brands themselves nearer to Labor Day, although occasionally a third-party retailer will make an even better offer.

In general, the biggest discounts tend to be offered on mattresses, but mattress toppers, bedding and pillows can sometimes be found in the sales as well. We expect to see major discounts from these brands:

Saatva

DreamCloud

Nectar

Helix Sleep

Casper

Emma

Tempur-Pedic

Brooklyn Bedding

Purple

Is Labor Day a good time to buy a mattress?

You’ll find some of the best hybrid mattresses and best memory foam mattresses discounted for Labor Day, giving plenty of options for those looking for a new bed. Labor Day is a great time to buy a new mattress, with some deals rivalling those you’ll find on Black Friday. It’s true that you may save a little more at that time, but many brands offer discounts that make it worth buying now.

Labor Day is also the last major sale event of the year before Black Friday in November, and you’ll usually see the best prices offered during the summer months. As long as the brand in question isn’t just offering its normal deal price, you should be able to make a decent saving on Labor Day.

Early Labor Day mattress deals live now

Saatva Classic: from $1,395 now $1,195 at Saatva

Best for: All sleeping styles, those looking for customization options

Benefits: Lifetime warranty | 365-night trial | Free white glove delivery

Summary: The Saatva Classic is our best hybrid mattress of 2024, offered in three firmness levels and two heights to suit all sleeping styles and body weights. Our testers in our Saatva Classic mattress review found that it did an excellent job of easing lower back pain and cradling pressure points, as well as providing great temperature regulation. A queen size mattress is currently reduced to $1,795 with a $300 discount, but we’d expect to see this drop further to $1,695 for Labor Day itself.

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: Save up to $1,236 at DreamCloud

Best for: Back and stomach sleepers

Benefits: Lifetime warranty | 365-night trial | Free shipping and returns

Summary: In our DreamCloud Hybrid mattress review , our testers found the mattress particularly suited to back and stomach sleepers, thanks to its firmer feel. It might be incredibly reasonably priced, but the DreamCloud offers a luxurious feel and finish. You can also expect a cool night’s sleep, with cooling gel-infused memory foam and breathable coils. There’s an evergreen mattress sale on the DreamCloud, which means a queen size is always $665 (MSRP $1,483) and we don’t expect to see any larger discount on Labor Day.

Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress: Save up to $700 at Nectar

Best for: Side sleepers

Benefits: Lifetime warranty | 365-night trial | Free shipping and returns

Summary: Nectar’s flagship mattress has recently undergone a revamp, with some changes in the layers and materials used. The new therapeutic memory foam adds more pressure relief and responsive contouring, but this is still one of the best mattresses for side sleepers on the market. Our testers of the original Nectar mattress also found it comfortable for back sleepers. Again, this mattress has an evergreen discount – 40% in this case, meaning a queen size is $649 (MSRP $1,099).

When do Labor Day sales begin and end FAQs

Is Labor Day better than Black Friday for mattress sales?

Depending on the brand, you can often expect slightly better discounts on mattresses during Black Friday, rather than Labor Day. However, Labor day is most often the last sale before Black Friday, in November. So, if you’re in need of a new mattress soon, then Labor Day is probably your best bet.