I was a late convert to sleep tracking: I wanted to learn more about my sleep but hated wearing a watch to bed. The Withings Sleep Analyzer, now just $159.99 at Amazon (was $199.95), was the answer This contactless tracker is the easiest way to learn about your sleep health, even for the tech-adverse.

While the best sleep trackers typically need access to your wrist or finger to gather data, the Withings Sleep Analyzer takes a more distant approach. It sits beneath your mattress and uses high-powered sensors to detect even the tiniest movements. From this, it maps your sleep.

The Withings Sleep Analyzer is ideal for those looking to get started in sleep tracking, or anyone who's had a bad experience with a wearable. Once the Amazon October Prime Day deals end I predict this will go back to full price, so don't let the discount slip away.

Why I love the Withings Sleep Analyzer

Using a tracker has shone a light on my bad sleep habits, which has helped me improve my overall sleep hygiene.

For example, I used to think I woke up at roughly the same time every day. Just two weeks with my Withings Mat exposed that lie. But now that I can see how jumbled my schedule is, I've taken steps to get it in order. And (who'd have guessed), that groggy feeling from oversleeping at the weekend is gone.

(Image credit: Future)

But there are a few features unique to the Withings Sleep Analyzer that have me recommending it today. One: you don't have to wear anything, making it among the most comfortable sleep trackers I've tested. The Oura Ring 5 is perhaps my favorite wearable because it's easy to forget about, but once the Withings is in place, you don't know it's there.

Two, you don't have to charge it, which means no missing data because your tracker died. I love the convenience of a screenfree tracker but I have some gaps in my nights from my Fitbit Air running out of battery without me noticing.

And three: there's no subscription required (although you can upgrade to Withings+ for data analysis.) All your metrics are free to access in the Withings app.

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