I need a quiet, distraction-free environment to fall asleep fast but while Prime Day is full of deals on ANC headphones, as a side sleeper, these chunky earbuds can hurt my ears. And that's where the Jabees Peace Duo Pillow Speaker, now $44.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon, steps in.

A great contactless alternative to the best sleep headphones, the Peace Duo Pillow Speaker relies on bone conduction technology to play noise-masking sleep sounds. Simply place the speaker under your pillow, and you'll hear soothing sleep sounds as soon as you rest your head.

I recently tested this under-the-pillow speaker and was blown away by how clear my noise-masking white noise sounded. I fell asleep fast, even with my noisy neighbors chatting well into the night. Here's why I think the Peace Duo Pillow Speaker discount is one of the best Amazon October Prime Day deals this year.

How the Peace Duo Pillow speaker helps me fall asleep fast

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While you can read all about my experience using the pillow speaker in my Jabees PEACE Duo Pillow Speaker review, here's a quick look at why I love it.

I hate the sound of talking or music playing (either from neighbors, roommates, or a TV left playing in another room) when I'm trying to sleep.

Sleep earbuds are amazing at blocking out sleep-disrupting noise or playing soothing sleep sounds like white noise, but they can be hard on the ear canals (especially when side sleeping)

The pillow speaker completely avoids that problem. It's a compact, cordless sound machine that uses bone-conduction technology to transmit audio directly through your pillow.

Positioned underneath your head, it plays ambient soundscapes—like pink noise or rain—that only I can hear, making it ideal for side sleepers, couples, or dorm rooms.

(Image credit: Future)

I was a little afraid that I would feel the speaker through my pillow and find it uncomfortable, but the thin, compact design means it's totally non-obtrusive. It's also easy to set up and supports both Bluetooth streaming and screen-free SD card playback.

However, it isn't suitable for everyone. Back sleepers and memory foam pillow users may find the volume too quiet, and the audio clarity is insufficient for spoken content like guided sleep meditations or sleep stories.

Despite these limits, I thinks it's still a comfortable alternative to wearing sleep earbuds.

Looking for a cheaper noise-blocking alternative?