This ultra-thin pillow speaker helps me fall asleep fast without uncomfortable earbuds — and it's 25% off in Prime Day deal
As a side sleeper, I love using the Jabees Peace Duo Pillow Speaker to block out noisy neighbors without hurting my ears
I need a quiet, distraction-free environment to fall asleep fast but while Prime Day is full of deals on ANC headphones, as a side sleeper, these chunky earbuds can hurt my ears. And that's where the Jabees Peace Duo Pillow Speaker, now $44.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon, steps in.
A great contactless alternative to the best sleep headphones, the Peace Duo Pillow Speaker relies on bone conduction technology to play noise-masking sleep sounds. Simply place the speaker under your pillow, and you'll hear soothing sleep sounds as soon as you rest your head.
I recently tested this under-the-pillow speaker and was blown away by how clear my noise-masking white noise sounded. I fell asleep fast, even with my noisy neighbors chatting well into the night. Here's why I think the Peace Duo Pillow Speaker discount is one of the best Amazon October Prime Day deals this year.
This 25% discount on the Jabees Peace Duo Pillow Speaker is one of the best Amazon Prime Day sleep deals I've seen this year. Up until now, the Peace Duo Pillow Speaker have been discounted to just under $50 (MSRP:$59.99), so I think the standard deal will creep back once Prime Day is over. Don't miss your chance to save extra.
Our Jabees Peace Duo Pillow Speaker review: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★ (30+ reviews)
How the Peace Duo Pillow speaker helps me fall asleep fast
As well as access to these exclusive Prime Big Deal Days savings, you can get free Prime shipping, access to Prime Video streaming, Prime Music, Amazon Luna gaming, unlimited cloud photo storage and a whole lot more. Plus, college students get 6 months free and 50% off membership.
While you can read all about my experience using the pillow speaker in my Jabees PEACE Duo Pillow Speaker review, here's a quick look at why I love it.
I hate the sound of talking or music playing (either from neighbors, roommates, or a TV left playing in another room) when I'm trying to sleep.
Sleep earbuds are amazing at blocking out sleep-disrupting noise or playing soothing sleep sounds like white noise, but they can be hard on the ear canals (especially when side sleeping)
The pillow speaker completely avoids that problem. It's a compact, cordless sound machine that uses bone-conduction technology to transmit audio directly through your pillow.
Positioned underneath your head, it plays ambient soundscapes—like pink noise or rain—that only I can hear, making it ideal for side sleepers, couples, or dorm rooms.
I was a little afraid that I would feel the speaker through my pillow and find it uncomfortable, but the thin, compact design means it's totally non-obtrusive. It's also easy to set up and supports both Bluetooth streaming and screen-free SD card playback.
However, it isn't suitable for everyone. Back sleepers and memory foam pillow users may find the volume too quiet, and the audio clarity is insufficient for spoken content like guided sleep meditations or sleep stories.
Despite these limits, I thinks it's still a comfortable alternative to wearing sleep earbuds.
Looking for a cheaper noise-blocking alternative?
While sleep earbuds are loaded with tech, including Bluetooth and ANC, to offer maximum noise masking, there's no denying they can take their toll on ear canals. However, I swear by the Loop Quiet 2 earplugs for a peaceful night, even if they're decidedly low-tech. The ultra-gentle, side-friendly silicone design doesn't hurt my ears, and while it can't offer the silence of the QuietOn 4 ANC earbuds, they still muffle noisy neighbors effectively so I can go to sleep in minutes.
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Frances Daniels is a PPA-accredited journalist and Sleep Staff Writer at Tom's Guide with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. Her role includes covering mattress and sleep news and writing sleep product reviews and buyer's guides, including our Best Hybrid Mattress 2025 guide. She is interested in the relationship between sleep and health, interviewing an array of experts to create in-depth articles about topics such as nutrition, sleep disorders, sleep hygiene, and mattress care. She is also our specialist on mattress toppers — producing bed topper reviews and taking care of our Best Mattress Toppers 2025 guide — and leads content relating to fiberglass-free beds for a non-toxic sleep. Outside of Tom's Guide, she has written for Ideal Home and Marie Claire.
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