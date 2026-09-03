Trapped with a snoring roommate? These 7 sleep gadgets will save your semester
Sleep through a snoring roommate's loudest nights with these deals on ear plugs, sleep headphones and more
One of the biggest challenges of sharing a dorm room is dealing with a snorer. If you're roommate keeps waking you up at 3 a.m. with their loud snoring, it can seem like the only thing you can do is just put up with it. However, I've found plenty of top-rated snore-masking gadgets that mean you don't have to.
For instance, the Soundcore Sleep A30 Earbuds, now $199.99 (was $229.99) at Amazon are considered the best sleep headphones on the market and use "adaptive snore-masking technology" to detect and cover snore sounds. If you're looking for cheaper sleep headphones, the MUSICOZY Sleep Headphones, now down from $19.99 to $16.99 at Amazon, are a great budget alternative.
But it's not just sleep headphone deals I'm highlighting below. I've also rounded up the most popular sound machines, speakers, and good old-fashioned earplugs that can help drown out the sounds of your roommate's snores. Most of these products are also discounted in this month's Labor Day mattress and sleep sales, so you can deal with your resident snorer without breaking the bank.
Let's start this deal round-up with the cheapest most time-honoured snore-covering solution: disposable earplugs. This 50-pair jar of Mack's Slim Fit Earplugs are designed for anyone who finds regular ear plugs too intrusive and big. With a Noise Reduction Rating of 31 dB — one of the highest ratings available for foam earplugs — they're well-suited for blocking loud snoring and narrow ear canals alike.
User score: ★★★★½ (11,000+ reviews)
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The Loop Quiet 2 Earplugs are somewhat of a fan favorite among our team of sleep writers. I, myself, love using them to block out city noise. The best part is that their reusable (and their soft silicone material is easy to clean) so you can wear them night after night. They also come with four different sized tips so you can choose the right fit for your ear canals.
User score: ★★★★ (32,000+ reviews)
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While earplugs may be a great choice to block out snoring, these Sleep A30 Earbuds use active noise cancellation (ANC) to cancel out snoring completely. Its special snore masking mode impressed the Tom's Guide team. Now $199.99 at Amazon, you can buy the Sleep A30 earbuds in three different light colors: Lunar White, Lilac Mist, and Moonlit White.
Our Soundcore Sleep A30 Earbuds review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★ (16,000+ reviews)
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If you need a cheaper, less intrusive alternative to earbuds, then the MUSICOZY Sleep Headphones could be the way to go. While they're called "headphones", the MUSICOZY is more like a headband or eye mask with very thin speakers for you to block out light and play ambient sounds. And all for under $20.
Our MUSICOZY Sleep Headphones review: ★★★
User score: ★★★★ (26,000+ reviews)
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If you're not into earbuds, earplugs, or wearables, you can try blocking out snoring with a white noise machine. The Snooz Original Smart White Noise Sound Machine has a real fan inside to play fan sounds that mask disturbances like snoring, which can be controlled using an app scheduler.
User score: ★★★★½ (7,000+ reviews)
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The Dreamegg Sunrise 2 not only functions as a sound machine to cover snoring, but it also doubles as a sunrise alarm to help gradually wake you up for classes on dark fall mornings. Dreamegg is a brand you'll find in our best sunrise alarms of the year guide, and its Sunrise 2 is also perfect if you wear snore-blocking earplugs to bed and don't want to miss your alarm.
User score: ★★★★½ (5+ reviews)
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If your college roommate isn't into the sound of pink noise or waterfalls, then you can try this under-the-pillow speaker which acts as your own private sound system.
User score: ★★★★ (20+ reviews)
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Frances Daniels is a PPA-accredited journalist and Sleep Staff Writer at Tom's Guide with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. Her role includes covering mattress and sleep news and writing sleep product reviews and buyer's guides, including our Best Hybrid Mattress 2025 guide. She is interested in the relationship between sleep and health, interviewing an array of experts to create in-depth articles about topics such as nutrition, sleep disorders, sleep hygiene, and mattress care. She is also our specialist on mattress toppers — producing bed topper reviews and taking care of our Best Mattress Toppers 2025 guide — and leads content relating to fiberglass-free beds for a non-toxic sleep. Outside of Tom's Guide, she has written for Ideal Home and Marie Claire.
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