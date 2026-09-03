One of the biggest challenges of sharing a dorm room is dealing with a snorer. If you're roommate keeps waking you up at 3 a.m. with their loud snoring, it can seem like the only thing you can do is just put up with it. However, I've found plenty of top-rated snore-masking gadgets that mean you don't have to.

For instance, the Soundcore Sleep A30 Earbuds, now $199.99 (was $229.99) at Amazon are considered the best sleep headphones on the market and use "adaptive snore-masking technology" to detect and cover snore sounds. If you're looking for cheaper sleep headphones, the MUSICOZY Sleep Headphones, now down from $19.99 to $16.99 at Amazon, are a great budget alternative.

But it's not just sleep headphone deals I'm highlighting below. I've also rounded up the most popular sound machines, speakers, and good old-fashioned earplugs that can help drown out the sounds of your roommate's snores. Most of these products are also discounted in this month's Labor Day mattress and sleep sales, so you can deal with your resident snorer without breaking the bank.

1. Mack's Slim Fit Soft Foam Earplugs (50 pairs): $9.37 at Amazon Let's start this deal round-up with the cheapest most time-honoured snore-covering solution: disposable earplugs. This 50-pair jar of Mack's Slim Fit Earplugs are designed for anyone who finds regular ear plugs too intrusive and big. With a Noise Reduction Rating of 31 dB — one of the highest ratings available for foam earplugs — they're well-suited for blocking loud snoring and narrow ear canals alike.



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