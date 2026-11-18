Keurig’s Black Friday deals just dropped: I found savings up to 48% on the K-Duo, K-Supreme and K-Mini
Get a great tasting brew for less
Looking to pick up a coffee maker during the Black Friday sales? Right now, there are excellent deals on some of the best Keurig coffee makers ahead of the big sale.
I’ve been keeping an eye on the prices and have spotted an epic 48% price drop on the Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker for just $99 on Amazon, or if you’re looking to pay less, the Keurig K-Express is just $59, down from $109, on Amazon.
Plus, I’ve spotted three other great deals on Keurig coffee makers. And there’s more besides — we’ve got a whole bunch of curated picks over at the Tom’s Guide Amazon storefront.
To Early Black Friday Keurig deals
- Shop Keurig deals at Amazon
- K-Elite Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $209 now $139
- K-Duo Hot & Iced Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker: was $219 now $129
- K-Supreme Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $189 now $99
- K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup o Pod Coffee Maker: was $99 now $71
- K-Express Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, Black: was $109 now $59
Keurig Early Black Friday deals — the top discounts right now
The Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker is one of Keurig's most popular machines. In our K-Elite review, it scored 4.5 stars and used to sit at the top of our buying guide for its speedy brew times and handy brew-ahead setting, which lets you schedule the machine in advance. At under $139, it’s a worthy contender and was declared by our reviewer "one of the best Keurig coffee makers that money can buy."
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This 2-in-1 Keurig machine has dropped in price by $90 ahead of Black Friday saving. When we tested the K-Duo Hot & Iced, it earned top marks for versatility thanks to its three brewing options, and it also features MultiStream technology, which delivers a tastier brew from every K-Cup. We gave it a 4.5-star rating, which makes it a top choice in our books.
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Save 48% on this great slimline machine. Ideal for an apartment or home office, this single-serve coffee maker can brew 6-, 8-, 10- or 12-ounce cups of your favorite beverage in under a minute. It features a 66-ounce dual position water reservoir and it utilizes Keurig's K-Cup pods. Read our full Keurig K-Supreme review.
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Reduced by 28% ahead of Black Friday, the Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker comes in black, pink, green, blue, stone and gray. It's under 5 inches wide and can fit a travel mug up to 7 inches tall under its spout, serving 6-12 ounces per brew. It's ideal for busy students or professionals who need speedy coffee they can take and brew anywhere.
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The Keurig K-Express is your top choice if you're looking for a low-cost single-serve coffee maker, or a pop of color in your kitchen, as it's available in six colorways, including the very festive Holiday Berry. At just 5.15 inches wide, it's also compact and ideal for small spaces. You can also brew one cup after another, without waiting for the water to reheat, and choose between 3 cup sizes.
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Camilla is the Homes Senior Writer and covers everything to do with homes and gardens. She has a wealth of editorial experience, mounting over 30 years, and covers news and features, tests products for reviews and compiles buying guides.
Her work has appeared in business and consumer titles, including Ideal Home, Real Homes, House Beautiful, Homebuilding & Renovation, and Kitchen & Bathroom Business. She’s even appeared on the cover of Your Home, writing about her own house renovation.
Although she’s obsessed with decorating her home, she also enjoys baking and trying out the latest kitchen appliances. But when she’s not inside, you’ll find her pottering about in her yard, tending to her vegetable patch or taking in her prized hydrangeas.
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