The Withings Sleep Analyzer helped me finally fix my sleep schedule — and it's 20% off in last minute Amazon sale
This contactless tracker is the most convenient way to learn about your sleep and this rare deal saves you $40
I was a late convert to sleep tracking: I wanted to learn more about my sleep but hated wearing a watch to bed. The Withings Sleep Analyzer, now just $159.99 at Amazon (was $199.95), was the answer This contactless tracker is the easiest way to learn about your sleep health, even for the tech-adverse.
While the best sleep trackers typically need access to your wrist or finger to gather data, the Withings Sleep Analyzer takes a more distant approach. It sits beneath your mattress and uses high-powered sensors to detect even the tiniest movements. From this, it maps your sleep.
The Withings Sleep Analyzer is ideal for those looking to get started in sleep tracking, or anyone who's had a bad experience with a wearable. Once the Amazon October Prime Day deals end I predict this will go back to full price, so don't let the discount slip away.
The Withings Sleep Analyzer is an under-the-mattress sleep tracker that uses movement detection to form a picture of your night. Usually sold for $199.95, the Sleep Analyzer is 20% off in the Amazon Prime Day sleep sales, so you can pick it up for just $159.95. It includes snore detection and cardiovascular analysis, alongside a sleep score and sleep stage tracking.
Our Withings Sleep Analyzer review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★ (2,200+ reviews)
Why I love the Withings Sleep Analyzer
Using a tracker has shone a light on my bad sleep habits, which has helped me improve my overall sleep hygiene.
For example, I used to think I woke up at roughly the same time every day. Just two weeks with my Withings Mat exposed that lie. But now that I can see how jumbled my schedule is, I've taken steps to get it in order. And (who'd have guessed), that groggy feeling from oversleeping at the weekend is gone.
But there are a few features unique to the Withings Sleep Analyzer that have me recommending it today. One: you don't have to wear anything, making it among the most comfortable sleep trackers I've tested. The Oura Ring 5 is perhaps my favorite wearable because it's easy to forget about, but once the Withings is in place, you don't know it's there.
Two, you don't have to charge it, which means no missing data because your tracker died. I love the convenience of a screenfree tracker but I have some gaps in my nights from my Fitbit Air running out of battery without me noticing.
And three: there's no subscription required (although you can upgrade to Withings+ for data analysis.) All your metrics are free to access in the Withings app.
Not what you want? Try this instead...
if there's one downside to the Withings Sleep Analyzer it's that data is limited — it can only track your sleep. Wearables offer more all-round metrics, including the fitness tracking of the Fitbit Inspire 3. This smart band has a low profile, making it better for sleep than your standard smart watch. And at just $69.95 in the Prime Day sale (was $99.99), it's a bargain.
Our Fitbit Inspire 3 review: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ (27,900+ reviews)
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Ruth is an experienced Senior Staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things sleep and mattresses. She writes to help people sleep better, from how-tos to the latest deals to mattress reviews, and has interviewed an array of experts who share her passion. She is also our specialist on memory foam — she’s flown around the world to see memory foam being made — and leads our hotel mattress content. She has a deep interest in the link between sleep and health, and has tried enough mattresses, from Helix to Nectar to Simba, to know the right bed really can make a difference to your wellbeing. Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, Ruth worked as a sleep and mattress writer for our sister website, TechRadar.
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