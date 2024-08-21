Nectar Mattress Labor Day Sale 2024: Save up to 50% in Labor Day sales

Nectar's Labor Day sale is here, with up to 40% off all mattresses and up to 50% off bed bundles at Nectar. This evergreen deal offers generous discounts on some of our favorite memory foam and hybrid mattresses, so even though it's not an unusual saving, this is still a Labor Day sale that demands your attention.

Among the discounts is the Nectar Classic, which we rate among the best mattresses of 2024. In a sale that's even better than Black Friday, a queen size Nectar Classic is now only $649 (was $1,387), and you can enjoy a full year's trial plus a lifetime warranty.

We know from experience that the Labor Day mattress sales are an excellent time to invest in a new bed (especially if you want better sleep before Black Friday). In this guide we'll explore why we're shopping the Nectar mattress sale, which Nectar mattress you should buy for your sleep needs, and what we predict is to come in the Labor Day sales.

Nectar Labor Day mattress sale 2024: Top 5 deals

1. Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress: was from $934 now $349 at Nectar

The Nectar Classic is an affordable all-foam bed with a versatile feel that tops our best memory foam mattress list. A light contouring 'hug' alleviates pressure at the touch points (so you can avoid waking up with sore spots) and in our Nectar Mattress review we found the medium firm feel best suits side and back sleepers. We were also impressed with the temperature regulation — all-foam beds have a tendency to sleep warm, but the Nectar maintains a neutral feel all night long. The current Labor Day sales reduces a queen from $1,387 to $649, for a saving that's even better than Black Friday. Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping

2. Nectar Classic Hybrid Mattress: was from $1,013 now $499 at Nectar

The Nectar Classic Hybrid is a spring-and-foam alternative to the all-foam original, for those who prefer a bed with some bounce (but don't want to break the budget). Competitively priced for a quality hybrid, the Nectar Classic Hybrid pairs contouring foams with the edge-to-edge support of coils. We recommend it for back sleepers and those who enjoy a more traditional sleep feel. With up to 40% off, a queen Nectar Classic Hybrid is now only $799 (was $1,483). Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping

3. Nectar Premier Hybrid Mattress: was from $1,116 now $799 at Nectar

Sitting in the middle of the Nectar range, the Premier Hybrid is an upgrade to the Classic Hybrid with enhanced support to reduce aches and pains. In our Nectar Premier Hybrid Mattress review we highlighted the responsive back support, which promotes spinal alignment to alleviate back pain. We recommend the Nectar Premier Hybrid if you often wake up aching and you want to enjoy a more refreshing start to your day. You have to pay slightly more for the upgraded comfort of the Nectar Premier Hybrid — a queen is currently $1,099, reduced from $2,017 — but that's still a good price for a bed we rate among the best hybrid mattresses. Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping

4. Nectar Luxe Memory Foam Mattress: was from $1,572 now $999 at Nectar

Hot sleeper? The Nectar Luxe Memory Foam Mattress is the coolest bed in the Nectar line up, a revamped take on the Nectar Premier Copper mattress that we awarded 4.5 out of 5 stars for temperature regulation. The breathable cooling cover features moisture-wicking fibers to dispel heat and leave you feeling fresher. For even better cooling, upgrade to the Nectar Luxe Hybrid, which includes tall open coils that allow warm air to circulate and dissipate. In the up to 40% off Nectar Labor Day sale, a queen all-foam Luxe is $1,249 (from $3,214). This is a major saving on one of the best cooling mattresses. Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping

5. Nectar Premier Adjustable Bundle: was from $3,020 now $1,248 at Nectar

Bundle deals are often the best way to save on a Nectar mattress, and with up to 50% off this adjustable bed set, you can enjoy a generous discount on a full bed set up. The adjustable base features zero gravity positioning which can reduce snoring and ease back pain, and if you upgrade to the premier bed frame you'll also get in-built head and foot massage. You can choose any Nectar mattress to bundle in with your bed adjustable base, so consider just what you want from your bed. Advanced cooling? Opt for the Luxe. Better spinal support? Try the Premier Hybrid. Or just simple cushioned comfort? You can't go wrong with the Nectar Classic Memory Foam. Benefits: Lifetime warranty | Free shipping

When does the 2024 Nectar Labor Day sale start?

The Nectar Labor Day sale event has already started, with Nectar offering up to 40% off mattresses and up to 50% off bundles. This is the same deal we've been seeing from Nectar throughout this year, so you can go ahead and ignore the countdown on the Nectar site — we'll be very surprised if the deal ends when the countdown reaches zero.

Nectar does run occasional up to 50% off flash sales, but they're rare. This increased discount has happened a few times this year, and although it sounds impressive, the extra saving is typically only reserved for a few mattresses in a few sizes.

If you really want a bigger discount, there's a chance one of these flash sales will appear before or after Labor Day (they rarely happen on the big day itself). However, we don't recommend getting your hopes up — even if up to 50% goes live, it's unlikely to be on your chosen mattress in the right size. However, as we expect the same sale to stick around post-Labor Day, you're unlikely to miss out on the deal by holding your horses.

Is the Nectar Mattress worth it?

The Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress offers excellent value for a high quality all-foam mattress. Nectar is a hugely popular brand, delivering reliable mattresses with consistent quality — and they're pretty comfortable too.

While the Nectar Mattress can't compare to the sleep experience of a premium bed, it is more than half the price of most luxury models, including the Saatva Classic Mattress (our number one bed). And for the money you will be getting pressure relieving cushioning, sturdy support, and good temperature regulation.

If you have a little more room in the budget, consider upgrading to the Premier or Luxe Nectar range. These are still well priced mattresses, but you'll be getting increased support and (if you opt for the Luxe) even better cooling.

Is this year's Nectar Labor Day sale any good?

This year's Nectar Labor Day sale is the same deal we've been seeing the past year at Nectar — but that doesn't mean it's not worth your attention. The sale might not be surprising, but the final price is impressive. We rate the Nectar Classic Memory Foam as one of the best value mattresses on the market.

So what does that mean in the Labor Day sales? Primarily, that you shouldn't dismiss a Nectar mattress just because the deal hasn't changed. You might not be getting a special sale for Labor Day, but you will still be getting a high quality mattress at an affordable price.

With any mattress sale, it's important to compare the final price to the quality of the mattress. It's easy to be tricked by a mega discount and end up buying a bed that doesn't suit your needs. We have plenty of advice on how to choose a mattress, as well as how much you should pay for a mattress.

Where to find the best Nectar Labor Day mattress sales

The best place to buy a Nectar mattress this Labor Day is from the Nectar online store. Here you can find the full mattress line up in every size, plus the best bundle deals. You'll also get some impressive extras, like a full year's sleep trial and a lifetime warranty.

Nectar mattresses can also be found online at third-party retailers, including the Nectar Amazon store. Here you'll typically spot the same prices and benefits as shopping directly from Nectar. However, we also recommend buying from the brand, as you'll typically get the best aftercare (which is needed, if anything goes wrong).

Is Labor Day a good time to buy a Nectar?

Labor Day is a good time to buy a Nectar mattress, but to be completely honest, it's always a good time to buy a Nectar mattress. The deals are consistently good, offering impressive value on mattresses that our sleep team highly recommend.

Last Black Friday (2023) we saw Nectar release a massive sale in early November— up to 40% off all mattresses. Sound familiar? Yep, the current Nectar mattress deal has stuck around since Black Friday last year, with only minor fluctuations in price.

What does that mean looking forward? If Nectar follows the pattern of last year, we might see a price shake up sometime in November. That isn't necessarily a good thing, as we might see the prices rise (the current queen price for a Nectar Classic Memory Foam is actually lower than it was on Black Friday). Shopping now gets you a good price, without the gamble of waiting for November.

What is the Nectar 365-night trial?

Nectar offers a 365-night trial, and this premium benefit is a major selling point for these mid-range beds. But what actually is it? A sleep trial is essentially a testing period for the mattress. It's a time for you to sleep on the bed and learn how it feels / if it works for your sleep style. If you decide the bed isn't for you, and you're still within the trial period, you can return it for a refund.

With Nectar, this trial period lasts a full year. That allows you to test the bed in a range of circumstances and seasons, so you can really learn the feel. By the end of the trial you'll know if you're comfortable in mid-winter and the heat of summer. A long trial also indicates the company has faith in their mattress — even after a year, you'll still be sleeping comfortably.